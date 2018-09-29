Leave The Frothy Market And Buy This REIT

VTR will still struggle to generate any kind of traction on its FFO, even if it increases leverage.

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) is now once again approaching a "Buy zone". Investors should still understand that the stock has headwinds in senior housing that are not going away anytime soon.

The Business

Ventas is a diversified healthcare REIT with ownership across most sub-sectors in this space.

Source: Ventas REIT presentation

We have previously made a case for owning the stock under $60/share, where we think the risk reward profile is favorable. However, we have done significantly better than the stock's performance by refusing to get attached to it and constantly using options to enhance returns. Today, we will focus on why the stock is a better buy today and why the lack of attachment is a critical aspect of generating good returns.

Another selloff at the $60 level

VTR data by YCharts

VTR has had a hard time breaching this and perhaps our call selling has something to do with it. We sold the August $60 calls on the first approach to $60, which expired worthless. We then sold the January 2020 calls to capture a much larger premium as VTR hit $60.

Why we are ready to give up our shares (at the right price)

The key aspect of VTR's return is the dividend. While the past looks supremely favorable, we can see struggles on shorter time frames.

While others have touted the balance sheet strength, and we cannot deny that VTR's looks fine, we don't see this as critically changing the numbers for two reasons.

VTR now at 5.3X is less leveraged than in the past, but with longer-term rates rising, we really don't see the company moving to the high end of the range. Even if VTR issued another $1 billion of debt at 4.5% and bought assets in the 6% cap rate range, it would add $15 million of funds from operations (FFO) to the annual numbers. That would increase annual FFO by 1%.

Source: VTR Q2-2018 results

We are not sure that is worth the risk here. We used a 6% cap rate as VTR has shown a desire to focus on life sciences and medical office buildings (MOBs), both areas where cap rates are likely to be 6% or lower. However, even using a 7% cap rate, the numbers barely improve, and VTR will be able to generate a $25 million torque on the annual FFO (about a 1.6% increase).

At a base level, VTR is struggling to generate momentum as senior housing is pouring cold water on all the strength in other areas.

Even the triple net area which looks aggressively strong is doing so at the expense of its tenant health where metrics are deteriorating.

VTR of course has built in contractual escalators, but at a rounded 1.2X along with a sub 85% occupancy, VTR might start having some tenant issues down the line. Hence in our minds the dividend and more importantly the dividend yield is the key component of total return. This creates an upper bound beyond which we are not keen on holding on. This has worked beautifully for us as the options have allowed us to outperform the stock return since our entry by leaps and bounds, and while the stock is down since we entered, we have made about 13% total return just on the options.

Those interested in our positioning at any time can check the additional disclosures at the bottom of the article.

Source: Senior Housing: A Tale Of 3 REITIES, Part 2

Why buy here

VTR's yield is now approaching 6% and is likely to be at least 6% on the current price as it raises its dividends over the next four quarters. That return by itself is a very strong return in this market. We don't expect the general market to deliver even 4% returns over the next decade, and if the well covered dividend yield from VTR gives you 1.5X that, you should embrace it. Investors do fear rising rates, but for our part should these rate increases be the result of inflation, VTR will likely navigate it very well. Extreme increases in real rates (nominal rates minus inflation) would likely hurt VTR, but we don't think the general stock market would fare any better. VTR is also approaching what we think is close to its NAV and that has historically been a good buy point. While we suggest a buy, please do remember that the stock will likely be an extremely slow growth stock and will struggle with 2% FFO growth over the next 2 years.

Conclusion

Not getting attached to the stock has vaulted our total return to around 11% versus a negative 3% on the stock since our entry. This differential is a key part of our strategy. This is particularly true in an environment of lower returns and higher risk where stocks are less likely to run away from you in a hurry. We broke this down further in this piece that we recently published. We don't believe in a "buy at any price, because the company is great" mantra, and neither should you.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short the $60 calls and the $50 puts. We may trade the stock or the options at any time including in the next 3 trading days.