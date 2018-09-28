Short Ideas

Most Heavily Shorted Stocks Tank In September

|
Includes: AAOI, DDS, ICHR, LCI, MDCO, MDXG
by: Bespoke Investment Group

We published our regularly updated Short Interest Report earlier today in order to show clients which areas of the market are seeing the biggest increases and decreases in short interest levels. A supplement to the report is the table below highlighting the most heavily shorted stocks in the S&P 1500.

Notably, the most shorted stocks got crushed in September (through 9/27), falling 4.25% on average compared to a small gain for the S&P 1500. While the stock market was up in September, it wasn't a great month for stocks that the shorts are betting heavily against.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) is the most heavily shorted stock in the entire S&P 1500 with 69% of its float sold short. Two other stocks in the index have more than 50% of their shares sold short - MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Lannett (NYSEMKT:LCI). Some of the other stocks on the list below that got hit the hardest in September include Applied Opto (NASDAQ:AAOI), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR), and Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO), which all fell more than 20%.

Equities may have traded higher in September, but it looks like the shorts were still able to make plenty of money.