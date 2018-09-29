Your Chance To Wear The Crown

If you were to combine the sales of both Crown Holdings and Signode for 2017, the corporation as a whole would have generated $10.9 billion in revenues.

By Colton Carnevale And Gregory Portner

Company Introduction

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps. The company sells these products to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries. It also offers aerosol cans and ends; and promotional and specialty packaging containers with various lid and closure variations. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania. - Source: S&P Capital IQ

FAST Graphs Analysis

Over the last 13 years, Crown Holdings has grown its adjusted EPS at an average of 16.1% ending in 2017; a feat many companies would be envious of. This tin can company has proven itself year after year, and especially during the Great Recession in 2008. Crown Holdings grew its adjusted EPS by 30% during 2008 and 16% during 2009, showing that this company tends to be recession resistant. This attribute offers investors a good hedge against the market, creating a space for an investment in all economic conditions.

Over the past fiscal year, Crown Holdings' stock price has fallen roughly 14.7% to about $47.97, which results in a blended P/E ratio of 9.8. Over the last 20 years, the stock has normally traded between a 13.6 (magenta line) and a 15.2 (blue line) P/E ratio, which currently leaves the stock at an undervalued state when compared to historical trends as seen on the FAST Graph below. This current valuation creates an opportunity to buy this stock at a cheap price, especially when looking at the estimated growth of Crown Holdings over the next fiscal year.

Consensus analyst estimates are for Crown Holdings to grow its adjusted 2018 EPS to $5.21 and $5.76 the following year. This is an impressive 29.28% growth rate compared to last year's adjusted EPS of $4.03 followed by another 10.56%. These factors, when coupled together, could create high returns for investors over the next couple years. In fact, assuming estimates come true, if the stock were to return to a P/E of only 14.1 by the end of the 2019 fiscal year, investors could realize annualized returns of 51.77%.

As previously stated, the stock has fallen roughly 14.7% over the course of the last year, but this could mainly be attributed to the increase of debt Crown Holdings has taken on in order to buy Signode for $3.91 billion (which we will go more in-depth later in the article). Crown Holdings financed this acquisition completely with debt and has increased its long-term debt from $5.22 billion to $9.24 billion over the course of 2018. The reason for using all debt and no equity to finance this deal is due to the large free cash flows Crown Holdings creates. CEO Tim Donahue comments on this during the 2018 Q1 results:

With the availability of attractively priced fixed and floating rate debt we believe this was in the best interest of our shareholders. With expected free cash generation of more than $2 billion over the next three years, total leverage will return to mid 3 levels with almost all of the pay down coming from our floating rate debt thereby reducing any impact from rising rates.

In other words, Crown Holdings is planning to pay back its newly financed debt over the next few years with its expected free cash flows instead of financing with equity to create more value for shareholders. Whether or not this happens will be a big factor in growth for the company because a large amount of indebtedness can significantly impact Crown Holdings in a negative way. For the company to grow, it must make large capital expenditures ultimately lowering free cash flow and reducing the ability to pay back debt.

When looking at the FAST Graph below on Crown Holdings' free cash flows, we can see cyclicality over the last 20 years. Though they have been growing, we tend to see large dips every four years or so. These factors are primarily due to changes in the following accounts affecting cash flow from operations found on the statement of cash flows: net income, other operating activities, change in A/R, change in inventories, and change in A/P. One account to keep in mind is pension expense found under other operating activities. Crown Holdings' comments on this account in the 10-K filed on February 26, 2018:

Based on current assumptions, the Company expects to make pension contributions of $18 million in 2018, $24 million in 2019, $26 million in 2020, $18 million in 2021 and $23 million in 2022. Future changes to mortality tables or other factors used to determine pension contributions could have a significant impact on the Company's future contributions and its cash flow available for debt reduction, capital expenditures or other purposes.

It is important for an investor to keep all of these in mind, because any unexpected change in the previously stated accounts can significantly affect operating cash flow. These unexpected changes could cause significant impact on capital expenditures (significant in growth) and free cash flow (significant in paying back debt) ultimately creating less value for shareholders.

Revenue growth is a factor to look at as well. In the last 5 years, revenue CAGR has been ~0.5%, slightly higher than the CAGR over the last 20 years at ~0.1%. Though there were a few years of unfavorable revenue growth and levels, roughly from 2000 to 2008 as you'll see on the FUN Graph below, revenue has been quite muted otherwise. This is an important consideration to weigh against what was discussed in the previous paragraphs about free cash flows and debt. Recently Crown Holdings acquired Signode, a packaging company, and is intended to increase its revenue significantly, but we'll get into that later on in the article.

Though there are certain factors up in the air regarding solvency and cash flows for Crown Holdings, it still has an impressive track record of performance since 2002 even though it's currently significantly undervalued. Crown Holdings is currently trying to position itself to give its revenues some life. If it succeeds, the company could generate some healthy numbers and provide a safe investment for investors. As long as Crown Holdings can continue to grow and prove to pay off its debts, the current negative investor sentiment should disappear (and it may already be as the stock has grown roughly 11% over the past month). At its current valuation, Crown Holdings is undervalued compared to historical trends that have kept the stock tightly around a 15 P/E ratio. Let's now take a look at what Crown Holdings is planning for the future.

Catalyst For Growth

In April of 2017, Crown Holdings finalized its acquisition of Signode, a global leader in the Transit Packaging industry operating under three segments: Industrial Solutions, Protective Solutions, and Equipment and Tools. Through these segments, Signode provides Crown Holdings with a broad customer base and consistent cash flow generation with low capex requirements. These factors meet the needs of Crown Holdings, especially the needs of free cash flow, to pay back debts, and grow the company. The CEO shares his thoughts on the acquisition:

With this acquisition, we add a portfolio of premier transit and protective packaging franchises to our existing metal packaging business, thereby broadening and diversifying our customer base and significantly increasing our cash flow. Signode's products supply critical in-transit protection to high value, high volume goods across a number of end-markets, including metals, food and beverage, corrugated, construction and agriculture, among others. Combined with its highly engineered equipment and service business, Signode offers full solutions to meet customers' transit packaging needs.

On the Q2 2018 investor presentation, Crown Holdings provided a slideshow illustrating how Signode can help improve the business significantly. As we've discussed previously, Crown Holdings has had significantly low revenue growth over the last 20 years finishing 2017 with ~$8.7 billion in revenue. As you'll see below, CCK created a pro forma for 2017 with the inclusion of Signode's numbers to show the possible enhancements it can make for Crown Holdings. If you were to combine the sales of both companies, as Crown Holdings did for 2017, the corporation as a whole would have generated $10.9 billion in revenues. That is a 26% increase in revenues by adding Signode to its stable.

As you can see, the acquisition of Signode is expected to add benefits to other factors of Crown Holdings' books. Signode is expected to increase margins for the company, but even more importantly, free cash flow which is going to be used to pay off debts. Below you can see a pro forma Crown Holdings created on the same investor report for free cash flows, as well as a debt maturity profile through 2026. Free cash flows seem to be an important ongoing concern for Crown Holdings. Tim Donahue comments on this idea during the Q1 2018 earnings report:

And while I don't want you to get ahead of yourselves, in recent years we have taken great care to at least achieve if not outperform the free cash targets that we have set.

As for free cash flow, the collective pro forma for 2017 of both companies shows a 23.8% increase in cash with an expected increase of 13.8% for 2018 (54.07% increase if compared to 2017 actual numbers). If these numbers come to relatively accurate fruition, debt repayment should prove to be no problem for Crown Holdings. Please pay attention to the footnotes of the debt maturity profile to identify the borrowings connected to the Signode acquisition, and when they are going to mature.

It is impressive to see the improvement that Signode adds to Crown Holdings. What is even more interesting is the acquisition of Signode was not designed to create massive synergies between the two companies. Instead, the idea was to tap into a whole new market and customer base that Crown Holdings was not reaching with its product base. Now it is a very broadly diversified business across not only a number of products but also a number of end markets.

The important reason for mentioning this would be to reassure the guidance of Crown Holdings for the following years. Since the two companies have little to no synergy, there is no intrinsic competition between the two companies, therefore increasing the chance of having higher revenues. Crown Holdings can still generate the revenues it has always produced, while simultaneously tapping into a new market to generate more revenues from.

Conclusion

Crown Holdings has been realizing some major benefits from top to bottom in terms of performance since its acquisition of Signode. Investors may have been initially worried that the company financed the acquisition entirely with debt, which may have been the reason we saw the stock price drop so drastically over the course of the past year. A question we always ask ourselves is: "Is it a temporary interruption in operating business, or a permanent impairment of capital?" In this case, it seems to be only a temporary interruption.

Currently, the way Crown Holdings has positioned itself and the way the market has reacted, the stock is in an undervalued state, giving the opportunity to buy into what seems to be a new company with expectations of healthy growth. Though it is in this position, investors should still understand the inherent risk of investing in Crown Holdings. The company has put a lot into the acquisition of Signode, and has based most of its numbers off of the success of the acquisition. If it fails, the ability for Crown Holdings to pay back debts will be significantly hindered. If it succeeds, an investment in Crown Holdings could prove to be a worthy one for years to come.

