September 28 Natural Gas Weekly: Large Storage Injections Are Coming

This report covers the week ending September 28, 2018. Daily data for September 22 to September 27 is estimated. Daily data for September 28 is forecast.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 486 bcf for the week ending September 28 (up 2.0% y-o-y, but down up as much as 9.0% w-o-w). The deviation from the norm stayed positive but dropped sharply from +32 to +21% (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above 9-year norm since February 24, 2017.

Last week, the weather conditions cooled down significantly across the country. We estimate that the number of nation-wide cooling degree-days (CDDs) plunged by no less than 40.0% w-o-w, for the week ending September 28, while the number of heating degree-days (HDDs) more than doubled. In addition, non-degree-day factors - such as higher nuclear outages - spurred extra consumption in the Electric Power sector. Overall, however, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days) was below last year's level by around 13%.

Total exports dropped by 15% w-o-w, mostly due to feeble LNG sales, but pipeline outflows into Mexico and Canada were also weaker. According to Marine Traffic data, Sabine Pass and Cove Point together served only four LNG tankers last week (total natural gas carrying capacity of 14 bcf). In annual terms, total exports were up 15.0%.

*norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 69 consecutive weeks now. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 84.9 bcf/d in September, 84.9 bcf/d in October, and 84.9 bcf/d in November. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 92.9 bcf per day for the week ending September 28 (up 12.0% y-o-y and up 0.7% w-o-w). Overall, total unadjusted supply/demand balance should be positive at around 165 bcf. The volume is some 50 bcf larger than a week ago and 30 bcf above 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below).

In the simplest of terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bearish for natural gas prices, since it is above last year's level and also above the historical norm. Indeed, this week's total balance is the largest we have this year. However, the market is forward-looking, and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a 2-week weather forecast, but because we are also in the midst of a shoulder season, other factors play an important role - notably, end-of-season (EOS) storage outlook and winter forecast.

Storage Outlook

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 46 bcf. Total storage now stands at 2,768 bcf, which is 621 bcf (or 18.32%) below 5-year average for this time of the year. Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 97 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +95 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average should shrink from -621 bcf (-18.32%) today to -588 bcf (-16.14%) for the week ending October 12.

Indeed, the next three injections are currently projected to be among the largest this injection season. We currently expect a total of 286 bcf to be injection over the September 28 - October 12. This volume should shrink annual storage deficit by a total of 106 bcf.

However, despite relatively large injections, our end-of-season storage index is still 14 bcf below market expectations (3,252 bcf vs ICE figure of 3,266 bcf).

Trading Results

In the very short term, technicals started to weaken today. As we said in our Friday's morning update to subscribers:

As long as November contract price remains below 3.043, expect further downside towards 3.034, 3.020, 3.000, and 2.976. Alternatively, a break above 3.043 will open the way towards 3.053, 3.070, 3.088, 3.100 and 3.111. We think that today, the downward potential is likely to be limited by support at 3.000, while an upward potential is likely to be limited by resistance 3.070.

Fundamentally, we remain cautiously bearish, but some of our positions are underwater. Therefore, we are actively engaged in "tactical trading" - opening quick trades with close targets. Today, we have closed four positions. See the full list of executed trades below.

Please note that returns are "unleveraged". If you trade ETNs, your equivalent returns would have been 2 or 3 times greater.

Source: Bluegold Research

Thank you for reading our weekly report.

