Sanchez Energy Update: Production Woes Continue

Due to two quarters in a row of production issues, and Comanche still not being a proven asset, SN is in a wait and see mode before investors can double down on shares.

Benefits are already being seen, and a turnaround may be finally here.

In my last story on Sanchez Energy (SN) I called the bottom, assuming production issues were done. Sure enough, major production issues occurred, for reasons we will discuss below. Not everything was a negative from SN’s second quarter call.

Corrective measures have been implemented to address production issues at Comanche, and Catarina showed great results. As a result, these new initiatives taken to turn around the company should give investors currently holding the stock optimism, but Sanchez is still in a wait and see mode before it can attract my investment dollars.

Production Declining On Comanche Wells

Let’s get to the bad news first. Production declined at Sanchez’s Comanche asset in the Eagle Ford Basin due to trying to achieve aggressive flow back strategy that backfired, and poor wells that were drilled by a previous operator, which apparently made spacing too tight (that causes frack interferences).

After a relatively seamless integration, initially, of the Comanche asset early last year, we have experienced several quarters of production results they have not lived up to our expectations. During the second quarter of this year, we continue to see higher than anticipated production declines on Comanche wells brought online during the second half of 2017 and early 2018.

The key issues driving this underperformance was the testing of a more aggressive flowback strategy, tighter spacing of the DUC wells acquired with the Comanche asset, and poor Upper Eagle Ford well performance and some of the delineation in our areas - they did not deliver the anticipated production rates we had expected.

Corrective Measures Taken To Reverse Production Losses

However, measures already have been taken to resolve the issues, including trying a more conservative flowback strategy, which loses some initial production in the short run but provides more stable, consistent output in the long run. Benefits are reported to have already been seen.

Another improvement made has been to eliminate gas lift compressor downtime through tweaking artificial lift and well workover activity. Sanchez already found ways to improve the timing and speed of artificial lift installations, and is alleviating bottlenecks by adding more compression in the field.

To address frac interferences, Sanchez is trying to re-pressurize the parent that had more open choke designs originally (which led to extreme depletion of the reservoir at Comanche). Also, the company admitted that well spacing was too tight, and that the completion technique used in Comanche was more of a hybrid strategy.

So, the remedy for frac interferences was actually a three-pronged move that entailed re-pressurization of parent wells, moving to wider spacing, and going to full slick-water designs.

On The Brighter Side

Now that we got the bad news out of the way with Comanche, it's only fair to transition to Sanchez’s Catarina asset, which is performing nicely. 30-day rates averaged about 1,368 barrels of oil per day in the lower Eagle Ford, and zone spacing was set at about 600 to 700 feet to eliminate frac interferences. Recent wells there have been drilled with 11,200 foot laterals, with 7,500 feet being the average lateral length in the area, and these lengths are helping to capture resources that would have otherwise been stranded.

Sand usage also is high, reaching 2,000 pounds per foot, and 430,000 pounds per stage, which would equate to a 50-60 stage completion job that's very similar to what top E&Ps like Continental Resources (CLR) are using. So, the cost savings per well should be tremendous if local brown is used from the Eagle Ford, because local sand has been proven to save $500,000 per well, since rail costs are eliminated.

Takeaway Capacity And Differentials Are Favorable

Investors are well aware of the bottlenecks plaguing some E&Ps in the Permian that do not have ample takeaway capacity, which is causing differentials to widen dramatically. Fortunately for Sanchez, since they operate in the Eagle Ford, takeaway capacity is much better due to less traffic in the area. Plus, E&Ps that operate in the Eagle Ford get exposure to Louisiana light sweet, which fetches $65.86 per barrel. Sure, pricing will be a little lower than spot oil prices, but margins should stay insulated, at least, from widening differentials.

Conclusion

Sanchez always has been known for its strong production growth potential, but their ambition came back to bite them last quarter with the over-stimulation of Comanche wells. The company was hoping that a more aggressive flowback strategy on tighter well spacing would blow out the numbers, when in actuality, they just shot themselves in the foot.

Losses were disappointing, and are threatening Sanchez’s financial status, which we analyzed in-depth recently. However, with the corrective measures taken at Comanche, production already is showing favorable results, albeit at a slower pace than was previously desired, and this should help earnings become more steady.

Combine the corrections made at Comanche with the excellent performance seen in Catarina, and investors can finally start to see the vast potential of Sanchez in the Eagle Ford. As a result, I'm upbeat in Sanchez, but the company is still in a wait and see mode until results in the Comanche are proven.

