Randgold/Barrick Merger - And What About Nova Gold?

A few days ago, Barrick Gold (ABX) and Randgold Resources (GOLD) announced a share-to-share merger. Of course, it is a milestone event for the entire industry, and I am sure that for a long time the merger will be broadly discussed in the financial media and on Seeking Alpha as well. However, today I would like to focus on one particular issue that could be extremely important for both companies and, most likely, for the entire industry. Here is an appropriate excerpt from the latest announcement:

Source: Barrick Gold

Randgold's Mark Bristow and his approach to new projects

Mark Bristow is the founder and CEO of Randgold and, according to the above excerpt, he is going to be the new CEO of the New Barrick Group. And here is my point - Randgold is a unique company. Apart from being an excellent gold miner successfully operating in West Africa, the company is well known for its unorthodox approach to new projects. According to Randgold:

"Exploration is managed through the resource triangle as an integrated business tool. Generative work ensures a constant supply of targets to the base of the triangle and a set of stringent filters at progressive levels within the triangle ensures the promotion of quality targets and the rejection of inferior ones. Economic deposits - 3Moz of mineable gold with a minimal internal rate of return of 20% at a long term gold price of $1 000/oz."

It means that any gold project holding reserves below 3 million ounces of gold and demonstrating an internal rate of return below 20% at a gold price of $1,000 per ounce cannot be qualified as a prospective project. As a result, it should be rejected. To be more specific, a gold project holding more than 3 million ounces of gold and, despite this fact, demonstrating an internal rate of return below 20% at a gold price of $1,000 per once should be rejected as well.

Now, in my opinion, the appointment of Mark Bristow as the new CEO of the New Barrick Group should be read as follows:

Investment criteria applied in Randgold are going to be transferred to the new company

Simply put, I assume that Bristow will introduce the policy that served well in Randgold to his new workplace. As a result, any project that does not meet the stringent investment filters discussed above will be rejected.

And here is the problem - the current Barrick has a few projects that do not meet Randgold's investment criteria. Let me take the Donlin Gold project as an example.

Donlin

Donlin is a huge gold project held by a joint venture (50%/50%) between Barrick and Nova Gold (NG) and located in the Kuskokwim Gold Belt in Alaska.

Source: Nova Gold (slide 14)

According to the latest presentation, Donlin holds 33.8 million ounces of gold classified as mineral reserves, which ranks the project among the world's largest open pit mines. Currently Donlin is at its final stage of the permitting process but still ahead of the construction decision. And if Mr. Bristow sticks to Randgold's investment criteria, the New Barrick Group should reject Donlin. Here is why.

I have gone through a very long presentation called "Donlin Gold Site Tour" and…could not find a certain, very important figure (in my opinion, the most important) - the project's internal rate of return. Yes, I have read the entire 161-page report disclosing a lot of various metrics, figures, etc. but…somebody has forgotten to tell what return the project is supposed to deliver. Interesting...

Fortunately, a few years ago, Nova Gold published the updated feasibility study for Donlin, and here is what I found:

Source: Nova Gold, technical report for Donlin, page 22-9

Each row in the table above discloses a set of basic economic measures: the cash flow to be delivered over the life of the mine, the project's net present value, and its internal rate of return. The row marked in red shows the project's performance at a gold price of $1,000 per ounce. And, as the red arrow points to, the project's internal rate of return stands at 2.3%. In other words, despite its vast gold reserves and relatively low costs of production (I discuss these issues below), the project should be rejected. Period.

Where is the catch?

I guess some people may be taken by surprise. Is Donlin the absolute garbage? Let me look at a few other metrics.

Reserves

As mentioned above, Donlin holds a lot of gold:

Source: Nova Gold, slide 108

Apart from that, Donlin is ranked among the highest-grade future open pit mines (the green rectangle).

Costs of production

What is more, over the life of the mine the Donlin mine is supposed to produce its gold at an all-in sustaining cost of production of $735 per ounce (the red circle). Definitely, it is quite a low cost:

Source: Nova Gold, slide 152

CAPEX

However, despite large reserves and a low cost, to build the mine, the joint venture will have to spend a lot of money ($6.7 billion). Look at the graph below:

Source: Nova Gold, slide 148

And here is the catch. The initial CAPEX/sustaining CAPEX ratio stands at 4.4, which makes the Donlin project one of the most capital intensive gold projects. Simply to keep the Donlin mine going, the Barrick/Nova Gold joint venture will have to spend $50 per each ounce of gold sold on the market. It is not much. On the other hand, to build the mine, the joint venture is going to spend $6.7 billion, which is a lot of money. However, this high capital spending is not mirrored in cash costs of production. Instead, it is mirrored in the project's cash flow statement, dragging efficiency measures down as, for example, an internal rate of return.

And, to be honest, I am not particularly surprised to see such a low internal rate of return. First of all, Donlin is located in the middle of nowhere, in the remote regions of Alaska, which drives capital spending up. Secondly, the ore to be extracted from the future open pits is not easy. Let me cite Nova Gold (presentation, slide 117):

"Gold in Donlin Gold ore is exclusively sub-microscopic disseminated in crystal structure of arsenopyrite and pyrite, hence it is refractory

Native organic carbon, primarily concentrated in sediments, is pregrobbing

Arsenopyrite is primary host accounting for ~80% of Au in feed. Pyrite, although 3-10 times more abundant than arsenopyrite, carries ~20% of the gold"

Well, when I see these expressions ("refractory" and "pregrobbing"), a red light flashes in my brain, which is a clear indication of incoming problems and high capital spending. And that is the case with Donlin. A high initial CAPEX is already here ($6.7 billion); to treat the Donlin ore, the joint venture will have to spend a lot of cash on such panels as, for instance, a pressure oxidation plant - what is more, quite often the problematic ore creates technical problems at initial stages of operations.

Summary

In my opinion, the appointment of Mark Bristow as the new CEO of the New Barrick Group is going to have a tremendous impact on the new company's exploration/development strategy. In particular, I expect that Mr. Bristow will introduce the stringent investment filters applied in Randgold, which means that any project demonstrating an internal rate of return below 20% at a gold price of $1,000 per ounce will be automatically rejected. If I am correct, the Donlin gold project could be one of the first victims of an incoming merger. As discussed in this article, at a gold price of $1,000 per ounce, the Donlin project shows an internal rate of return of a mere 2.3%, which disqualifies it as a prospective project.

Now, I think that the filters applied in Randgold and used in the new company should drive the value of the New Barrick Group up in the long term. Simply put, there is a good chance that the new company will become an efficient, conservatively run gold miner, and will very thoroughly invest its cash in new projects. As a result, the biggest problem demonstrated by large gold miners, the ineffective investment policy, may vanish and…I keep my finger crossed.

However, in the short term such gold explorers as Nova Gold may encounter serious problems. The rejection of the Donlin project by the New Barrick led by Bristow could be a severe blow to Nova Gold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.