Can Biotech Stocks Power Ahead?

Biotech stocks have been on fire this year, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has surged 14.23% on a year-to-date basis. This soundly outperforms the 9.15% gains which have been seen in the S&P 500 (during what is generally thought to be a continued bull market). This strong momentum seen in biotech stocks offers clear advantages for those invested with long positions in the IBB ETF, and strong quarterly earnings in the fund's core components support the outlook in the months ahead.

As a well-diversified biotech instrument, the IBB ETF includes Amgen (AMGN), Gilead Sciences (GILD), and Biogen (BIIB) as its top holdings. Amgen is the world's largest biotech company (by market capitalization), so it is not a surprise to see this stock in the funds top position (at 8.44% of the total holdings). Gilead comes next (at 8.13%), and this is followed by Biogen (at 7.99%). These three stocks make up 24.56% of the fund, and the top 10 holdings account for 53,96% of the total valuation. The expense ratio of IBB is 0.47%, which is roughly in line with the averages for the category.

IBB is largely devoted to biotech companies in North America (representing 94% of the fund). But there are also inclusions from Europe (5%) and Asia (1%) to produce additional diversification for investors. More diversity is seen in the market cap breakdown, which offers healthy exposure to large-caps, mid-caps, small-caps, and micro-caps in order to ensure stability and the potential for future growth in the valuation.

The market's strong trends in biotech are clearly visible in the strong inflows which have been directed toward the IBB ETF. Over the last year, shareholders of IBB have benefited from $17,979.1 million. This number expands to $20,961.1 million when we view the fund over the last five years. This activity suggests that recent interest in IBB has surged, and this sentiment matches the strongly bullish trends that have been seen in the industry as a whole.

Amgen reported somewhat mixed results in its most recent earnings report. For the second quarter, earnings per share came in at $3.26. This beat analyst estimates, and the positive performance was driven by sales from Enbrel (an arthritis treatment) and Repatha (a medication which lowers cholesterol). Revenues showed a slight gain to $5.8 billion (up from $5.7 billion during the same quarter last year).

As a result, AMGN has surged higher and overcome the stock's prior highs just above $200 per share. This is encouraging for IBB (as AMGN is the largest holding in the fund). But there are also reasons to believe that the stock may have rallied too quickly. Guidance is now a problem, as the biotech company expects inventory buildup to slow its profit growth prospects. Enbrel is showing an inventory build worth $140 million, and this could weigh on Amgen's results during the second half of 2018. Additionally, sales of Neulasta (a bone marrow stimulant) dropped by 5% to $1.09 billion and the company's late-stage pipeline appears to be lacking. That said, there is strong momentum supporting trends in share prices, and a near-term pullback in the valuation will still leave shareholders will sizeable gains for the post-summer period.

During the second quarter, Biogen showed net income of $866.6 million (up slightly from the $862.8 million reported during the same period last year). This comes out to $5.80 per share (excluding items), which was well above the analyst estimates of $5.21 per share. Revenues came in at $3.36 billion, which was an annualized gain of 9.1%. Guidance for adjusted earnings for the full-year period in 2018 was also raised to a $24.90-25.50 per share range (from $24.20-25.20 previously).

The positive results during the quarter were propelled by higher demand levels for Spinraza, which is a spinal muscular atrophy drug. The drug was the first treatment for spinal muscular atrophy to be approved by the FDA, and its quarterly sales generated $423 million. This was well above analyst estimates of $393.8 million, as Biogen benefited from a +20% quarterly increase in U.S. adult Spinraza patients. The stock recently gapped higher, above its prior 2018 highs near $370.60 to hit bullish levels not seen since the middle of 2015. As IBB's third-largest holding, further rallies in Biogen should have a significant impact on the overall valuation of the fund.

Even better news for those holding long positions in in IBB has come from the recent performance outlook at Gilead Sciences. For the second quarter, Gilead showed adjusted earnings per share of $3.15 on $8.24 billion in revenue. This was a wide beat on the $2.71 EPS and $7.61 billion in revenue that was expected by industry analysts. Gilead's revenue figure showed annualized gains of 26%, helped largely by excellent sales in its treatments for hepatitis C (Sovaldi and Harvoni).

Total product sales posted at $8.1 billion for the second quarter (a firm gain on the $6.4 billion posted during the same period last year). Global sales for Sovaldi and Harvoni came in at $1.3 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively. The results are encouraging, as Gilead now commands a 90% market share for the sector, and management expects $29-30 billion in net product sales for the full-year period. This suggests that the market's current expectations for EPS might be inaccurately low, and any positive surprises in the company's next quarterly release could send share prices back toward their 2018 highs. GILD has actually been one of the lagging stocks in IBB's core holdings, but this improved fundamental outlook could provide some extra traction for those long the ETF.

Overall, the fundamental trends have been supportive, and IBB's core holdings have confirmed the high level of investor optimism. Biotech stocks have been on fire this year, and this bullish momentum looks set to continue well into 2019. The fund could be at risk for corrective pullbacks if we see declines in the broader market, but the underlying momentum in IBB is impossible to ignore. I will be watching for earnings surprises from Gilead to be a major factor in the upcoming performance of the ETF, as market expectations may be too low at this stage in its cycle. Fund inflows remain supportive (at the high end of the category), and this should provide investors the fuel they need to continue this impressive rally in the biotech sector.

