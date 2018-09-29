Gold's Junior Miners Set To Outperform?



If you are currently invested in precious metals assets, it is more than likely that you have had a very tough year. With gold prices plummeting, it has been extremely difficult to find instances of two-way directional volatility. These bearish moves have placed holders of the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) on the defensive. But changing dynamics within the macro environment seem to be at odds with the market's current valuations of the fund. This suggests we may be seeing a long-term buying opportunity in GDXJ. Moreover, the fund offers some interesting growth advantages for investors looking to take on some of the added risk that is typically associated with small-caps.

The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF is a well-diversified instrument with an expense ratio of 0.54%. Its top 10 holdings make up 40.84% of the fund, and its three largest stock holdings include Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF), AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), and Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF). These junior mining stocks make up a combined total of 17.33% of the ETF, and the reduced exposure to individual stocks helps diversify some of the potential risks that might otherwise be associated with the sector.

As noted above, GDXJ is often used as a precious metals growth instrument which is focused on smaller cap mining companies (when compared to some of the other mining ETFs currently available in the markets). Of course, the added level of risk is not for everybody. But this is the type of approach that is required if your investment strategy is based on stronger potential for future growth. GDXJ is heavily centered in small-cap mining companies (which comprise 47% of the fund). A portion of the exposure is then devoted to mid-cap stocks (at 17%), and micro-cap stocks make up the remainder (at 36%).

Added diversification within the fund is achieved through disparate regional exposure. The majority of the fund is centered in North America (at 51%) but significant portions of the fund are also devoted to the Asia-Pacific (24%) and Africa regions (at 12%). The remainder of the fund is devoted to locations in Europe (8%), Latin America (3%), and greater Asia (2%). The regional diversification is helpful in terms of the reduced exposure to any single mining location or regional economy. This strategy helps reduce some of the risks that might otherwise be associated with the ETF.

As global inflation levels continue to rise, we have also seen significant inflows directed toward GDXJ. Over the last 26 weeks, fund inflows have totaled $590.4 million (which is near the highs for this investment category). These trends have remained consistent in the longer-term horizon, as well. Over the last year, GDXJ has seen fund inflows of $1,172.2 million and $4,901.0 million during the last five years. The consistency here is another positive, as it suggests investor interest could continue to rise if we see rallies in the underlying prices of gold and silver.

Longer term, it is important for potential investors to understand the supply and demand dynamics which could start to influence the precious metals markets to a greater degree. Projections in peak gold are notoriously difficult to nail-down with specificity, but some forecasts suggest that we may have already reached this step in the evolution of the financial markets. If this does occur any time in the next five years, we should start to see valuations impacted for the gold mining companies. Of course, this would be an industry-wide phenomenon and should directly influence bullish price trends in GDXJ.

Some of that optimism is already being directed toward Northern Star Resources, which surged to all-time highs in the second half of September. Northern Star Resources recently elected to move forward with its 4.1Moz Pogo underground gold mine acquisition. Pogo is an 8Moz gold endowment with 12-year historical production results of 3.8Moz (with a 13.6gpt average mine grade of 13.6gpt). Its current rate of production is roughly 300,000 ounces each year, and Northern Star receives its full financial benefits from July 1st under the terms of the deal. These benefits could add roughly 250,000-260,000 ounces in increased productivity for Northern Star in fiscal year 2019 (with all-in sustaining costs of about $848.50).

This is below Northern Stars averages for fiscal year 2018 (all-in sustaining costs of about $743.35). But this is still well below the current market value of gold, and the market seems to be responding favorably to the increased productivity levels created by the deal. Since NESRF is the largest holding in GDXJ, this is an example of acquisition story which could bring continued positive attention to the fund.

Shorter term, the optimistic picture for the metals industry as a whole may look much less convincing. GDXJ has already lost 19.31% so far this year, and almost all of the price activity has been focused in the bearish direction. Those declines have placed the fund back at levels which have not been seen since the middle of 2016. Fortunately, this opens the possibility for some interesting buy entries for those looking to gain cheaper exposure to the sector. We should remember that the S&P 500 has generated gains of roughly 9.3% during this same period, so we now find ourselves in a market environment where inexpensive stocks are much more difficult to find. In other words, the junior gold miners have had a problematic set of quarters, but investors looking to buy the dip have the opportunity to capture sizable gains to an undervalued sector through long-term positioning.

