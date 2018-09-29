RSA Insurance Group PLC (RSAIF) CEO Stephen Hester on Q3 2018 Trading Update (Transcript)

RSA Insurance Group PLC (OTCPK:RSAIF) Q3 2018 Trading Update Conference Call September 28, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Stephen Hester - Group CEO

Scott Egan - Group CFO

Jonny Urwin - UBS

Andrew Crean - Autonomous

Thomas Seidl - Bernstein

Greg Patterson - KBW

Ben Cohen - Investec

Dhruv Gahlaut - HSBC

Frederic Gautier - Chilton

Oliver Steel - Deutsche Bank

Will Hardcastle - Citadel

Throughout this, all participants will be in listen-only mode. And afterwards, there'll be a question-and-answer session.

So today, I'm pleased to present Stephen Hester, Group Chief Executive; and Scott Egan, Group Chief Financial Officer.

Stephen Hester

Yes. Good morning everyone and thank you very much for joining this call. I’m sorry to spring it on you at short notice. Clearly, the call is to discuss our third quarter -- RSA third quarter trading update, which we released this morning, clearly about a month earlier than we would normally have done so. And as you will have seen from the release, the reason why we released it early is because we unfortunately have to report this in our UK and London market business we have an unexpected loss for the quarter and that obviously has an impact on the group’s results. And therefore, that was why we have to bring it forward.

Although, the quarter wasn't developed particularly well in that business, it was the -- at the end of quarter, that’s when you talk up a bunch for the large losses and when all your reserve reviews take place. So, it’s really in the last week that it pushed us over the edge and in terms of wanting to speak to the market early. And clearly, we are very disappointed to have to do that and very disappointed in effect have to profit on. It’s not something we set out to do and we will be working extremely hard to put right those elements that are more than just volatility and clearly we’ll try and unpack some of that for you.

However, I think this, what we should say first is that, as you will know, the great majority of our groups market valuation and profitability and indeed revenues lie outside the UK and in every single one of our businesses outside the UK, we have reported a very strong quarter and although cause each of those businesses some areas that are going better and some areas that are going worse overall, as you can see the great majority of the group is in strong shape in the third quarter with trends looking in reasonable shape as we look forward.

And therefore, at the moment, our primary headache is in the UK results. And once Scott has taken you through the numbers that we’ve given today, I will come back before we have the Q&A and go through a little bit about what we are doing specifically in the UK to work, to make sure that we can improve on these results. So Scott, with that do you want to take us through what we’ve been able to say today?

Scott Egan

Okay. Thanks Stephen. Good morning, everyone. And to reinforce what Stephen said. Thank you for joining the call on short notice today. I’ll give a brief overview before handing it back to Stephen. But, please note that the Q3 numbers we're announcing today are near final but subject to our usual and quarterly close processes. Overall strong performances and unknown UK businesses in Q3 have been overshadowed by the good results in the UK. I’ll provide the group headlines before unpacking the UK results in a bit more detail. So starting to top-line, next with premiums of circa 4.9 billion year-to-date, are up 1% on an underlying basis at constant rate of exchange.

Headline net written premium was lower due to reinsurance costs in Q1 as I’ve explained previously. Q3 discrete premiums are up 4% compared to the same period last year at constant FX. Regional premium trends in Q3 were comparable to those that we described in H1. And we continue to see good momentum in Scandinavia and Canada and there's no change to premium change in the areas with the most underwrite action is required specifically in the UK where volumes are being impacted the most.

Turning to profitability, the group's non-UK business performed strongly in the third quarter, in Q3 discrete Scandinavia report combined ratio of around 84%, Canada around 94.5%, Ireland around 88% and the Middle East around 81%. This will be more than offset by a difficult and volatile quarter for the UK business, reporting a Q3 discrete underlying notes of approximately £70 million and a combined ratio of over 110%.

Looking at the UK in more detail, the accumulation split between weather, large losses and to lesser extent attritional claims. On weather, we saw a number of events specifically the further development of claims relating to the flash flooding in the UK in May and Marine loss on a financial in Iowa and an increase in household subsidence claims in Q3, as a result of the dry summer weather. The latter will appear into Q4 and we expect that it will have an impact market weight for UK household insurers.

Moving to large losses we count the number of what we call super large losses in the third quarter. These are individual losses over 10 million and a marine book was particularly impacted. While large losses increased in Q3 compared to the H1 despite, the spike does sit within normal policy levels, and at this stage, we believe it's due to volatility rather than underwriting issues. Of course, we'll take on normal detailed review of all our large claims.

On a year to date basis, the large loss ratio the UK is almost 3% lower than at this stage last year. The UK attritional loss ratio are slightly in Q3 around 49% on year-to-date has become to end 2017 levels. The improvement in household as a result of the pricing and claims actions were offset by increases in Marine and Personal Motor, primarily call it by market weight capacity issues in the peer networks, but motor claims and London market business and Marine.

In summary, we believe that a lot of proportion of the deterioration that we've seen the UK in Q3 was disappointing was linked to volatility. This will be confirmed in Q4 and further action plan to be formulated for any underlying issues. At this stage we see only a modest speak through in 2019 from Q3.

Importantly, we now reached to the pension level on a group volatility cover meaning that we move in to Q4 with protection against both the large and weather losses over £10 million. At this point it's hard to forecast exactly what the recovery in the program will be but there is more likely to be some.

And finally, our strong capital position has further improved from half year resulting to coverage ratio of approximately 172% at the end of quarter 3.

With that, I'll pass back to Stephen.

Stephen Hester

Perfect. Thank you very much, Scott. So, clearly, the UK business or UK and London market business that element of business is international as you know. This is now the second year in a row where we have a substantial headache from the business, and of course in both years large amounts of them are if you like externally oriented last year with some at this time last year, it was the hurricane which hit the rest of the insurance industry very hard, and this year there were final some elements they were also shared elsewhere although some is a bit more idiosyncratic to book.

So, although, as Scott has mentioned to you, we do consider very substantial amounts of loss in the third quarter and to be random volatility, clearly we don't really want our business to have continuing high amounts of random negative volatility and at some point averages have to be a trend as opposed to individual volatility. As far as we can tell as mentioned the way that clearly is random and the large losses we believe not to have been bad underwriting, but nevertheless we do need to try to make some room in our P&L or improve or both.

And I think the backdrop in thinking about this at least as it relates to the commercial lines element which is the lion's share of the UK losses in the third quarter. Clearly, the London markets the wholesale market the large commercial market are particularly soft we’ve seen that in Lloyds of London, we’ve seen that in various actions, people withdrawing capacity the marine market is possibly one of the worst areas in it which happens to be in a long-term specialty area of RSA as well.

So, there are whole range of soft market issues and overcapacity market issues which everyone has been grappling with and which was evident last year as well. I would say in the face of that and in order to have acceptable profitability, you need to index even more than you might normally on high quality underwriting and disciplined underwriting and a willingness to reshape portfolios and walk away from business. And so, in effect our response to the market conditions is and has been exactly that.

So, we, I would say in the light of the -- of the results in the third quarter last year and into the fourth quarter started the program of significant pricing and underwriting action across our UK business, and you’ve seen this year some of the evidence of that in the early quarters in terms of walking away from business and reducing the premium line, as we work through that renewal cycles. Clearly, when you do re-underwrite books, it can take one to two years to do it; firstly because renewal cycle last over a whole year; and secondly, you don't always get everything the first time around and so sometimes you have to get back again in the life of experience.

And so, you couldn’t take it that we will continue to be aggressive prices of business that has not working for us. And be reshaping our portfolios in an effort to trim the worst areas if we can’t correct them from a price standpoint and that action which is already underway, I believe is partly responsible in fact that large losses in the UK are lower than they were last year, but still not where they need to be and we will continue those actions through into next year for commercial lines underwriting one-one is quite a big renewal date. So that allows you to make quite big dent at the beginning of the year, which clearly we'll be planning to do. So that’s one form of response.

In addition to that, we have made a series of management changes in our UK business in commercial lines. Our commercial lines business is divided into two divisions. Both of them have new heads in January and February of this year, and the large commercial line of business the new head came from Swiss Re, came externally. In the smaller to mid sized business, it was internal promotion. And we have also just appointed in the last week a new Chief Underwriting Officer in the UK sourced from Zurich, who will make some good additions and changes.

And of course there are other changes going on in the team. So in addition to underwriting portfolio action, there's being management action and then there are, there very many other actions to tool up our underwriters to increase trading and to try to bear down on the volatility element and on the quality of our underwriting. It's not clear to us as the quality are driving is particularly worse than that of others, but we wanted to be better and so all of these are no regret actions.

The consequence of all of that is that we believe that not only is some of the performance in the third quarter's volatility, but we believe that we can improve the underlying performance and reshape the portfolios in order as Scott mentioned to produce sharply better UK results next year and into the future. It is clear that the UK is proving the most difficult of our territories to get towards the best in class levels.

In fact, all of the other territories are getting very close already. Albeit we think there is certainly more we can do in those businesses. And the UK is not very focused at the moment and it will take us longer, but we're equally determined to do it. We think we're doing the right things and unfortunately those things take some time to show through. But be under no illusions we're pretty determined to press ahead and do all the things that we can do to make the performance as good as it can be.

So with that, let me hand over to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Okay. Our first question is of the line of Jonny Urwin at UBS. Please go ahead.

Jonny Urwin

Just two questions for me, please. So firstly on the London market business. I guess the obvious question from this OpEx spend in last year. Do you RSA is the right owner of the London market wholesale business longer term? I mean I appreciate we're in a soft market and conditions are tough. But I guess is bringing unwelcome volatility to the book, which, even if pricings were adequate that would still be true to some extent. So any comments there will be much appreciated? And then on the UK motor book, you're flagging higher attritional claims due to capacity issues in repair centers. I wonder could you give us some more detail on that. Is that just a function of you guys being a bit smaller in that book and perhaps not having as much clout? Or is it something else? And then I guess the other areas are attritional claims are rising because we've seen a bit of weak pricing as well?

Stephen Hester

Certainly, thank you very much. On the first, what I say is the following that we have absolutely no if you like, emotional and irrational attachments to any area of our portfolio. And if we can’t see the ability to compete successfully, we’re going to stop doing things and we shown that quite a lot in the last three years, and we’ll do it again. And so give an example of that, we have something called a wholesale international portfolio that was particularly badly hit last year in the hurricanes. Obviously not nearly as badly as lots of other people but nevertheless, and we have, I think taken something like 60% out of that portfolio in the last 12 months.

And I can assure you that marine book, which is the primary source of the headaches in the third quarter is going to be getting very significant treatment in the next few months and year to ensure that those areas, that are performing badly are cut out of the book or comprehensively re-underwritten and re-priced. I think this on, and as a result of that it may well be that our participation in London market business trends. But all of that said, there are areas of London market where we have over many years been very successful. Well, we have made good money, of course there are cycles to it and indeed in the, that was also true in the year-to-date.

And the issue with corporate business we understand that about 60% of our UK business is corporate business. There is a continuum that on which there isn’t completely clear stopping point between small, mid, large and international corporate and if you want to have a large UK corporate business, then you have to serve some of those corporations internationally. If you serve them internationally, that there’s other business you do alongside to go alongside the same specialty, you do develop certain specialty niches one of ours just for example continued to be very profitable and where we’re world leader is renewable energy and particularly in wind.

And so I think it’s not a black and white issue of participation or not participation, but it is certainly the case that we need to be selective in our London market in international participation and I think in the life of some of these, we will become more selective. We respect to your second question on UK motor. I think that there as best we can see, there is an element of attritional set out that came from the tougher winter, more frequency of car damage, far beyond car shops and leading to longer car higher period. So there’s an element, which I would expect to be market-wide, but also time limited, because it grows out of bad weather.

And I think there’s also an element as I’ve said many times before, where we are currently not tooled up to be successful in the personalized motor market in the UK as some of them online and quality online competitors. And so it's for that reason not just the motor but across all of personal lines we're in the middle of very major tooling up process multi-year tooling up process of which the new platform was launched with nationwide at beginning of the year, motor is going on as we speak, and the other personal lines will roll out over the next couple of years.

And we also are putting a new claims platform authorized this summer and we’ll go in again over the next two or three years. And that tooling up process will allow us to compete with a fuller deck of cards relative to the people who are winning in that market that we currently can. In the meantime, some of the restructuring that we're doing in our operations in the UK called the short-term disruption. And can, we can often the short-term, and I think there's an element, in motor for example, in motor claims, we brought five types of motor claims into one in the last 12 months.

And I think some element of attritional step-up was if you like the inexperienced, some of the new handlers of the new center having ultimate experience handlers. Over the long-term is pretty better to have a little expertise in one center. And that will serve as well in the future during the short-term is called that. So as I say, on the motor, I think there's a little bit of market stuff, although I don't think that's long-term, long lasting it's probably weather related, and there's a bit of self-administered pain as well.

We're now over to line of Andrew Crean at Autonomous. Please go ahead.

Andrew Crean

Good morning everyone. I'm Andrew Crean. Two questions and a request. On the London market, is there anything you could do to reduce volatility through greater levels of reinsurance and is that under consideration? The other question was on the overseas businesses, whether the improvement in the Q3 in Scandinavia and Canada relative to the first half was seasonal or whether it's underlying? And then the request, given the relatively low level of confidence in the market has in your London market businesses. Would it be possible to publish the results the premiums underwriting and combined ratios for the London market business separately, so that we can get a sense as to whether they are underperforming because of one-off factors or whether it is a longer term issue?

Stephen Hester

Terrific. Thank you, Andrew. I think on your last point, I think it is sensible for us. I think the time to do that will be with a full year results when we have obviously better disclosure the numbers to unpack the, in disclosure terms the London market and international component of the UK results more, and so we'll try and respond to your request possibly in that regard.

In terms of your other two questions, on reinsurance, I think the short answer is yes, now is the time when we are actively considering what reinsurance to purchase at the end of the year, tend to be a year end purchase. Clearly, three years ago when we started the, purchasing the group aggregate cover which provides protection against losses over £10 million that was our first response to this and then also captures both weather and large losses. And the Scott mentioned because that will for example this year provide a substantial protection in the fourth quarter since we use up the full years cover in the first three quarters.

So I think for £10 million and above although we can still get significant monthly and quarterly volatility, the full year volatility is covered. What we need to consider is whether for losses that lies below 10 million where you can have full year volatility although historically it's been less, but you certainly can have whether we should do an aggregate cover or whether we should buy down into more areas and that is an active part of our year-end preparations and obviously we'll update you with our year-end results as to whether we found anything that we thought was good value for money in doing that.

And then on your last -- on your second question about the improvement in Scandinavia and Canada, I would say if we take Canada first of all the main improvement was just the weather wasn't as bad, because actually Canada was fine in the first half on all the controllable but had a horrible winter. And so in that fact I don't think it was per se seasonal but it was just as the weather performed in a seasonally normal way in the third quarter that it hadn’t done in the first half and beyond trends continue that was actually a bit of negative large loss volatility Canada as well in the first quarter and that will internally protected by an aggregated in the fourth quarter kind of the level.

In Scandinavia where you don’t really have significant weather trends normally, I think the improvement was, the large losses were better than they were in the first half. And on the rest of the line hate themselves, and so that’s I don't think that particularly seasonal either, but Scandinavia is less seasonal than other markets.

Okay. We now go to the line of Thomas Seidl of Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Thomas Seidl

First question on UK again you said that the main driver of the performance there was marine, but as I understand it in marine your net retention is between £5 million and £10 million. So wanted to get to a £70 million loss there, it must have been a quite large number of marine losses. Maybe you can confirm that that this is the main driver a very large frequency rather than supersized marine losses? Secondly, on the attrition you said at the group level it’s broadly consistent, would that mean slightly up because otherwise it would have expected you to rise is slightly improving, that broadly consistent, does it mean it slightly up? And finally on the dividend, and this was a weak quarter, would you because as you say this is and if you maybe abnormal volatility looks through the numbers here which are simply apply to typically payout ratio for the dividend?

Scott Egan

I think on marine, we do have coverage down to about £10 million for the individual losses not five. And we do have about four individual marine losses that were just under the £10 million number. And so, yes, that was an unusual frequency in both size losses.

Thomas Seidl

And that actually, where does the other 30 million then come from?

Scott Egan

As we said on the 70 million loss in the UK about 30 million was weather that was worse than expected which devise about half a third may flood carrier so comply some of the third of marine loss which was tornado and hitting a cargo in Iowa. And so that was 30 million large overall was about 35 million over our expectations, and a couple of those were marine, and a couple were UK domestic of large ones. And then there were some attritional step up in marine and in motor as mentioned.

On your question on the attritional loss ratios, if I'm understanding correctly, it was our ambition that attritional loss ratio was to be better this year than last year and at the moment they're not. So in that sense, they're worse than we thought they would be even though they're not absolutely worse.

And your last question on the dividend. I think that clearly, we'll make dividend decisions in February of next year in the light of the full year results and we're not making them now. But I think it would be reasonable to expect us to not us to not be treating the dividend as a completely fixed mathematical function of profit and to take consideration of short term volatility and not flex the dividend as much as short term volatility would flex.

Okay. We're now over to the line of Greg Patterson of KBW. Please go ahead, Greg.

Greg Patterson

A lot of my questions are asked, but three sort of maybe numerical ones. In terms of motor, I wonder if you could just talk about your current run-rate for next premium that you're choosing, I know its premium minus inflation, specifically I'm interested because you're telematics focused. So I am just trying out to see how that relates back to the market? And then in terms of home to be just in light and whether you currently got positive or negative towards in terms of the right? Those two would be useful, thank you.

Scott Egan

Hi, Greg. So picking your first one, it's probably picking your first one which is really on home. I think as we've stated before that we are sort of houseful we think sort of different buying distribution channel and different buying scheme et cetera. But I would say as a rough proxy, sort of 7 to 10 % would be the rate that we're carrying at home that's not that something what we paid at half year? And we will continue with that action until we believe that the book is actually rectified accordingly. And then…

Stephen Hester

There is positive jar, i.e. the attritional loss ratio of our household has to come there.

Scott Egan

Yes. So and the action -- to Steven's point, which is why I mentioned it in my script, the actions we're taking up speaking through 2 to 3 points improvement and household clearance ratio would indicate that the actions we're taking are having the desired effect. So, I think it's clear on most of all -- to your strategic question.

Greg Patterson

I was expected to say I mean obviously you've got a quirky book and that you focus on, you spending a lot of time focusing on telematics. So it's basically the same question as home, what sort of, what kind of rate, net rate you're getting through net in terms of inflation there?

Stephen Hester

So we're cutting I mean 3% or 4% on our motor book up to sort of Q3, Greg. Obviously, we will revisit that in the late of current performance and trying to see through what's even described as short-term issues versus longer term issues. What I would say is that we believe we need to carry more rate than we will. I don't think there is any particular quirk between for example a telematics book or a more than book. I think we have we're sort to see in terms of dynamics and all. So that would be my answer to your both questions.

Greg Patterson

So when you say, you're cutting three to four that's year-on-year positive right. I'll just say it's got negative jars because you said you need to cut a bit more…

Stephen Hester

The personal operation has got worse in motor, yes.

Greg Patterson

By how many points? Is it 1 or 2 or vary or not?

Stephen Hester

It's probably 1 on motor book and it's really probably about three points. Great, we’ve seen it so to step out relative to the end of the year.

Okay. We are now over to Ben Cohen at Investec. Please go ahead, Ben.

Ben Cohen

Thanks very much, there were two things I wanted to ask please. Firstly, on the marine underwriting, I was just wondering or re-underwriting. If you could put into the context of the actions that you took after the -- and the large losses of the second half of the year, I mean, are there particular things in your portfolio that you think, that you’ve missed, if you like that needs to be materially addressed? And I guess as part of that you already putting through. I think it was 7% rate in the first half. Can you give any indication in terms of how much more rate? Do you think you need there?

And the second question was on UK Personal Motor and you referred to, I suppose just maybe being less good at competing against some of the best-in-class companies at the moment. Can you just remind us, how quickly do you think, you will get to that point where you have that confidence? And in the meantime, how much further do you need to shrink the portfolio to sort of support profitability?

Stephen Hester

On marine and first of all, I think rating information on a portfolio like marine, in some ways, isn’t very helpful because if you lapse business, it doesn’t show up as a rate. And yes, that might be better than rate. And if you increase rates, maybe you’re doing the wrong thing, maybe you should lapse it all together. And so first say, so I don’t actually have the latest data in hand, but I’m not sure how helpful it is. And in terms of which bits in marine we’re going to reshape. Obviously, in the light of the third quarter performance that's intent to work that’s going on now in order to have our strategy in place for one-one renewal season.

And so, I think it’s better for us to update you properly at the year-end that they got to the half call. But certainly, the marine market once very large one is actually many, many, many diverse small segments. And I think that our preliminary conclusion is that we are in too many small segments and it’s better to be, it will be better to be in less and to cut out some of the smaller segments where we have expertise, but it’s better question for us to answer I think in the full year.

And in terms of motor, it’s not just a little on and off black and white switch as to where our competencies will be desired level. But look at today, I would say 2020 would be the first year that I would expect us to feel confident about expanding the motor book. Now that depends, of course, on market conditions, whether we then want to expand or not. But I would think we will be trying to consolidate over the, for another 12 months or so. Whether that goes up, the book goes up or down in the next 12 months will be a function whether the market gives us what we need in the near-term rather than us thinking. We’re now ready to go out and play with boys.

We're now at the line of Dhruv Gahlaut at HSBC. Go ahead.

Dhruv Gahlaut

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question and apologies, if the signal is bad. I just had a couple of questions. Firstly, listening to the commentary in terms of rates and Canada and Scandinavia in terms of good momentum and pricing. I appreciate that through the cycle you could still be at current indication level and the combined ratio, but is it possible that you might do a better result at the short-term? Number one. Following on, on UK, given what you've seen in terms of results today, would you say that the -- and then you would you change the 94% ambition you have for UK? Or would you delay when you achieve that ambition? And lastly if I could just follow-up on UK as well, you gave, in terms of what you've carrying as rates in home business of between 7% to 10%? Could you update what you're carrying for the other lines as well in terms of PAT et cetera, just to get an idea of where the book is?

Stephen Hester

I'll ask Scott to take the last one. But regarding your first two, I don't think there's anything particular going on in Scandi and rates its unusual and so in that sense, I don't see any, I mean obviously everyone knows our objective in Scandi is a combined ratio better than 85. Clearly, we got that, we didn't get that in the first half. We got that in the third quarter, my guess is our ambition will be to be there or thereabouts next year although I don't yet have a plan for next year and in a formal sense because that kind of happens in the first quarter.

But I don't see and then clearly you have natural volatility that could you below that whether that's weather wise or PYD. In Canada, the market is hardening quite nicely as everyone responds to challenges not just in the motor line and on the property line and even in commercial. And that is allowing us to rate harder without losing volume in the way that we are doing in the UK.

And so looked at today, I would say that our attritional loss ratios in Canada next year as a result of that raising are likely to be better than we had originally thought. However, we're also likely to find a higher weather loading in Canada than we originally thought, which is the reason we're rating harder. And so, I'm not sure that we would expect our Canadian profitability to be better but hopefully the market is allowing us to rate hard enough to absorb the higher weather loading now whether we need higher weather loading or not who knows, but we're not feeling that we can assume that this year was a complete one-off in that regard.

In your second, on your second question on our combined ratio ambition I mean the better than 94 for the time being seems to us to be a best-in-class number when you look across Commercial and Personal Lines. Obviously, there are different plans and different places and so if we can perform at levels equivalent to composite best-in-class you know even with somewhere close to that.

Although to be fair, they don't allocate all that cost into the UK business so slightly flatter but I think that that's the right ambition, but I will say as I have said at the half year and last year that it seems likely that the UK will be the last of our territory to get the best-in-class assuming we do anywhere as it were but some, but in our ambition and I think we would be a few years out from that goal in the UK. Scott.

Scott Egan

Yes, I think your last question is around, I am sorry UK rates beyond which I've talked about I think we're really talking about some of the more general commercial lines. I think my comment will be, we continue to carry on average low, mid-single digits obviously recognizing that the commercial market remain compete and part product things just put out for everyone obviously my caveat is always where we need to carry higher rate, we will and there is always specific segments and specific areas where we'll carry more I think that general the low mid single-digits which is what we said at half year.

Okay. We are now over to line of Frederic Gautier at Chilton. Please go ahead.

Frederic Gautier

Hi. Sorry, if you might have answered partly the questions, but could give the breakdown of the -- the breakdown of the underwriting losses by base sub-segment like higher weather, large losses and attrition plan just to that we can put numbers on what is exceptional? And what has been and then the right change or underlying I should say change of trends within UK and London, please?

Scott Egan

Well, yes -- we have, I've said it before, but I'll try again and I’ll give you the breakdown and then one could debate what’s underlying -- what’s repeatable and what isn't. So, weather in the third quarter in the UK was about 30 million higher than our plan, large losses were about 35 million higher than our plan then attritional losses would have been 10 million, 15 million worse than our plan. And it happens PYD was 10 million versus our plan as well. That has up to more than 70 million because obviously we normally would have expected to make profit in the quarter and we made a 70 million loss. And so, the actual swing relative to what we expected is probably more like 90 million or so, pre-tax or 80 million, post tax it'd be a fair kind of thing.

Now, of those elements the, what is recurring depends on whether the fix that any part of weather or large losses is a trend rather than volatility. We think the overwhelming majority is volatility, but we don’t want to be facing this. So, we’re certainly going to take some actions, I think the actions must go impact weather, but some action to try to improve our luck in terms of volatility and large losses. And so with our large loss planned to next year be substantially lower than this year, yes. Might it be slightly higher, it might otherwise have done it might be -- we're not yet able to say that.

And then on the attritional, I think in terms of the attritional, some of the attritional is one-off in nature, some of it we will capture in the accelerated management action whether the pricing or portfolio action, but some of it will be through into the next year because that’s the way the earning patterns work. So, I can’t give you a really good number for next year, not least, obviously, it’s important for us to go through the fourth quarter which will give us more information on whether there are trends as we see in the beginning or whether we see random volatility. So, we just can’t be as precise as we’d like in evidently. Of course, insurance is a volatile business in some regards and that’s the challenging what we’ll always have.

Okay. We're now over to the line of Oliver Steel of Deutsche Bank. Please do go ahead.

Oliver Steel

Morning and actually, I was going to ask you a similar question about the combined ratio breakdown. So I just wonder if you could then comment and first of all on the expense ratio in the UK? And then coming back to the reserve releases being worse than expected, okay, you had 10 million. But you said right at the start that in the last week, you've been carrying out the reserve review. And you're sort to seem to imply that that was part of the reason for the full third quarter results that was my second question. And then the third question is, how much of the --will all of the UK and international must be applicable to get a tax offset from your tax losses?

Stephen Hester

I'll ask Scott to answer both your questions. And our reserves, there are always quarterly volatility on PYD. So, we said the group as a whole had PYD in the third quarter in line with the first half trends. So at the group level, there were no particular surprises in PYD. Indeed, the first half trends were higher than we planned and the third quarter was higher than we planned. But in the specific region, the UK was weaker. However, if we took the UK as a whole, we're on plans of PYD year-to-date in the UK just this quarterly variance, which I won't have know till the end of this quarter. Scott, do you want to take other thing?

Scott Egan

Yes, two other things, Oliver. Just on your cost program, obviously, on aggregate level, our cost programs continue to target controllable cost ratio of less than 20%. I think quarter-over-quarter these movements are probably stable in the UK specifically quarter-on-quarter of the year albeit within a mission to contain the target for that the expense cuts. With regards to your taxables, taxables is yet to qualify and so yes, they will carry -- I'd prefer profits to be able to use.

Stephen Hester

And obviously, the bad news is that our UK tax rate is the lowest in the group, so don't get as much sells as we will do, if it were somewhere else.

Scott Egan

And I'd prefer the profits Oliver, to be able to start using those taxable fees.

Operator

Ian Pierce

Just two questions for me. Firstly, on the subsidence claims, could you give us a bit of a view on the sort of timing of these claims? I'd imagine that was sort of a more back-end loaded in the quarter and what the risks are going into Q4 that trend continuing? And also, if there's any reinsurance protection you have in relation to subsidence in particular? And then on the pricing environment at Lloyds, there's been quite a lot of noise about increasing discipline and management trying to put a lot of pressure on the West forming alliance and the West forming syndicates. I'm just wondering what your view is on that and if you think that will support you getting some of that rates through that you're trying to achieve without losing the volumes?

Stephen Hester

On your second question we hope so, but we won't hold our breath and Scott do you want to deal with the first?

Scott Egan

Yes just on the subsidence point Ian, I think despite, as a general subsidence claims always capable of longer to come through in general anyway open up a class getting in your home somewhat better than to work in home and walking across space. So tail on them is always slightly longer and that's really why I was making the point that we would expect to see a tail on those going in through Q4. To be very specific it doesn't count for group aggregate cover in terms of all reinsurance i.e. it's not the same as a weather event.

The question for today is back to the line of Ben Cohen at Investec Bank. Back to you Ben.

Ben Cohen

It was actually just a follow-up on the subsidence. Could you maybe just put the sort of -- this summer into a longer term context to give us a sense if you like how much of that weather loss is sort of bad luck, luck against a long-term average? And I suppose the other part of that is, how much re-pricing do you need to do for subsidence, if any?

Stephen Hester

I think the last bad subsidence year was more than a decade ago in UK. And so I doubt that we will see pricing impact from it.

Scott Egan

And I would categorize, caveat it slightly or what we’ve seen so far is it's not categorized as a major subsidence year, but what we’re seeing is some subsidence. And so I completely support what Stephen said, it’s not in my view that it’s major pricing event, it would certainly be in normal expectations.

Operator

Will Hardcastle

Just on the GVC cover, I mean, this is to a degree, why people buy these protections. Just what would be the normal level of large losses that you’d expect to bear on your own balance sheet in the fourth quarter? That should in theory now just be passed through to buy this protection?

Stephen Hester

It’s varied between 0 and 70 million in the last four years.

Okay. That was the final question. Now pass it back to you for any closing comments at this stage.

Stephen Hester

Well, thank you very much for bearing with us again, sorry to spring a Friday morning call on you. Hopefully, we’ve given you the information that we’re able to and say, I believe that most of the bad surprise is volatility, but there’s certainly stuff we have to work on. It certainly is taking us longer to improve that part of our business. On the other hand, the great majority of our business seems to be a pretty good shape which is our international businesses, and we will plug on in all parts trying to get better. Thanks for listening.

