The Future Of Philip Morris

PM’s stock lost more than 30% in the last five months, and the company lowered its outlook.

Tobacco stocks returned decent yields for many years and are still popular today, especially for dividend income investors. Yet, in the last year, Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), like most other tobacco stocks, suffered heavy capital losses which are closely related to a transition of the whole industry into the unknown.

PM: Nearly 35% down from the top

In this article, I am looking at the risks and chances PM is facing. On the homepage of its website, PM declares its vision to be: "design a smoke-free future". Consequently, the company began selling its next generation products (NGP) in 2014. Today, PM's heated tobacco products are sold in all regions of the world except South and Southeast Asia, the only region where demand for cigarettes is still growing (see table below).

This is how PM says "hello" to its investors

PM is a stock predestined for dividend income investors. As such, the stock's performance may not trouble you too much as long as its dividends are safe. Yet, the capital losses may be a sign of investors losing faith, especially when the company is in a transition mode. Furthermore, PM has lowered its outlook in its latest earnings release with estimated earnings per share decreasing from between 5.25 USD and 5.40 USD to 5.02 USD and 5.12 USD in 2018.

Regardless of the challenges, I believe that PM owns the necessary resources to make this transition successful. I further believe that the latest decline in stock price is the result of a previous over-valuation. In this article, I will start with an overview of the company's long-term profit-growth profile and its valuation, before showing why I assume this transition to be successful.

PM's long-term dividend and profit growth

PM: Earnings, Cash Flows and Dividends

In the wake of the split-off from Altria (MO), PM managed to dynamically increase its dividends and profits from 2008 to 2013 before entering a period of stagnation. Dividends continued to increase in low rates while revenues, cash, and earnings were even on decline. Yet, the major reason for the slowdown of profit growth was the unfavourable exchange rates in 2014 and 2015:

"Adjusted diluted EPS of $5.02 declined by 7.0% versus 2013, with currency representing a considerable headwind of $0.80 per share. Excluding currency, adjusted diluted EPS increased by 7.8%."

In 2015, the unfavourable exchange-rates got even worse:

"Adjusted diluted EPS of $4.42 declined by 12.0% versus 2014, with currency representing an unprecedented headwind of $1.20 per share. Excluding currency, adjusted diluted EPS increased by a strong 12.0%."

Hence, PM's profit decline in 2014 and 2015 was not due to operational problems. Since then, earnings and cash flows returned to modest growth.

Current dividend yield

Dividends are crucial to most investors of PM. The current yield of 5.5% represents an intermediate high. Only at the very beginning of PM's existence, the dividend yield was higher.

PM: Current and historic dividend yields

From an anti-cyclical point of view, the high dividend yield makes PM rather a buy than a sell, assuming its business remains intact.

Valuation of the stock

35% capital losses in the last 5 months sound weird. Yet, before plummeting, the stock price soared to new heights in 2017. Considering the rather slow recovery of earnings and cash flows in the years before 2017, the stock was over-valued. A thesis backed by different fair value calculations for the same year shows over-valuation, with fair values between 77 USD and 81 USD based on earnings and operating cash flows compared to the stock price of 122 USD.

PM: Fair value history of the stock

PM in transition mode - What the future will bring

Finally, it's all about a successful transition of PM into a profitable, cigarette free company. Even if we don't know how the tobacco market and the company will look like 20 years from now, we can evaluate the chances of PM's transition to succeed by looking where they stand and by checking the company's resources to master the challenge. To get an idea where PM is standing today, I am using the latest quarterly report. This allows us to compare the first half of 2018 with the first half of 2017.

First steps done - PM's actual stand

In the first six months of 2018, 94.5% of all units sold were cigarettes. Next Generation Products accounted for a mere 5.5% - up from 2.9% in the previous period. With a shift of 2.6% from cigarettes to NGPs within a year, it would take more than 30 years for the transition to be completed. Yet, the overall sales of NGPs started only four years ago in 2014 and sales in Europe and the Middle East, including Africa, took off just in the last 12 months, translating into a total volume of NGPs growth to 90.6% (see red box below).



Shipments by product line and region. Source: Quarterly Report Q2 2018, page 6

The numbers also reveal the importance of the Japanese market, which consisted 74% of the NGPs by volume. Unfortunately, although the total volume in Japan was up, PM's market share of NGPs (heat sticks, to be exact) declined in the last quarter. This is a major reason for the lowered outlook due to inventory clean up and higher marketing costs to reinvigorate growth.

Declining market share in Japan for NGPs in the last quarter. Source: Quarterly Slide Representation Q2 2018.

Although NGP's accounted for "only" 5.5% of volume sold, in numbers of net revenue, NGP's share was 14.7%. The higher revenue looks very promising, as higher revenues lead to higher cash flows and probably higher margins as well. Interestingly, with NGPs like IQOS, PM is also becoming a hardware seller. First, the consumer needs the IQOS holder, including the heater. Second, the customer is constantly buying the HeatSticks to consume. It seems obvious that PM applies the same business model we remember from ink printers. The hardware itself was sold for a rather moderate price, but the ink to use the printer was sold with higher margins. A potential drawback of PM becoming a hardware producer is a potential depreciation when the remaining stock of an outdated NGP generation becomes worthless.

PM's trump: Cigarettes are here to stay

When talking about transition progress, it's important to notice that cigarettes are here to stay for a long time. Today, more than 1 billion people are smokers, and in 2025, according to WHO, there will still be more than 1 billion people smoking. This means that cash flow from smoking isn't supposed to dry out anytime soon. Instead, the current pattern of declining volume compensated by the increase of the selling prices is expected to continue. On a half-year basis, cigarette volume was down by 3.3%. Yet, the net revenue on constant currency was up by +0.6% (Source: PM Q2 2018 page 11). A solid cigarette business means that PM won't run out of money if some iterations of its NGPs won't succeed.

No margin pressure due to higher research and marketing costs

While NGPs produce more revenues and most probably higher margins, you might expect that rising costs for research and marketing that are required to develop and promote NGPs, will point them in the opposite direction. Yet, marketing, administration and research costs peaked in 2014; however, decreased afterwards. Also, the costs in 2017 were lower than in 2011.

Year Marketing, administration and research costs 2010 6,160 2011 6,880 2012 6,961 2013 6,890 2014 7,001 2015 6,656 2016 6,405 2017 6,725

Marketing, administration and research costs from 2010 to 2017. Source: diverse PM Annual reports.

Conclusion: PM remains a cash cow with chances of becoming even better

If the transition succeeds, PM will be more profitable than ever before. PM will profit from higher revenues and most probably from higher margins as well, where it won't be threatened from regulations and class actions as it was before. Until then, temporary drawbacks like the drop in the Japanese market can be mastered, thanks to a sustainable cigarette business which allows PM to execute the iterations it needs to finally succeed.

The latest decline in stock price can be explained by an over-valuation in 2017 and shouldn't be considered as a market vote of distrust in PM. I will be keeping my position in PM while closely watching the transition.

