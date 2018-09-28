Forget Irrelevant Valuations, Returns Based Investing Is A Better Approach

The only relevant valuation for the shares of a company is the market price at which an investor can buy and sell the shares of the company.

Return on investment will be governed by buy and sell prices of the shares and dividends received while holding the shares - one known, one unknown, and one fairly predictable.

The only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and gain on sale. I repeat, it is the only way.

The Debate About Valuation

Chuck Carnevale and I have been engaged in a friendly debate on what is important in a share buying decision. It revolves around using P/E ratios as a guide to determining whether shares are over or under-valued in relation to the current share price. I believe we should just agree to disagree because I don't see any point in calculating a value that is different to the current share price, anyway. Here are excerpts from a comment by @bobk61 to Chuck's recent article, "Sound Valuation Is More Important Than Time In The Market: Starbucks, Campbell Soup, FactSet Research Systems Inc.: Part 1":

…For me, fair value is not that simple. I believe it is in the eye of the beholder. One person may have a higher or lower required return for a given investment than me. They also might have a better or worse outlook for the company (the growth rate). Both of these assumptions can greatly impact the amount of "fair value"… and I've always felt there are three dimensions to an investment decision -- the first if the quality of the investment at the present time. I think this is probably the easiest to determine. The second is the future growth rate. This is the hardest to determine. And last, but not least, is valuation, which is probably the most important of the three (even a really lousy run business may generate a good return if you get it cheap enough)."

To sum up, @bobk61 looks at the buy price for shares, his outlook for growth, and the rate of return that would satisfy him for that particular stock. Let us assume for a given share investment proposal, he knows: the current share buy price, the current dividend rate, the likely future dividend growth rate, the EPS growth rates available through Seeking Alpha's Essential, and based on that he believes he can reasonably project a range of potential future share prices. From that information, it is possible to use the internal rate of return function [IRR] in Excel to calculate a range of possible rates of return based on the range of potential future share prices. If the top of the range is below @bobk61's expectation for this company's stock, he can put the shares on watch for a possible fall in the share price or he can look for other better opportunities.

Selective Buying Of Shares Is Not Market Timing

What I have described above, is not an attempt at market timing. It is being selective about the price at which any share is bought, with a view to targeting an acceptable rate of return. This approach has advantages over attempting to calculate a present intrinsic value. Even if the share price is currently less than the calculated intrinsic value, if the discount rate is not acceptable, or has not been disclosed, the intrinsic value is of little use. But, do opportunities arise often enough to make it even practicable to find a better entry price? To answer that question, I have compiled TABLE 1 below for Archer Daniels Midlands (ADM).

Past Opportunities For Selective Buying Of Archer Daniels Midlands Shares Based On Rate Of Return

TABLE 1 below shows the different rates achievable by seven (7) different investors (fictitious, but potentially very real), each investing $3,000 in Archer Daniels Midland shares over the last 4 years.

TABLE 1

Note - For the sake of this exercise, it is assumed all 7 investors started with $3,000 cash and did not invest this cash in alternative investments while waiting to invest in ADM. If this idle cash had been invested and earned a return, that could significantly change the results in TABLE 1.

It can be seen, total rate of return for the 7 investors ranges from 1.08% to 19.66% per year for the period invested in ADM shares. If targeted rate of return was a minimum of 9.0% per year, there were at least 3 opportunities to meet or exceed that target over the 4 years (D 9.5%, C 14.79%, and F 19.66%). Lower the target to 7.0% and E and G can be included. I have included a ratings analysis at the foot of TABLE 1, which shows the best outcomes for investors show a 100% correlation to the lowest share price at entry.

For Both Dividends And Total Return, Share Buy Price Is More Important Than Share Sell Price

For both dividends and total return, share buy price is more important than share sell price. That statement is likely to raise some counter arguments. But look again at TABLE 1 above. All 7 investors have the same opportunity to exit, or not to exit, at the current share price. And if all 7 choose not to exit, they will all have the same opportunity to exit at share prices in the future, be the higher or lower than at present. But, until exit, investor C will always enjoy higher dividend receipts and a higher dividend yield than the other 6 investors. Investor C's advantage is derived solely from the share price at purchase.

Time In The Market Versus Share Valuation At Entry

Investors A, C, and F in TABLE 1 are good examples of the effects of time in the market versus an attractive share valuation at entry. Despite being invested longest, Investor A could not overcome the disadvantage of buying at the highest share price. Investor F had the highest rate of return at 19.66%. But F was too short a time in the market and their accumulated cash at end was only third largest at $3,583. Investor C had a lower 14.79% rate of return but had by far the best investment result with $4,329 cash accumulated through exit, due to longer time in the market. The higher rate of return for F versus C is related to the duration of their respective investments in ADM shares. F earned at 19.66% per year but only for 12 months. C's investment in ADM earned at 14.79% for almost 3 years. If both deployed their idle cash, at similar rates of return to their ADM returns, for the period not invested in ADM, that would put F in front.

Opportunities To Selectively Invest In Johnson & Johnson

I also provide a similar table to TABLE 1 for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

TABLE 2

Note - As for ADM in TABLE 1, there is a 100% correlation between the lowest to highest share price at entry and the best to worst outcomes.

I have included a very different company, in the form of JNJ, to show that the opportunities for selective investing, based on attractive share price, is not confined to ADM. Although the range between high and low is not as wide, there have still been good opportunities to invest in JNJ at more attractive entry points. The difference between the lowest rate of return of 8.73% for D and 14.49% for C is still considerable. Even more impressive is the $4,581 of accumulated cash for B versus the $3,270 for F.

Investment Decisions Ultimately Require A Forward-Looking Approach

I believe dividend growth/reinvestment strategies owe much of their popularity and success to the ability of investors, particularly with stocks with a lengthy record of continuing and growing dividends to invest with a high degree of confidence dividends will continue into the future. The same degree of confidence cannot generally be had about future share prices. But future share prices and the share price at purchase have a significant impact on total return. I know there is some antagonism towards the concept of total return investing. I believe this stems from the idea that striving for better total returns leads to jumping in and out of stocks, which, in turn, is a gamble, leading to losses and lower returns, and that is a fair argument. But in the 7 examples in each of the TABLES 1 and 2, there is no switching in and out of stocks, and yet, there is a wide range of total returns achieved. So what, you say, I don't intend to sell, so the large unrealized gain on sale for investor C is irrelevant to me. That might be so, but what about the higher yearly dividend payments for those investors with the higher total returns? Based on TABLE 1, it could be said, if 2 or more investors invest a similar amount in the same stock, the ones achieving the higher total returns will also be achieving the highest yearly dividend payments. Striving for higher total returns inevitably comes down to striving to buy shares in tickers at prices that will give higher total returns at projected future share prices for those tickers. And we can use many different methods for projecting future share prices, including analyst's forecasts, re-working NPV calculations, and assumptions to determine future intrinsic value share prices, and our own detailed and rigorous methodologies, assumptions, and calculations.

An Interactive Tool To Assess Potential Total Returns Utilizing Key Assumptions That Are Infinitely Variable

There is already a considerable amount of data and information available related to the direction of future profits including forward P/E and PEG ratios, EPS forecasts et cetera. But these are usually used, in conjunction with historical data, in a qualitative assessment rather than a quantitative assessment on whether or not to invest in a particular stock. In addition, some of these qualitative indicators are often severely flawed. Instances are where they are based on a company's historical non-GAAP earnings and those non-GAAP earnings calculations are flawed, and not at all predictive of future profitability. Whether or not future share repurchases are accounted for are not always disclosed in these qualitative indicators. Interest rate risk is also viewed in qualitative terms, whereas the actual change in rate of return from an interest rate rise can be quantified.

Building on the discussion above, I intend to author further articles on ADM and JNJ showing how it is feasible to enhance share buying decisions, not by providing a host of qualitative indicators but by projecting a rate of return, with all key underlying assumptions clearly disclosed. After all, in the final analysis, virtually every share buying decision is aimed towards getting the best possible return, consistent with the degree of risk involved.

