M&A Remains Strong, Exceeding 2007 Numbers Achieved Just Before The Great Recession

The record numbers achieved in 2007 just prior to the Great Recession raise the question of just how much further can this economic expansion continue before it, too, collapses.

The strong economy, the positive support of the US president, the liquidity in the world economy, and the drive to build the "new" Modern Corporation have all contributed to this.

Eric Platt writes in the Financial Times:

"Global merger and acquisition activity in the first nine months of 2018 set a record, eclipsing a previous high reached on the eve of the financial crisis more than a decade ago. Deals worth nearly $3.3tn have been agreed so far this year, a 39 per cent jump from 2017, as companies race to remake themselves in the face of sweeping technological change. Corporate executives have taken advantage of record stock prices, buoyant consumer confidence and relatively low borrowing costs... The total has been bolstered by a string of mega-deals, defined as takeovers worth more than $5bn… Consolidation was particularly strong in the energy, healthcare and technology sectors in the past three months…"

Mr. Platt continues:

if dealmaking continues at a similar rate recorded in the first nine months of the year, takeover announcements could reach $4.3tn for the year. Only twice before has M&A exceeded the $4tn mark."

There are three major factors driving this activity. First, there is the belief in the continuation of the economic expansion, now in its tenth year. There is confidence that the Trump administration will continue to foster programs that support economic growth, will continue to reduce regulatory constraints, and will continue to talk up the American model. This is a pro-business, pro-investment, pro-scale administration and this underwrites the whole scene.

Second, there is plenty of money around. If there is one thing that is obvious in today's financial sphere, it's the presence of liquidity. And, it is not just low interest rates, although that helps considerably.

As I have written just recently, even though the Federal Reserve has raised its policy rate of interest eight times in the past several years and plans to raise the rate four more times by the end of 2019 and even though the Federal Reserve has spent one full year reducing the size of its securities portfolio, the Federal Reserve does not see its self-restricting credit expansion.

In the words of the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, the Fed's monetary policy is "accommodative," even though the central bank has taken the word out of its policy statements.

One important factor here is that the major corporations leading the M&A activity do not require the financial markets in order to finance their activity. As I have been writing, the "new" Modern Corporation has access to a lot of cash on its own and is very sophisticated in terms of financial engineering.

These companies can make their deals when they want to and do not have to wait for the right time in terms of the government's conduct of monetary and fiscal policy.

Third, it has become more and more obvious that the new technology is resulting in a "new" Modern Corporation. The "new" business model is not the linear, production organization… like General Electric (NYSE:GE) was. The "new" business model is built upon platforms that allow for the creation of networks that connect and interact with multiple customer bases. The "new" business model is based around a "zero marginal cost" mindset and so scale becomes second nature to its leaders.

This is the drive to the future and more and more corporations are coming to the realization that they must refocus their businesses upon the "platform" model and not upon the "linear production" model of the old technology.

Given the continued expansion of the economy and given the massive presence of financial resources… and, low interest rates… more and more executives wanting to move on into the future are taking the chance to move their companies forward. All good news!

The cloud looming on the future is the near-term future of the American economy. Although the economic growth of the first and second quarters of 2018 jumped up to more aggressive numbers, many economists are still concerned that the third and fourth quarters will not be so robust and that 2019 and beyond will return to the 2.0 percent to 2.5 percent range. And these projections don't really take into account the possibility of the unfolding tariff wars.

One cannot imagine that if the US economy begins to move along these lines, that President Trump will sit on the sidelines. But, the question is, what kind of turmoil might be created out of this environment.

The future of the M&A binge will rest on how this works out over the next two years or so.

One side note according to Mr. Platt: The surge in dealmaking described above has not been all positive for Wall Street. Record dealmaking this year will not necessarily lead to record fees on Wall Street, even as Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) have each worked on more than $700bn of deals so far in 2018. Investment banking fees are down 4 percent from the first nine months of 2017 to $74.1bn, according to Thomson Reuters - a figure that still ranks among the top three years, historically.

