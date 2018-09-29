Daimler Offers A Good Risk To Reward Opportunity

To address the challenges, Daimler came up with a sensible strategy that may help it to sustain the storm and retain the profitability in the future.

The reason for cheap valuations is mostly related to structural challenge the car industry faces and most recently the trade tensions.

Daimler trades at depressed valuations, pays a high dividend yield, and trades near technically significant support level, which may be a sign of sound investment with a good entry point.

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) seems to offer a good risk to reward opportunity at the current price. In EUR terms, the stock trades about 40% lower compared to its peak in 2015 due to investors' concerns about the structural and cyclical issues as well as tariffs as of lately. Yet, with 6.2 P/E ratio and 6.7% dividend yield, it seems it is worth taking the risks.

Price performance

Daimler shares reached this bull's run peak in March 2015 at a price of €96 ($112) per share, whereas the bull run started in March 2009 at a price of €17 ($19.9). The rally has been quite volatile though. At first, the shares reached the top at a price of €54 ($63.2) in 2011 when they reversed sharply to the downside reaching a support at €30 ($35) still in 2011. Then the shares started their next move to the upside to top the price of €96 ($112) in March 2015.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

Technical set-up

It seems that the price of €55 ($64.4) plays a role of critical support level from a technical perspective. This price played a significant resistance on the way up in 2011 when the price reversed sharply to the downside to as low as €30 ($35). And it turned into a support after the level was breached in 2015 and 2016.

Source: Yahoo Finance - Business Finance, Stock Market, Quotes, News

Because this level played such a critical role throughout the latest bull run, I think there is a high probability this support may hold once again this year and the shares may turn to the upside. The main reason is the fundamental attractiveness at current price with a high dividend yield, low valuations, and good strategy to address current challenges.

Fundamentals

The decline in price was a bit at odds with earnings and dividends. Earnings per share have been increasing steadily, as well as the dividends per share since at least 2013. The company reported earnings of €6.5 ($7.6) per share for the year 2014, and so it was trading for around 13 price to earnings in 2015 when it reached the peak. The dividend for the year 2014 represented €2.45 ($2.86) per share or approximately a 2.7% yield.

Source: Daimler Investor Relations

Since 2015, the earnings per share, as well as the dividend, have been rising steadily, whereas the share price has been declining. Hence, the decline was solely from a shift in the investor perception rather than deteriorating fundamentals. So the shares now reached very attractive valuations where the company trades at 6 forward-looking P/E and offers a dividend yield of 6.6%. This seems like a bargain; however, it is not only Daimler which trades this cheaply but also the whole carmaker industry.

If we look at a couple of peer companies, Volkswagen (VLKAY) trades at around 5 forward-looking P/E, GM (GM) at around 5.7, Ford (F) at around 6.8, and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) at about 7.5.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

So, the market's expectation for the future performance of car companies has been very weak.

Investors have been increasingly worried about the structural change of the industry. Particularly the movement towards electrification, autonomous vehicles, as well as the trend towards the car-sharing industry. Most of the investors see Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or Uber (UBER) to dominate the industry completely and carmakers ending up being just hardware manufacturers with little added value.

Recently, an analyst from Evercore ISI reported that the present value of Alphabet's Waymo business is worth $75 billion, whereas an analyst from Morgan Stanley came up with a valuation of $175 billion.

Source: Barron's Review & Preview from 24 August 2018

That is a company that earns zero revenue and is still in the research and testing operations. I believe that Waymo is in the most advanced stage of the technological progress; however, I think the market disruption of new technologies could be rather slow. And Daimler is doing a great effort to be part of the new camp.

The company tries to transform itself from a carmaker to a mobility service provider, and it introduced a strategy called "CASE" - connected, autonomous, shares & services and electric.

C - Connectivity

Under the connectivity umbrella, the company is aiming to bring self-driving taxis on the road by 2020. In addition, the customers of Mercedes-Benz cars can experience connectivity through the digital brand, Mercedes me. This digital platform brings together mobility, financing, and other services, and also provides information as well as news about the Mercedes-Benz brand. Customers should be able to access their vehicles online at any time and from any location.

A - Autonomous

The autonomous part is rather self-explaining. The whole car industry is challenged by the vision to remove the human driver and adopt the autonomous technology instead. And Daimler is fighting on this front as well. The company launched a number of partnerships - for example, with HERE for high-resolution digital maps, and with Bosch for the joint development of technology for highly automated and driverless driving. The two companies aim to bring highly automated and driverless driving to city streets by the beginning of the next decade. The objective is to develop a software with algorithms for a highly automated driving system. By introducing highly automated and driverless driving in the urban environment, Bosch and Daimler aim to improve the flow of traffic in cities, enhance safety on the road, and provide an important building block for the traffic systems of the future.

S - Shares & Services

Then comes another structural challenge that carmakers face. That is the upcoming demand for shared services including shareable vehicles. Companies such as Uber and Lyft (LYFT) introduced a new concept that challenges the car-ownership need in the future.

Daimler fights on this part of the business as well. The company introduced its new business line called "Daimler Mobility Services". Daimler owns car2go concept, which allows flexible car-sharing services. The company also has the mytaxi app which operates in 11 European countries.

The company is also partnering with Via to test flexible shuttle services that can complement local public transport systems. Another concept is the "Mercedes-Benz Van Rental" that offers customers flexible rental services for vans and commercial vehicles.

E - Electric

And then comes the E which is derived from yet another challenge. That is the one that Tesla brought to the market. Tesla introduced fully electric vehicles with a long-range distance. And the whole market is trying to keep up with the pace towards electrification.

Also, Daimler is responding to this challenge. The company committed itself to launch at least 10 fully electric vehicles by 2022 ranging from smart to SUVs. And it already announced a fully electric vehicle only recently that should compete against the Tesla Model X. The new model called EQC should have a range of 280 miles.

Source: www.autoweek.com

And even though the price has not been revealed yet, it has all the attributes Tesla's Model X has.

Source: Bloomberg

Summary

Taking all this into consideration, I think the company is deploying the resources for the future and doing everything possible to survive the structural challenges while retaining profitability. In the meantime of the transformation, Daimler pays a handsome dividend of 6%, which has been increasing steadily since 2009 and trades at depressed valuations of 6 forward-looking P/E. Depressed valuations, high dividend yield, plausible forward-looking strategy while trading at a strong support zone suggest Daimler may be a good risk-to-reward investment at the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDAIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.