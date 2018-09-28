AMD: Intel Update Gift

AMD dipped 5% on the update as the market overlooks the details of the Intel update.

One of the best times to buy a momentum stock is on a dip due to market moving news that is misinterpreted by the market. In such a scenario, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is down over 5% trading back towards $30 on an Intel (INTC) update on supplies for 2018.

The market is overplaying the update providing a gift for investors.

Image Source: AMD September presentation

Market Moving Update

Intel surprised the market on Friday with an open letter to customers and partners regarding supply issues. In essence, the company wanted to sooth the market that the chip giant would have supplies to meet market demand.

Interestingly, though, the interim CEO only committed to meeting revenue targets. The market interpreted the press release as a statement of meeting demand, but this statement suggests otherwise:

We continue to believe we will have at least the supply to meet the full-year revenue outlook we announced in July, which was $4.5 billion higher than our January expectations.

Clearly, Intel is committing to meet all of the demand in the market. The target is revenue estimates, and maybe such a statement shouldn't be surprising coming from the CFO.

The bull case for AMD wasn't exactly based on Intel meeting those revenue targets. Analysts were still forecasting for the chip giant to reach that updated revenue target of $69.5 billion. The original January guidance was for $65.0 billion in sales this year, so the $4.5 billion hike given in just July only amounts to 7% upside.

INTC Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Another key point is that analysts actually expected Intel to grow revenues in 2019 by $2.0 billion. The issue was always whether Intel would have the chips to meet demand whether either via supplies or performance.

The big issue is the shift to 10nm with AMD moving to 7nm. If Intel actually takes until the 2H'19 to reach volume production of 10nm chips, AMD was set to capture large market share gains. This statement doesn't really answer that question, though:

We're making progress with 10nm. Yields are improving and we continue to expect volume production in 2019.

Naturally, to meet 2019 targets, Intel has to slowly improve yields making this a non-statement. The company doesn't really change the timeline other than to make an attempt to keep customers from jumping ship while waiting on the new chips.

AMD Play

The Intel update actually plays as a desperate attempt to keep AMD from taking more market share. The move actually appears an attempt to address the concerns from customers based on such analyst statements as the one from Raymond James this week:

Intel’s biggest strategic problem is their delay on 10nm production – we don’t expect a 10nm server chip from Intel for two years. 10nm delays create a window for competitors, and the window may never again close.

According to Jefferies (via CNBC), a Fubon Research report has both HP (HPQ) and Dell (DVMT) already making plans to use more AMD processors for PCs in 2019. The report suggests HP is ready to give AMD 30% share that the chip company may never give up. This update from Intel doesn't solve the undersupply scenario from Q4'18 to Q2'19 predicted by Fubon Research where AMD is expected to grab market share due to the absence of Intel with competitive chips.

One needs to understand that AMD has a revenue target for the year of only $6.7 billion, or less than 10% of Intel. The company only has about 10% market share in PCs and a target of mid-single digits by year end in the server market. Both of these markets have TAMs in the $25+ billion range.

AMD needs such limited market share gains to reach $10 billion in annual revenues by 2020. At $10 billion in sales and with 45% gross margins, AMD will produce $4.5 billion in gross profits. At 27% operating expenses similar to the 1H, the chip company would produce operating margins at 18% or $1.8 billion.

The key point to the long-term EPS target by AMD is that the number is >$0.75. The focus point here is the ">" sign. The company never intended $0.75 to be the ultimate target, but more of a general target, so that investors wouldn't get stuck focusing on the limited profits of the past.

Source: AMD September presentation

With about $120 million in interest expenses that AMD could slash with those levels of operating profits, the company has a base case for an EPS surpassing $1.50 in 2020 using the Q2 diluted share count of 1.15 billion shares. With the flood of cash, AMD could reduce the share count and interest expenses in the process and further boost the EPS totals by 2020.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Intel is providing a gift to investors. The chip giant has done nothing via the corporate update to change the momentum in the chip sector. AMD is on a path to take market share in several key sectors. The dip to $30 is a gift.

