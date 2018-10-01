Grains Q3 2018 Review And The Outlook For Q4 2018

Grain prices experienced the sixth straight year of bumper crops in the United States and around the world in 2018, but trade issues weighed on prices more than abundant supplies. A composite of the grain sector was down by 2.89% in 2016. The overall sector dropped by 14.48% in 2015 after falling 12.18% in 2014. In 2017, the sector posted a 6.03% gain despite bumper crops. In Q1, the grain sector of the commodities market continued to appreciate posting a 5.02% gain, but in Q2 the sector posted a 2.38% loss. In Q3, the sector moved 1.51% lower and is now o.64% higher through the first nine months of 2018.

The harvest season is moving into full swing as we are now in the fall season in the northern hemisphere. According to the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on September 12, crops this year are sufficient to meet global requirements. However, trade issues have distorted prices as the ongoing saga of tariffs and retaliatory measures between the U.S. and China continues to impact prices. In Q3, the global population rose to over 7.5 billion. In 2000, just eighteen years ago, six billion people inhabited our planet. Today, the number has grown by 25% and continues to rise making the demand side of the equation for food a continually rising factor. Grains are essential food for people, and anything short of a bumper harvest around the world creates the potential of food shortages, and that danger rises each year. In 2018, the world will consume more food than it did in 2017, and less than it will require in 2019. Therefore, the demand side of the equation for the grain sector will continue to increase while supplies are a year-to-year affair. The weather is always the most critical factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for grain prices at this time of the year. However, in 2018, the sector faced another dynamic when it comes to international trade.

The United States is the world’s leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans, and a significant exporter of wheat to areas all over the globe. Over recent months, international trade has become the most significant issue facing agricultural markets.

As we head into Q4, the focus remains on trade issues but will begin to shift to the planting season in the southern hemisphere.

The grain sector was 6.03% higher in 2017, and the dollar index fell by over 10%. In Q1, the dollar continued to move to the downside as the index posted a 2.19% loss which was supportive of the price of grains. However, in Q2, the dollar index posted a 5.05% gain which also weighed on the price of grains. In Q3, the dollar index moved 0.41% higher, a marginal gain, but not a move that was supportive of the price of the agricultural commodities. The higher greenback has made U.S. exports less competitive in global markets at a time when some trading partners are hitting the U.S. with retaliatory tariffs. The dollar index was 3.17% higher through the first nine months of 2018 as of the close of business on September 28.

Each year is a new adventure in the grain markets, but 2018 has been another year of adequate supplies, but trade factors have distorted prices.

MGE wheat was the best performing grain in Q3, followed by KCBT wheat and then oats. CBOT wheat moved higher over the three-month period that came to an end last Friday. Corn posted a gain compared to its closing price at the end of Q2.

Rice was the worst-performer in the grain sector in Q3, flowed by soybean meal, soybeans, and soybean meal. As we move forward into Q4, trade issues, the path of least resistance of the U.S. dollar, and first indications of conditions in South America will determine the path of least resistance of the commodities in the grain sector. Meanwhile, the demand side of the fundamental equation for food continues to grow with population increases in the world each day.

Corn

Corn was down just 0.36% in 2017. Corn dropped 9.63% in 2015 and 1.88% in 2016 and has been in a bear market since it traded to its all-time high at $8.4375 per bushel in 2012. In Q1, corn moved 10.55% higher on a high-volume rally on the final day of the quarter. In Q2, it gave back most of its gains for the year as it shed 9.67% of its value. In Q3 the price of corn posted a 1.71% gain. So far in 2018, corn is 1.57% higher as of the end of September.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, nearby December corn futures settled on September 28, at $3.5625 per bushel. December corn hit its high early on May 24 at $4.2950. Corn traded in a range of $3.2975 to $4.2950 so far in 2018. Corn moved lower after the May peak after it put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart on May 29. Corn fell to the lowest level of 2018 and a new low for 2018 in July. The slow stochastic which is a momentum indicator was rising towards overbought territory on the daily chart at the end of Q2. However, on the weekly chart, price momentum is neutral.

Technical resistance for December corn is at the $4.1225 per bushel level with support at $3.2975 on the weekly chart. Since the U.S. is the world’s largest producer of corn, the grain is the primary ingredient in U.S. ethanol, and the price of the biofuel can influence demand for corn.

Soybeans

Soybeans moved higher by 14.54% in 2016 but were 14.64% lower in 2015. In 2014, soybeans fell 20.94%. In 2017, the price of soybean futures fell 4.49%. Soybeans traded in a wide range of $8.1050 to $10.7100 per bushel so far in 2018. At the end of Q1, they were 9.77% higher, but in Q2 they gave up all those gains and more on the back of the trade issues facing the market as they fell by 17.83%. In Q3 beans moved 1.51% lower, and for the first nine months of 2018, they declined by 11.16%. Nearby soybean futures settled on September 28, 2018, at $8.4550 per bushel. The highs came on March 2, as the price of soybeans and soybean meal took off to the upside on the back of the driest conditions in decades in Argentina. The lows came in mid-July on the continuous futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, November soybean futures fell off the edge of a bearish cliff after the May 24 high. The price momentum indicator was rising towards overbought territory at the end of Q3 after a bounce from the lows.

The U.S. is the world's largest producer and exporter of soybeans. China purchases around one-quarter of the annual crop from the U.S. which is why tariffs have been so bearish for the price of soybean futures over recent weeks. The increasing rhetoric and tension over trade sent the beans to what was the lowest level since way back in December 2008. China’s cancellation of soybean purchases from the U.S. in 2018 and 2019 weighed heavily on the price of the oilseed futures.

Crushing soybeans create two products, soybean meal, and soybean oil. The meal was 18.39% higher in 2016 and fell by only 0.10% in 2017. However, in Q1 soybean meal was the best performer in the sector posting a 22.84% gain. In Q2, meal corrected lower with the beans and lost 13.33% of value. In Q3 the selling continued as the soybean product fell another 8.23%. Meal has dropped 2.30% over the first nine months of 2018. Soybean oil was up 12.67% in 2016, but it moved 3.89% lower in 2017. In Q1, soybean oil declined by 3.66%, and in Q2 it fell 8.63%. In Q3 the price of soybean oil dropped 1.51% and is now 13.30% lower the year as of September 28. Nearby soybean meal closed at $305.40 per ton on September 28, 2017, and soybean oil closed at 28.68 cents at the close of the quarter that ended last Friday.

Support for nearby soybean futures is at the 2018 low at just over $8.10 per bushel. Technical resistance is at $9.06 the 2018 continuous contract high from the week of July 30, 2018. Trade issues pushed the beans to the lowest level in a decade in Q2 and Q3, but new trade agreements and a resolution with China could cause a significant price recovery.

Wheat

The wheat complex was the best performing members of the grain sector in Q3. In 2015 CBOT (soft red winter) wheat declined by 20.31%. It was 13.19% lower in 2016. In 2017 wheat finished the year with a 4.66% gain. In Q1, CBOT wheat posted a 5.62% gain on the three-month period, and in Q2 it moved 10.31% higher making it one of the few winners in the grain sector during the three-month period. In Q3, the bullish price action continued with CBOT wheat posting a 2.31% gain for the three-month period. CBOT wheat traded in a range of $4.1325 to $6.13 during the first nine months of 2018. As with corn and beans, the stronger dollar has made U.S. exports less competitive in global markets which weighed on prices. While tariffs and trade issues weighed on U.S. wheat production when it comes to exports, drought conditions in the European Union and Russia supported the price of the grain. While CBOT wheat posted just over a 2% gain, the prices of KCBT and MGE wheat moved even higher during Q3.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the CBOT December wheat futures contract highlights, the price cascaded lower from the August 2 peak at $6.13 per bushel. December CBOT wheat futures were in neutral territory on September 28, 2018, at $5.09 per bushel.

July hard red winter wheat futures, traded on the Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT) closed at $5.1125 per bushel on September 28 and was 8.60% higher in Q3, and was 19.66% higher over the first nine months of 2018. KCBT wheat fell 25.22% in 2015 and was down 10.67% in 2016, but it rebounded by 2.09% higher in 2017.

Hard red spring wheat, traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGE), closed at $5.7250 per bushel on the nearby futures contract on September 28 and posted a gain of 9.78% in Q3, and is down by 6.87% over the first nine months of this year after a 14.27% gain in 2017. MGE wheat was 9.07% higher in 2016 but declined by 20.7% in 2015.

The action in wheat prices in 2016 and 2015 indicated that there was plenty of wheat available for the market. The significant gains in Q2 2017 were on the back of a drought scare, and prices came back down to earth over the course of the summer and into September. However, all of the wheat contracts finished 2017 with gains, and MGE wheat posted a double-digit gain in 2017 when compared with the previous year. CBOT wheat is over 19% higher in 2018 for the first three-quarters of the year, and KCBT wheat is 19.66% higher over the same period while MGE wheat has dropped by 6.87% after spectacular gains in 2017 because of drought in Montana and the Dakotas.

Oat futures gained 5.69% in Q3 and are 9.85% higher so far in 2018. Nearby oat futures closed on September 28 at $2.64750 per bushel. Rice futures plunged by 15.76% in Q3 and were 16.27% lower at the end of the first nine months of this year. Nearby rough rice futures closed at $9.78 on September 28. Rice tends to trade by appointment in the U.S. futures market as the contracts lack liquidity.

The bottom line: Outlook for Q4

Each year is a new adventure in the grain markets as Mother Nature is the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for prices. We are moving into a quiet time of the year in Q4 as the focus will shift to the coming planting season in the southern hemisphere. However, population growth continues to support higher lows for all agricultural commodities while trade issues will add additional volatility to markets. Any agreement between the U.S. and China on trade could lift the prices of grain futures, particularly soybeans which suffered the most over the issue in Q2 and Q3.

Other than trade, the most compelling factor facing gain markets is that an ever-growing world needs to eat, and corn, soybeans, and wheat are nutritional essentials. DBB is the ETF that focuses on agricultural commodities.

