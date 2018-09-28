Commodities Recap For The Week Of September 28, 2018

The story of this week:

Quarter End- GSG posted a gain for the quarter despite a weak period for the commodities asset class

The third quarter of 2018 ended on Friday, September 28. The overall commodities asset class posted a loss under the weight of rising interest rates in the U.S. that increase the cost of holding long positions and carrying inventories of raw materials. At the same time, higher short-term rates in the U.S. are a supportive factor for the dollar, and the greenback has a long-standing inverse relationship with raw material prices. A stronger dollar tends to pressure the commodities sector. Finally, trade issues between the United States and China, the most populous and leading consumer of raw materials in the world, have distorted many commodities prices. Moreover, the threat of a global recession as a result of the rising potential for a trade and currency war between the nations with the leading GDPs of the world has caused prices of many commodities to decline.

However, energy prices moved higher in Q3, on the back of increased demand and the threats associated with the upcoming sanctions on Iran that will take effect in November. Other commodities prices did not follow energy as most precious metals, base metals, and agricultural prices posted declines from their prices at the end of the second quarter of this year. On the final day of the third quarter, we witnessed the usual window dressing in markets across all asset classes as dominant market participants with positions often influence prices to mark their positions to market at the end of a quarterly period. Quarter-to-quarter results are a financial report card for these managers who often receive compensation based on the final settlement prices. Therefore, during a three-month period where we witnessed price distortions because of trade issues, it is likely that price manipulation on the final trading session of September influenced prices.

The iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Index Trust (GSG) is an instrument that reflects the strength or weakness of the commodities asset class. According to its Fund Summary:

GSG, and other macro-based commodities instruments, attempt to replicate the price action in the commodities market. The latest information available on the instrument shows that 34.2% was invested in U.S. Treasury Bills with the balance invested in a diversified group of commodities futures. GSG closed on June 29 at $17.91 per share, and on September 28 the close at $18.11 represented a gain of 20 cents or a gain of 1.1 percent during a quarter when most raw material prices suffered losses. Given the strength in energy prices over Q3, GSG is weighted towards the energy sector which led the instrument to post a gain rather than a loss during a quarter when most commodities prices experienced losses.

Highlights in commodities:

Gold posts a 0.42% loss on the week as $1200 remains the pivot point for December futures

Silver moves 2.46% higher since the last report

Platinum posts a 1.11% loss for the week and was trading at a $373.80 per ounce discount to gold

Palladium continues to move higher, up 2.67% on the week and closes at over $1070 per ounce on Friday

Copper corrected 1.84% lower on the week and closed just over the $2.80 per pound level on the December futures contract

Iron ore moved 1.32% lower on the week

The BDI explodes 9.17% since the last report on the back of higher energy costs

Rotterdam coal rises 1.24% on the week

Lumber rises 1.20% on the week and closes at the $344 level on the November futures contract as it remains not far off the recent low

November NYMEX crude oil moved 3.49% higher as November NYMEX futures rise to a new contract high

November Brent crude oil rolls to December and moves 5.88% higher to the highest price since 2014 as Iran remains in the background

The premium for Brent over WTI in December closes the week at the $9.64 up $1.76 on the week as OPEC does nothing to increase production at their Algerian meeting

Gasoline moves 4.18% higher, and heating oil gains 5.29% since last week on the November futures contracts

The gasoline crack spread rises 8.29% while the heating oil crack moves 10.86% higher on November futures

Natural gas moves above the top end of its trading range gaining 1.01% on the November futures contract which rose to a high of $3.11 per MMBtu before falling back to the $3 level. The EIA reported an injection of 46 bcf into storage on Thursday for the week ending on September 21

Ethanol moves 2.52% higher on the week

November soybeans move 0.21% lower for the week

December corn falls 0.28% on the week

CBOT wheat drops 2.44% on the week. December KCBT wheat trading at a 2.25 cents premium over CBOT wheat down 1.25 cents from last week

March sugar futures move 4.11% lower on the week

December coffee rebounds 2.55% since last week’s report and closed above the $1 per pound level

Cocoa moves 5.08% lower on the week on the December futures contract and approached technical support

Cotton down 3.49% on the week as the post-WASDE and trade issues continue to weigh on the market

FCOJ futures up 0.24% on the week

Live cattle gain just 0.34% since last week on December futures

November feeder cattle up 0.16% since the previous report

December lean hog futures move 0.91% higher on the week

The December dollar index futures contract moves 1.00% higher after the Fed hikes rates by 25 basis points

December Long-Bond futures trading at around 140-11 down 0-02 for the week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 26,458 on Friday, September 28, down 286 points on the week. The VIX moves 0.44 higher and was trading at 12.12 on Friday

Bitcoin closes at $6,664.57 Friday down $93.39 or 1.38% since last week

Ethereum moved higher to $221.86 down 10.56% since the last report

Price Changes for the week:

GSG closes the week at $18.11 per share, up 48 cents since last week’s report on strength in energy prices

GSG is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust which represents a diversified basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.37 billion and trades an average daily volume of 313,157 shares.

