WTI Daily 28 September 2018: Buyside Breakout From Multi-Day Balance, Price Discovery Higher To 73.73s

In this article, we examine the significant daily order flow and market structure driving WTI price action.

28 September 2018:

As noted in Thursday’s WTI Daily, the highest probability path based on market structure for Friday’s auction was for price discovery higher to challenge the key supply overhead, should Thursday’s key demand, 71.85s-71.71s, hold as support. Both a buy excess and buying interest emerged early in NY resulting in a buy-side breakout from key balance and price discovery higher to 73.73s, where selling interest emerged halting the buy-side auction, settling at 73.25s.

Friday’s auction saw balance development, 72.38s-72.04s, during Globex around Thursday’s NY close and within the high-volume cluster area,72s-72.35s, that has been noted this week. Initiative selling emerged, 72.15s-72.05s, off the NY open, driving price lower out of Globex balance in a sell-side breakdown attempt, achieving the stopping point low, 71.88s, within key demand. Buying interest emerged, rejecting the low, driving price higher back into prior balance as a structural buy excess developed, 71.88s-72.13s. This event was structural indication that the sell-side had failed and implied potential for price discovery higher.

Buying interest then emerged in large size, 72.10s-72.20s, before initiative buying emerged at balance high, 72.35s, driving price higher in a buy-side breakout and imbalance phase. Price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 72.23s, at/near Sharedata’s average daily range high target. Responsive selling entered as a pullback developed to 72.88s where buying interest emerged. Two-sided trade developed before initiative buying entered, 73.20s, driving price higher in buyside continuation, achieving the stopping point high, 73.73s, at Sharedata’s 1st standard deviation high target. Responsive selling interest there, driving price lower in pullback to 73.13s, through the remainder of the NY auction, settling at 73.25s.

As noted Thursday, the highest probability path for Friday’s auction based on market structure was for price discovery higher. Buying interest emerged early in Friday’s NY auction driving price higher to 73.73s where selling interest emerged, as a pullback to 73.13s developed ahead of the NY close. The prior high-volume node, 72.07s, and larger cluster, 72s-72.35s, provided structural indication that consensus had developed within this area. Consensus always implies potential for directional activity. Friday’s buy excess and large buying interest (evident in the order flow) provided structural indication of buy-side directional potential from the area of consensus. The highest probability path unfolded as inferred on Thursday.

Looking ahead, the highest probability path based on market structure for Monday’s auction would be for price discovery higher as major key supply, 72s-75.25s, is now being challenged and an absence of sell excess persists in the near-term.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, seasonal price weakness in confluence with continued extreme bullish posture in the Managed Money suggests headwinds for WTI trading beyond the key supply cluster overhead (72s-75s). Today’s auction saw price discovery higher within the major supply area as the market tests key resistance. The coming days and weeks are a critical juncture for WTI in the larger context.

