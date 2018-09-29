The above average level of fear and the strong fundamentals make it likely that the bull market has further to run.

Interest rates are moving higher, earnings are increasing 25% year/year, and the political climate could be getting more uncertain. This has been part of the narrative all year, and yet the stock market keeps making new highs. What more can you ask for?

Despite the obvious expansionary business cycle we are experiencing, fear continues to dominate in the amateurs' gallery; the independent investor survey shows below-average bullishness and above-average bearishness. The "market public" just can't believe their eyes, and they can't forget about what happened 10 years ago. It seems that the market has not delivered enough higher-highs and higher-lows to convince them. This is a classic bull market scenario; lots a fear and strong fundamentals.

GDP growth has gone from 2.2% in the first quarter to 4.2% in the second quarter, and the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow estimate is 4.4% for the third quarter. Consumer inflation while rising has not taken off and remains around the healthy 2% level. Earnings in the second half are not expected to match the 25% increase of the first half, but 17% expected growth should not be striking fear in the market (but it is).

Fear and strong fundamentals are what bull markets are made of.

Sentiment

The Association of Active Individual Investors (AAII) conducts a weekly survey where it asks one-million members if the market will be higher, lower, or unchanged six months into the future. Self-reporting surveys carry some inherent variability that needs to be taken into account when they are used as indicators. In the case of the AAII indicator, we have found that even though it is most useful as a contrarian indicator, one must be cognizant that it works best at turning points in the market, but that high numbers can still be present during normal market moves, not just at market extremes; bullish sentiment readings above 50% and bearish sentiment below 30% correspond strongly with both major and minor market tops, but while necessary, these conditions are not sufficient. These above-threshold sentiment readings increase the probability of a top; they do not cause a top.

The chart below illustrates the correspondence between market tops (major and minor) and the bear and bull sentiment readings. As it stands today, the levels of AAII sentiment demonstrate a level of fear that that is historically consistent with a continuing bull market (chart below).

The Rydex family of funds' asset allocation is useful as a sentiment indicator because it does not rely on self-reporting like the AAII; it simply reports how investors are allocating capital. We like to track the bear-to-bull ratio of asset allocation which has a strong negative correlation with the S&P 500 and a distinct pattern at turning points in the market. Market tops have been characterized by a down-spike in the nominal ratio combined with an upturn in the 36-month MA. The 36-month MA continues to move bullishly lower, which indicates there is still more upside to this bull market (chart below).

Fundamentals

The correlation between GAAP earnings and S&P 500 is strongly positive. GAAP earnings continue to grow (+5%, so far this quarter) and, as the chart below shows, downturns in stocks are always accompanied by a contraction in earnings. The bull market will be in place until earnings start dropping.

Industrial production correlates strongly with the SPX. Industrial production continues to increase, and as long as that continues, so will the bull market (chart below).

There is much "hand-wringing" and concern about overvaluation in the stock market, but the metrics being used to support the argument do not, in our view, address the core value of investment in stocks. Measures such as PE, or price-to-sales, or even price-to-GDP do not take interest rates into consideration and, therefore, do not allow for relative comparisons.

We think it is more reasonable to look at risk premium (Net Yield) and how it has behaved during past expansions. Specifically, we look at the difference between the S&P 500 dividend yield and the risk-free six-month Treasury rate (Net Yield) in order to gauge when valuations are in danger of decreasing.

The chart below shows how the Net Yield behaved during the last two expansions and how it is behaving today. Notice that although the Net Yield is presently negative and decreasing, it is nominally higher than at any time during the tech rally of the late-'90s and higher than it was during most of the housing bubble. Also, notice that the SPX rose while the Net Yield dropped and that the Net Yield flattened, then rose ahead of both market tops. The Net Yield continues to drop with the same constant slope, and until the slope flattens, we expect the bull market to continue (chart below).

In conclusion, the above-average level of fear and the strong fundamental underpinnings present in the market make it likely that the bull market has further to run.

Here at ANG Traders, through our Marketplace service Away From the Herd, while we do not ignore fundamentals, we concentrate on market sentiment by searching for and analyzing historically repetitive patterns. Markets do not react to fundamentals in any consistent or predictable way; the reaction of the market to any information will depend on the sentiment (timing) of the market. Since emotion is the only constant in the market, we search for the repetitive patterns that emotions leave behind in the historical market data, like metaphorical footprints in the mud.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.