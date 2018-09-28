Citigroup: Case For Big Gains

The bank offers the potential for a 12% net payout yield as the stock stalls in the low $70s.

My investment story on Citigroup (C) hasn't really changed a lot in the last few years. The large bank has sustainable growth throwing off billions in profits annually that the bank uses to repurchase shares trading right around tangible book value. The ultimate goal, though, is to participate in a big rally in the stock similar to the one proposed by one of the most notable bank analysts.

Image Source: Bloomberg News

Mike Mayo

Mike Mayo of Wells Fargo Securities has long been extremely bullish on Citigroup. Back in 2017, he pushed for 100% upside on the stock by 2022. His pick this year repeats the thesis that Citigroup should still be worth $140 in a few years, so he sees the opportunity for 100% gains over the next four years.

Investors don't need to look very far than the book value charts in comparison to the other peer financials. Citigroup trades far below the book value multiples of peers, suggesting roughly 50% upside to match the average book values of 1.45x.

For bank stocks, though, most investors look more at the tangible book value due to a lot of intangibles included in book values. In this case, Citigroup trades at closer to half the value of JPMorgan (JPM) and substantially below Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of America (BAC).

C Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

His new catalyst includes a shifting of leaders at the bank that have in theory not generated the results that warrant the market rewarding Citigroup with a P/TBV market multiple. The leaders stepping down (via Reuters) include the following:

Chairman Mike O'Neill

CFO John Gerspach

North America CEO Bill Mills

EMEA CEO Jim Cowles

For its part, Citigroup recently raised targets on average tangible shareholders equity and cost savings. A big part that has held Citigroup back is that investors haven't liked that RoTCE only hit around 10% during Q2. The large bank is now forecasting the number hits 13.5% by 2020. In comparison, JPMorgan generates a 17.0% return offering a prime reason that investors are willing to pay a much higher multiple of TBV.

If Citigroup can reach that target for 13.5% in the next two years and 16.0% in the long term, the stock will indeed hit the $140 target of Mike Mayo. The bank continues closing the gap with the leaders in the banking sector.

Paid To Wait

Instead of doing all of the guesswork, one can just sit back and wait. Mayo wasn't exactly right calling the upside last year as the stock went mostly sideways in the last year, but an investor is getting paid to wait.

Citigroup now has a 2.6% dividend yield, thanks to the 40% quarterly dividend hike, along with the stress test results in June to $0.45. Even more important, the large bank announced the plans to return $17.6 billion in shareholders via stock buybacks. The plan was highly meaningful for a stock valuation around $175 billion now.

Due to this huge capital return plan, Citigroup has a net payout yield of nearly 11%. The yield that combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield should actually rise as the bank is able to boost buybacks by $2.0 billion from the levels of last year. The bank has the capital returns approved for the yield to top 12%.

C data by YCharts

Where the market still sees Citigroup as the high risk bank, the Fed doesn't share that same opinion based on the stress test results and capital return approvals. The higher RoTCE numbers over the next few years will reward shareholders as the large financial repurchases so many shares in the $70s now.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Citigroup remains far too cheap with plans to improve returns on equity while returning so much capital to shareholders. Investors now get a solid dividend to wait for the eventual stock appreciation that will occur from improving returns and substantially fewer shares outstanding.

Beyond general market weakness, the risk is that Citigroup fails to reach RoTCE targets causing investors to continue ignoring the cheap valuations. Not to mention, the new executives might fail to improve on the results of their predecessors.

Regardless of the risks, Citigroup has the capital returns and cash flows to provide downside risk. The upside comes from the company hitting forecasted targets, along with the extra boost from reduced share counts. Eventually, the stock would reach the same P/TBV as the other large financials providing substantial upside in the stock.

