J.C. Penney: The Executive Exodus Continues

Davis' exit is not unexpected given the likelihood that a new CEO would make senior management team changes.

A new CEO may be found soon since it's four months since Ellison left, and four months toward the bottom end of the expected CEO search time.

J.C. Penney is now missing three C-level executives, and is likely in a holding pattern until a new management team is in place.

The latest news with J.C. Penney (JCP) is that CFO Jeffrey Davis is leaving to become CFO of Qurate Retail Group, which has a number of brands such as QVC and HSN. This results in J.C. Penney missing three C-level executives after the previous departures of CEO Marvin Ellison and Chief Customer Officer Joe McFarland.

I don't view Davis' departure as indicative of anything that we don't already know. J.C. Penney has struggled recently and is looking for a new CEO who may install a new management team. Thus there would be a lot of opportunities that would look more attractive to Davis.

Executive Departures

Davis' departure is not a big surprise since he was Ellison's hire last year. J.C. Penney may be nearing the end of its search for a new CEO (I'd expect the search to take four to six months, and it's now four months since Ellison left), and a new CEO is likely to make senior management team changes.

Between the uncertain job future at J.C. Penney and Qurate's significantly stronger financial position, the decision to leave J.C. Penney would seem to be a pretty easy one.

Davis' departure does put J.C. Penney into even more of a holding pattern as it attempts to operate without much of its former management team and while awaiting a new management team. J.C. Penney will attempt to keep things stable until the new management team can implement its strategies.

Given J.C. Penney's current shape, I'd also expect new senior management hires to come from a similar position at smaller companies or less senior positions at larger companies. It would need to be a clear step forward in career progression to compensate for the challenges that J.C. Penney faces.

More On Tariffs

A frequent comment on my last article about J.C Penney and tariffs was that tariffs affect all retailers. I agree with that, and certainly wasn't trying to suggest that J.C. Penney was the only retailer that would be affected by the tariffs. However, the point that I was trying to make is that given J.C. Penney's financial situation, it is more vulnerable than most retailers to any negative impact from tariffs.

If retailers are unable to fully pass on the costs of the tariffs to consumers, the reduction in gross margin would have a much greater impact on companies such as J.C. Penney that are just treading water and trying to stay afloat. For example, a 30 basis point hit to J.C. Penney's gross margins may cost it approximately $36 million, roughly 5% of its expected adjusted EBITDA, and increasing its net loss. For a company like Macy's (NYSE:M), it would take around a 55 basis point hit to gross margins to have an impact equal to the same percentage of its adjusted EBITDA, while its adjusted net earnings per share may drop from $4.05 to $3.70 in that case. Macy's can shrug off a tariff induced hit to earnings, while J.C. Penney would face increased concerns about survival.

While J.C. Penney's situation relative to other retailers may not change significantly, it's not helpful to J.C. Penney if the retail industry is negatively affected by tariffs. A falling tide sinks all boats and J.C. Penney is closer to danger than the average retailer.

Conclusion

I don't view Jeffrey Davis' departure as a major concern as a new CEO would be expected to bring in some of his/her own team, so J.C. Penney's current executives would probably be expected to put out feelers for other opportunities. This does leave J.C. Penney short staffed at the senior management level though, further putting it into a holding pattern until a new CEO starts.

As for the tariffs, the impact on a healthy company would be pretty modest, but in J.C. Penney's case every dollar counts a lot more, so I think the impact is worth monitoring.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long JCP via KTP