Bed Bath & Beyond: There Are Better Options In Retail

It's clear that management is having problems, and it just seems better to look for other stocks in retail.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is taking heat today after reporting a less than pleasant second quarter. I don’t see the appeal of the stock, given the ample competition with better financial results. There are better investments out there that aren’t down 22% post earnings. Their sales were stagnant, and costs were up. But this isn’t anything new. The company and share price have been struggling for years. In my opinion, BBBY will likely not come back from its issues in the foreseeable future. There are so many brands within their field of business that offer substitute goods. If you can buy a bath rug on your way out of Walmart (WMT) for $10, why would you go to Bed Bath & Beyond? BBBY doesn’t create the “one stop shop” appeal that many are looking for in retail these days. The lack of diversification and competitive edge is only exacerbated by the company’s failure to create meaningful online sales. The difference between this company and others like Macy’s (M) is the adaptation that has been made, as well as diversified offerings.

Analysts were making negative calls on this stock last year, citing the fact that rivals were investing more in their stores and working to create a balanced online presence. I still think the problem lies in the undiversified nature of their business. “Home Goods” alone are not enough to support a company. Target (NYSE:TGT) has home goods. Walmart has home goods. TJX Companies (TJX) has a huge array of home goods through both stores “Home Goods” and TJ Maxx. They’re simply operating in a segment that is hyper competitive with many players. As Buffett would say, they don’t have a “moat” around their business.

Consider the sales growth/earnings differentiations between BBBY and some of its competitors. Whereas Bed Bath & Beyond has suffered decreasing net income year after year as it struggles to maintain sales, others in the same segment such as TJX have succeeded in driving revenue growth, as well as earnings. Recently, TJX reported their own second quarter results that included a 6% increase in same store sales. Again, I would credit their success to a more diversified portfolio of offerings. They cater to a larger demographic, with discount prices to boot. Even Target, which admittedly had a few years of volatile sales directions, has found its footing with meaningful sales growth this year. Meanwhile, Bed Bath & Beyond continues to falter. From an investment perspective, it’s simply wiser to get involved with one of these bigger names that offer a more diverse range of products.

In a retail era, where Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is making everyone work a lot harder for their earnings, it doesn’t make sense to own a name that is struggling this much. It is important to look at retailers that are weathering the storm and demonstrating results. BBBY is not doing that. Target has made strides. Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) has made strides. There are many names fighting back; but they’re usually names that aren’t relying wholly on home goods to do it.

If I had to choose an investment in this type of retail, I’d look at Macy’s. The company sells home goods of a nice quality and is making a demonstrated turnaround. The retailer has cut expenses, sold weak performing real estate, and begun increasing net income. Their second quarter earnings involved a 43% boost to net income of $166 million. Bed Bath & Beyond’s income fell 48% bringing net earnings to $48.6 million. Considering both stocks are valued quite cheap, it simply makes sense to go with a name with earnings that are moving in the right direction.

