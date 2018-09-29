Has The Fed Learned And Reformed Since The GFC? Yes And 'Gradually', Respectively

Under Chairman Powell, the Fed has adopted a “gradualist” posture, that allows it to see through the political vicissitudes and often dissonant incoming economic data. This gradual approach, to a target of maximum growth with an acceptable inflation trade-off, allows the Fed to set monetary policy for the long-term in line with its Congressional mandate. This long-term policy making, insulated from short-term distractions, is providing the stability that the US economy requires to prosper further. The extended level of the current economic recovery, albeit weak, should therefore neither come as a surprise nor worry those with a long-term perspective. Thus far, the short-term threats have not distracted Chairman Powell from his long-term mission. He will be tested with increasing force and frequency going forward.

On the decennial anniversary of the GFC, the doomsayers have been out in full force looking for portent indicators and omens of imminent crisis to challenge the Fed Chairman.

(Source: Mortgage News)

Prescient among the doomsayers is Fannie Mae. After the ignominy of failure and Government custodianship, Fannie Mae has raised its game in terms of risk management. It is therefore ominous to hear it calling the turn in the housing market. More ominous is the fact that this turn appears to have happened in 2015. Fannie’s recent call is therefore far from prescient. The institution appears to have been waiting for a bounce, which is looking more like a dead-cat bounce in slow motion.

(Source: Gallup)

Perhaps most worrying of all is data from Gallup, which shows that the state of the economy is the least of Americans’ fears right now. If ever there was a time to be a contrarian ….

The market negativity, behind the positive economic sentiment, assumes that the Fed and other global central bankers are asleep at the wheel once again. Allegedly, they are going to tighten monetary policy just as optimism peaks and a global trade war unfolds. Apparently, they are also unaware of this risk, despite it being broadcast loud and clear across all media channels. Can they really be so deaf, blind and otherwise unaware after what they have been through? Clearly, the pundits are not, so what is it specifically about central bankers that makes the pundits believe so?

The authority and legitimacy of independent central banks is also under reconstruction, and still seemingly has a long way to go. Contrary to disbelief, central bankers are acutely aware that their credibility is on the line. They cannot therefore be seen to making the same old mistakes, or new ones for that matter. The stakes are high, but they have raised their game, especially the Fed.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

This author has noted that there is an innate tendency for the Fed to adhere to dogma, when setting monetary policy, especially in relation to the Phillips Curve. Against this, it must be said that Chairman Powell has a healthy disregard for dogma and academia. It must also be said that there some great current examples of reformers in the Fed, who are willing to adapt. One could look no further than Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren as a reformist thought leader.

The last report observed that the US economy was accelerating into a global economic slowdown, of which both vectors can be credited to President Trump. The latest Beige Book report raises the probability that this thesis is correct and may even suggest that some US companies are now more strongly influenced by perceptions of the trade tariff enabled headwind than the Trump fiscal policy tailwind.

Of the twelve reporting Fed districts St Louis, Philadelphia and Kansas, all noted this tipping point. The Dallas Fed has also recently signaled that it may join these three districts in the next Beige Book survey, since its own recent internal survey has shown trade headwinds blowing stronger. For those analysts who use word-counts, the instance of the word “tariff” in the latest report rose significantly from previous ones. In effect, a tipping point has already occurred in one quarter of the domestic economy under the influence of the global economy. The case of reform versus dogma is thus apposite and becoming even more so as the domestic and global economies interact.

Underlining and reinforcing the warning signal from the Beige Book is the news from the city sub-sector. The annual survey of the National League of Cities predicts that fiscal revenues from will fall this year. This comes at a time when they are under pressure to enact greater fiscal stimulus themselves. The tipping point has therefore shown up at the city level also.

Lurking out there, in the wider American hinterland is also evidence that a significant number of Americans, at the lower end of the economic scale, have still not got out of the crisis. ATTOM Consulting recently reported that 10% of Americans are still seriously delinquent on their homes. This means that one in ten Americans are still in negative equity of 25% or worse. The situation is better than in 2012 but, as interest rates rise, the risk that the situation deteriorates will become elevated.

(Source: Boston Fed)

The last report noted that Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren’s attempt, to prepare for the next economic slowdown and attendant market crisis, was brought about in large part by the Fed’s movement to and then beyond neutral rate.

Speaking recently, Rosengren highlighted just how he may contribute to this crisis when he becomes a voting member next year. He does not share his colleagues’ fear of what an inverted yield curve means. Nor does he intend to stick when the Fed hits the neutral rate. By tightening monetary policy gradually, he evidently thinks that the Fed will not trigger a sudden crisis. Furthermore, the Fed may be able to see the crisis coming gradually and thus then unwind the conventional interest rate cushion that Rosengren is so keen to build in the absence of other risk mitigation tools.

(Source: Boston Fed)

Rosengren proposed the creation of buffers to deal with this crisis scenario. In the wake of Rosengren’s call to the buffers, the Fed is allegedly considering a proposal to raise the banks’ capital adequacy as a regulatory capital buffer.

Rosengren’s practical genius and humility were also evident in a following report in which he openly conceded that the Fed has an abysmal track record in bringing the economy into land softly. History would therefore seem to favor the doomsayers. This explains why Rosengren believes in gradualism, especially as he has moved to a tightening bias. It also explains why he is desperate to build buffers, in the event that it all goes pear-shaped for the Fed as it has done in the past.

(Source: Boston Fed)

The most powerful extension of Rosengren’s practical genius and humility, however, maybe the remedial solution he proposes to incorporate into the policy making process. In a paper entitled “Should the Fed Regularly Evaluate its Monetary Policy Framework?”, he advances a thesis for a constant evaluation and follow up process to optimize monetary policy making in a more appropriate economic context. This implies that the current FOMC process is an anachronism.

(Source: Boston Fed)

Rosengren then moves on, to explain how this optimization of monetary policy making can be done. It is all legal and may not even require a formal Congressional approval. What resonates with this author is how Rosengren identifies the current inertia in monetary policy making.

This inertia is what this author identifies as a dogmatic adherence to arcane ideas which have been significantly discredited by the current economic environment. Chairman Powell is a cautious man. He does not hold much with academia and its dogma either. No doubt he will strongly empathize with and support this optimizing agenda. The question is how his caution will delay its implementation.

The encouraging signal from Rosengren is that even if the Fed is stumbling gradually into a recession it will not be doing this totally blindly. The current updating of Rosengren’s optimizing agenda will shorten reaction time and thus any policy response to perceived threat. Assuming that a conventional monetary policy cushion, fiscal and regulatory buffers are not in place then QE will swiftly return. Rosengren’s optimization of monetary policy initiative should be viewed as a potentially new and very powerful Fed tool.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The last report continued with the observation of the Fed’s attempts to frame perceptions of the flattening yield curve, in such a way that it remains able to retain the flexibility to gradually normalize. The process continues.

St Louis Fed president James Bullard won’t give up on promoting his frame of perception of the flattening yield curve. This should not be surprising given that it has been noted above that his own district is feeling the global trade headwind. He speaks with conviction based on current rather than historic empirical evidence therefore. Once again, he warned his voting colleagues to pay more attention to the signals from the capital markets. He advises this because the capital markets are forward looking, rather than the prosaic historical data that the FOMC digests and then refluxes as monetary policy and guidance. For Bullard, the forward looking yield curve is telling him and his voting colleagues that monetary policy is tight rather than approaching neutral. It also supports his thesis that the Phillips Curve’s historical parameters either broke down, or have been reset at a lower capacity versus inflation trade-off delta. The signal will get even stronger as interest rates rise.

Bullard also “rendered unto” the President what the President says is rightfully his aka credit for the current American economic growth phase. He then paid the President further indirect credit, by saying that this stimulus has not translated into inflation. It can thus be said that by one measure, namely one that fits Bullard’s view on interest rates, the Fed and President Trump are on the same page for once!

Bullard’s warning has fallen on deaf ears with Fed Governor Brainard. As a recent Dove, her morphosis into gradualist Hawk is notable. Her thesis for supporting continued gradual interest rate increases over the “next year or two” sounds like pure Phillips Curve 101. She places great emphasis on the “tailwinds of demand” from fiscal policy. By inference she sees this as stronger than any trade war headwind.

(Source: Mondovisione)

Lael Brainard has to have done the most thorough deconstruction job on the flattening yield curve to date.

She did this articulately, by positing that there are in fact two neutral rates. The first one is a Fed policy rate, which responds to crises of the deflationary or inflationary sort. With no supporting data in sight, she then went on to argue that this policy rate is lower after a recession. It is presumably higher after a period of inflation also by logical extension.

There is also a second neutral rate which is a historical mean-like creature. This creature is by nature far less volatile. Curiously, this is the interest rate that Fed forecasters put down as their DotPlots.

Tying it all together, Brainard concluded that the flattening and inverting curves are a function of the policy rate being nudged above the historical mean. Joining her dots, therefore, the inverted curve is nothing more than an extrapolation between the two neutral rates. In fact, it is consistent with a situation in which there is belief that the Fed will converge back on the historical mean in the long run. Wow, Brainard by name and by nature!

Through her hatchet job, on recession signal yield curve thesis, Brainard has effectively articulated a collective sum of all fears by combining Rosengren’s buffer-less scenario with a neglect for Bullard’s yield curve warning. She remains committed to the gradual building of a conventional interest rate buffer, yet concedes that its creation may lead to the gradual inflating and ultimate bursting of risk asset bubbles. Most importantly, she appears willing to sacrifice the positive economic outcomes, of this gradual hiking of interest rates, in the strong performance of risk assets. She would actually accelerate the rate hike process to burst said bubbles before they burst of their own volition. She is also prepared to tighten beyond the neutral rate in order to address said bubbles. Her guidance has a chilling echo of the Fed circa 2007 about it. Any flattening of the yield curve, based on her thesis, will thus be a bear flattening.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic may be slightly more empathetic towards Bullard’s thesis. Speaking recently, he opined that a dogmatic quarterly rate hike schedule is not on his agenda. Neither is he convinced that there should be an extra rate hike this year on his schedule either. It is, however, fair to say that Bostic remains balanced and data dependent. In relation to the tailwinds from the Trump stimulus, he still sees them playing out unevenly into the future. Consequently, although flexible on timing, he still has an innate bias towards further interest rate increases.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Readers will remember the appearance of the “Kaplan Put” in the last report. Evidently, Bullard would approve.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Evidently, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans would approve also. The last report suggested that Evans would soon revert, from Hawk to QE advocate, at the first signs of recession. With amazing alacrity, he has confirmed this and in doing so has revealed the conditionality for the “Evans Put”.

(Source: Chicago Fed)

In the short-term, Evans remains unconcerned by the threats, which Brainard has inadvertently and Bullard has overtly outlined. His latest guidance confirmed that he remains at the tighter end of the normalization curve, with a forecast of one or maybe even two more interest rate increases this year. As a consequence of his views, he confidently forecasts that monetary policy will be “mildly restrictive” and will “hold back the economy just a little bit” next year. In the face of global headwinds, the best he can currently offer is that the trajectory of the rise in interest rates will be shallower.

Evans’ Hawkish short-term policy prognosis comes with a huge disclaimer however. This disclaimer comes in the form of the conditionality and content of what can be seen as the “Evans Put”. He states clearly that it’s different this time. The new neutral rate is therefore by default lower than its previous historic mean. This means that the scope to build a significant conventional interest rate cushion is much lower. He then confirms that consequently unconventional monetary policy will be applied much sooner in the next slowdown.

Richmond Fed President Thomas I. Barkin is definitely concerned, by what the yield curve maybe discounting in relation to trade tensions, in the here and now rather than hereafter in 2019. For him, it is a matter of uncertainty. When there is uncertainty business activity will be subdued… period.

Barkin’s uncertainty should also draw readers’ attention back to the eponymous “Kaplan Put”, that was being waved by its namesake in the last report. Having shown this card, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan has begun to slowly insert it back into the pack. Some of it remains visible, however, in his latest guidance. According to his current thinking, inflation will remain tame even though the US consumer is healthy. Consequently, interest rate increases should continue gradually. On the situation, of a full blown trade war with China, Kaplan gave his little tell that he is ready to play the Put card by reiterating that this war is honorable and just. He will thus do the right thing by voting to ease monetary policy in the heat of battle.

As widely anticipated, the FOMC raised interest rates by 25 basis points and signaled that there are more gradual rises to come by omitting the word “accommodative”. This implies that, from here on out, monetary policy is somewhere between neutral and tight. For now it is nearer to neutral. The next rate hike will nudge it towards tight if GDP has not strengthened by the time the rate move occurs. The latest upwards read of Q-on-Q GDP at 4.2% suggests that another 25 basis points can easily be absorbed.

Chairman Powell seemed at great pains to say that he is governed by Congress and not by the President. The best way for him to execute is therefore to deliver as much growth at a stable level of inflation as he can. Even President Trump was able to spin the FOMC’s actions, as a signal that the economy is doing “so well” under his leadership. The Fed thus continues to hold the global initiative on monetary policy making, by retaining its independence and flexibility to respond by nature of its gradualist posturing.

Barring any sudden shifts in growth and/or inflation, either up or down, the Fed can continue to monopolize on its good fortune. The main risks to this good fortune may come from a negative growth shock and/or a rising inflation shock. President Trump’s policy on global trade and regional policy on Iran clearly elevate the probability of this combined negative shock outcome. The question is whether the Fed will see through this shock or react to it. Taking Chairman Powell’s communicated intentions and capabilities at face value, it is highly likely that the Fed will try to see through any shocks rather than react to them.

The tightening of US Dollar liquidity is most likely to be felt hardest, as the normalization has been, in global markets. This tightening Dollar liquidity driven global slowdown, will be exacerbated by the trade war situation and rising oil prices. The President’s fiscal stimulus will maintain some economic momentum, helping the US economy to crash headlong into the global slowdown faster than it otherwise would have done under the Fed’s gradualist tightening policy. This means that the slowdown may come in 2019, rather than in 2020 as currently anticipated. The Fed will, however, have a nominal conventional interest rate cushion to ease from, if it can’t see through the gloom to the coveted long-term stability it has its heart set on.

Concurrent with this grey area in 2019, the Fed’s latest Dotplots are similarly occluded. There is dramatic slowdown in GDP from 2018 to 2019. This could be the waning of the Trump fiscal stimulus. Alternatively it could be the collision of the US domestic economy with the global slowdown. Unemployment and inflation, however, remain relatively unchanged in this transition according to the dots. Through the opaque looking glass, the initial impression is one of a pause signal to interest rate hiking process rather than the beginning of the next easing cycle. The “Kaplan Put” and the “Evans Put” will thus have to stay in the box based on these current plots.

On the FOMC announcement, the yield curve started to flatten again. Everything that the FOMC and Powell have communicated suggests that it will now invert. Reading about and listening to, what the Fed thinks we should read into the inverting yield curve, should continue to be on the front of tomorrow’s fish and chip wrappers for the next two quarters at least. Chairman Powell has begun this process by positively framing perceptions of the flattening curve as not portending a recession. As the US domestic economy accelerates into the global economy, coming the other way head-on, parsing the inverted curve will get even more frenetic until the FOMC decides and communicates that it’s time to ease again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.