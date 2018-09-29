California's New Green Legislation Will Most Likely Give A Boost To Exelon

Introduction

The purpose of this article is to discuss the impact of the recent passage of legislation in California that will require the state to get 100% of its energy from green, zero-carbon, renewable energy sources by 2045. Currently, utilities only produce 35% of the state's energy using renewable technologies. As such, there is a large gap that needs to be covered in the next 28 years in order to reach this ambitious goal. This provides a growth opportunity for the renewable energy sector and nuclear energy producers in particular. Exelon has both extensive nuclear energy operations as well as renewable energy production facilities and, as such, should benefit from this trend.

Where California goes in energy policy, the rest of the country follows

The passage of this legislation is a harbinger of what may come to pass at the federal level. California has for decades been at the forefront of progressive energy and climate change policy. As such, many of the renewable energy policy and technologies are first tested in California, and those that are successful and economically viable are then adopted either by other states or at the federal level. I believe that the California legislation gives Exelon (EXC) an opportunity to build on its existing success of its Antelope Valley Solar Ranch and Solar Energy Generating Systems, which respectively produce 266 MW and 394 MW energy generating capacity. That is enough energy to power 660,000 homes for a complete year. In addition, the Solar Energy Generating Systems is located in the Mojave Desert where solar energy generation is amongst the most efficient in the world. In addition, EXC is also getting help from the Trump Administration and the Department of Energy, with the administration making nuclear energy, of which Exelon is the leading provider of in the United States, a key component of its national energy policy. In a previous article, I detailed how this policy will help to provide a steady stream of cash for Exelon which the company should use to build out its ability to produce solar, wind, and other renewable energy products. I detailed this assistance and what it means for EXC in my previous article which you can read here.

Current sources of energy in California

The current breakdown of energy sources in California is striking. In 2016, 49% of energy was generated through natural gas. Renewable sources of energy while accounting for 35% are broken down as such, with nuclear contributing 9.5%, solar energy 9.6%, wind 6.9%, and geothermal 6.3%. Previously, nuclear energy accounted for 15% of the energy generated in California. The reduction in market share is due to the fact that no new nuclear power plants have been built in over 25 years. In addition, there has been an extensive campaign to increase the solar energy production within the state, as all new homes must have solar panels installed. With the passage of this new legislation, the percentage of renewable energy in California that is provided by solar should only increase with time as more and more people move to California and seek housing. To put this in perspective, California has had a net gain of over 2 million people since 2010.

California has an energy importation problem

California had prior to the currently passed legislation passed a bill that required the state to produce 50% of its energy through renewables by 2030. The pace of new renewable energy generation has been slow and, as such, the state has had to purchase an increasing amount of its energy from neighboring states. In 2016, California imported 33% of its energy from its neighboring states. Often, the source of generation of this energy is from non-renewable power plants. Under the new law, the state will have to move away from these out-of-state purchases and generate more of its own energy in-house.

Exelon has an opportunity to gain market share in California's renewable energy market

Currently, Exelon generates about 10% of the solar energy that California consumes. However, the company seems to be interested in expanding its solar energy operations as reported by Greentech Media. In addition, Exelon has discussed specifically about expanding or improving the efficiency of its solar energy-generating assets in California. Now the question is when and where this expansion will occur. Exelon has enough cash flow to finance building its own operations or another potential way is through acquisition of smaller solar energy providers in California.

Conclusions

With the extension of life to its nuclear energy fleet from the Trump Administration policies, Exelon has been given an opportunity on a cash cow for the next two decades. The new legislation passed by the California legislature and signed into law by the governor gives Exelon an opportunity to expand its two existing solar power plants in California and to either build more or acquire other operations. The headwinds facing this strategy are if a new administration comes in and changes the federal policy in two years, and there are many other solar energy providers within California that will also benefit from this new legislation. As such, Exelon will face competition as it expands. With this being said, California as it continues to grow has an ever increasing appetite for energy and needs to replace a lot of energy generation that fossil fuels have provided. Solar energy is a key, and Exelon has an expertise building large solar plants and, in addition, has cash flows and industries of scale from its extensive nuclear and gas power plants that are located throughout the country. As such, I think Exelon can execute on its planned solar expansion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.