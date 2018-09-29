Updated Investment Thesis On Corcept Therapeutics

Our wretched species is so made that those who walk on the well-trodden path always throw stones at those who are showing a new road." - Voltaire

Earlier today, Corcept Therapeutics' (CORT) relacorilant, which is a cortisol modulator, was designated as an Orphan Drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer by the FDA. I have received a few questions about this development and the company today, so I am providing an updated and previously exclusive investment analysis on this name in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Corcept Therapeutics is a Menlo Park, California-based pharmaceutical company focused on the development of drugs that treat severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the cortisol hormone. The company was founded in 1998 and has a market cap of ~$1.7 billion. It went public in 2004, raising $49 million of net proceeds at $12 per share. The shares currently go for just under $14.00 a share.

Cortisol

Cortisol is a steroid hormone that plays a significant role in the way the body reacts to stressful conditions. It influences metabolism and the immune system and contributes to emotional stability. In healthy people, cortisol levels follow a diurnal rhythm, peaking upon awakening and decreasing during the day. Insufficient or excessive cortisol can cause severe conditions. Hypocortisolism can lead to dehydration, hypotension, shock, chronic fatigue syndrome, and hypoglycemia. Too much cortisol activity (hypercortisolism) can lead to a suppressed immune response, impaired glucose tolerance, diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease, depressed mood, psychosis, wasting of the arms and legs, edema, fatigue, and hypertension. As it relates to cancer, excessive cortisol levels may reduce a patient's immune response to oncogenesis, reduce chemotherapies' effect on cancer cells, and facilitate the growth of others.

Product Portfolio

Korlym. Corcept has one approved therapy (Korlym) for the regulation of cortisol levels. Korlym is a once-daily oral medication approved for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. With orphan drug status, Korlym has been on the market since 2012.

Medication and pituitary tumors (Cushing's disease) are the two most common causes of Cushing's syndrome, which is the clinical manifestation of hypercortisolism. People with Cushing's syndrome suffer from diabetes, high blood pressure, upper body obesity, and/or thinning arms and legs. The condition can also result in anxiety, irritability and depression. It generally affects adults aged 20 to 50. Approximately 10 to 15 of every 1 million people are diagnosed with Cushing's each year, resulting in approximately 3,000 new patients and about 20,000 patients with the syndrome in the United States, approximately half of whom are cured by surgery.

The active ingredient in Corcept's Korlym, mifepristone, is a competitive antagonist to cortisol at the glucocorticoid receptor (GR). By occupying GRs, Korlym can effectively regulate the uptake of cortisol and as a result was the first approved therapy for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

Pipeline

Relacorilant (CORT125134). However, there are two drawbacks to mifepristone: first, in addition to binding to GRs, it also binds to bind to progesterone receptors. This can lead to termination of pregnancy, endometrial thickening, and irregular vaginal bleeding. Second, although hypercortisolism symptoms abate with Korlym, overall cortisol levels rise, which can result in low potassium levels (hyperkalemia), an adverse event in 44% of patients in Korlym's Phase 3 trials.

In an attempt to improve on its first product, Corcept has developed a portfolio of selective cortisol modulators, including relacorilant, which is being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of Cushing's syndrome. Results to date have been encouraging. Concurrent to its 2Q18 earnings release of August 9, 2018, the company announced at 8 weeks of treatment (300mg dose level complete) in the high-dose cohort (n=18) of relacorilant's Phase 2 trial, 58% of patients with hyperglycemia achieved improved glucose control. This compares favorably with Korlym's pivotal trial (SEISMIC) which demonstrated improvement in 48% of patients. For uncontrolled hypertension, 55% of patients responded (i.e. exhibited at least a 5 millimeter reduction in systolic or diastolic blood pressure) to high-dose relacorilant versus 44% using Korlym in the SEISMIC trial and 45% in the relacorilant low-dose cohort. Just as significant, relacorilant demonstrated no evidence of progesterone receptor affinity and no significant increase in cortisol levels and no instances of hypokalemia. The Phase 2 trial is ongoing, and a Phase 3 trial is expected to initiate later in 2018.

Owing to the fact that many types of solid tumors express GR, relacorilant is being evaluated in conjunction with Celgene Corporation's (CELG) chemotherapy drug Abraxane in a Phase 1/2 open label trial in the treatment of patients with solid tumors. As in the treatment of Cushing's syndrome, relacorilant has shown promise. In patients with aggressive metastatic disease averaging 3.7 lines of prior treatment including at least one taxane-based monotherapy, four of seven ovarian cancer patients and four of nine pancreatic patients demonstrated durable disease control at the minimum therapeutic dose (100 mg). A Phase 2 trial of relacorilant plus Abraxane in metastatic ovarian cancer is expected to initiate by year-end. A decision regarding next steps for relacorilant plus Abraxane in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer will likely be made near the end of 2018 when more data becomes available.

Korlym. In addition to being approved for Cushing's syndrome, Korlym is being studied by University of Chicago investigators in a number of trials. It will be evaluated in combination with Celgene's Abraxane for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer in a 64-patient, Celgene-sponsored Phase 2 study. Patients are currently enrolling. U of C investigators are also enrolling 74 patients in an open-label, Merck (MRK)-sponsored Phase 2 study evaluating Keytruda in combination with Korlym in patients with advanced HER2-negative and triple-negative breast cancer. Lastly, Korlym is being assessed in an 84-patient Phase 1/2 trial with Pfizer's (PFE) androgen receptor antagonist Xtandi to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). Like the other U of C trials, Corcept is supplying Korlym while Pfizer sponsors the study. Because androgens stimulate prostate tumor growth, androgen deprivation is a common treatment for metastatic prostate cancer. However, these tumors can escape androgen deprivation therapy through the proliferation of cells for which cortisol's stimulation of GR is the primary growth factor; thus, the reasoning behind combining a cortisol modulator with an androgen modulator to treat this disease.

CORT125281. Pfizer's Xtandi is also being evaluated with another one of Corcept's candidates, CORT125281. Like relacorilant, this candidate is a selective cortisol modulator that does not demonstrate affinity for the progesterone receptor. Corcept has begun dosing patients in an open label Phase 1/2 trial in combination with Xtandi in patients with metastatic CRPC at sites in the United States and Europe.

CORT118335. Another of Corcept's selective cortisol modulator candidates, CORT118335, is believed to reverse weight gain caused by antipsychotic medications such as Eli Lilly's (LLY) Zyprexa and reverse fatty liver disease, which is a precursor to NASH. This is particularly interesting as Corcept has observed Korlym reversing fatty liver disease in patients with Cushing's syndrome and in pre-clinical studies CORT118335 was more potent than Korlym in reversing fatty liver disease. The company is conducting a Phase 1 trial of the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of CORT118335 with an eye on advancing the compound to Phase 2 trial as a potential treatment for antipsychotic-induced weight gain and NASH.

Recent Results

With all of this clinical activity, Corcept reported non-GAAP net income of $0.20 per share on revenue of $62.3 million for 2Q18 versus $0.13 per share on $35.6 million in revenue during 2Q17, representing ~54% and ~75% increases respectively. The company also announced a $100 million share repurchase program, representing ~7% of the shares outstanding based on current price levels. However, management did lower revenue guidance for 2018 from $287.5 million to $260 million, based on range midpoints. No real explanation was given except that it is hard with new drug sales - especially the first in the company's history - to predict sales growth. Management pointed to prior quarters where it had underestimated future sales. Either way, the revised estimate still reflects ~63% growth over 2017 revenues. Management stated that it expects "significant growth" in 2019.

This lowered guidance came against a backdrop of TEVA Pharmaceutical (TEVA) seeking FDA approval (first announced in February 2018) of a generic version of Korlym. Corcept has responded with a patent litigation lawsuit against TEVA. The outcome of this litigation is still pending. Having lost ~35% of its market cap since this revelation, the lowered revenue outlook further eroded investor confidence. Shares of CORT, which had been trading around $14 before 2Q18 earnings, dropped below $12 intraday but recovered since.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Despite these concerns, Corcept's balance sheet is in good shape - thus, the share buyback announcement - with ~$160 million of cash and no debt as of June 30th, 2018.

Overall, analysts are mixed as B. Riley FBR recently lowered its 12-month price target from $30 to $22, describing the company as a "show-me story" after the 2Q18 earnings release and subsequent conference call. Seaport Global reiterated its Buy rating and $25 price target after the second-quarter results. Stifel Nicolaus and Cantor Fitzgerald currently have Hold ratings on the stock.

However, Director G. Leonard Baker has used the recent weakness to add more than 300,000 shares to his almost three million share stake in mid-August.

Verdict

Corcept has a drug in Korlym that is funding what looks to be an improved version of itself in relacorilant that should enter a Phase 3 trial by year's end. If TEVA is allowed to produce generic Korlym, relacorilant may be in a position to counter this advance by 2020 or 2021. Just as important, the company appears to have a novel and potentially landscape-altering approach with its portfolio of cortisol modulating candidates for many metabolic and oncologic disorders. Even with the potential generic encroachment, Corcept sales can finance not only its pipeline but also share buybacks. The stock is trading at 16-18x TTM non-GAAP earnings, growing its revenue by ~60%, and buying back its shares. A few shares within a well-diversified biotech portfolio seem warranted.

