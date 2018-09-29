Strong Mining Markets Could Help FLSmidth Finish Strong

FLSmidth shares offer a more interesting trading opportunity now, but the fundamental drivers may be a little slower to arrive (though hopefully there will be evidence in Q3 results).

The cement industry remains in the doldrums, and FLSmidth needs to look at reducing fixed costs here, but the mining industry is poised to reinvest in productivity-enhancing technologies.

The mining equipment recovery appears to be picking up steam and likely won't even be at mid-cycle levels next year, suggesting significant upside for FLSmidth.

The mining sector has definitely recovered, but that doesn't automatically make every player in the mining sector a good pick. I wasn't too excited about the near-term trading prospects for Danish mining and cement equipment company FLSmidth (OTCPK:FLIDY) (FLS.KO) back in June, and I'm not surprised that the shares have been flat since then, while Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY), Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY), Caterpillar (CAT), and Metso (OTCQX:MXCYY) have headed higher on stronger orders and improving margins.

Although FLSmidth's second-quarter margins were oddly weak, the order recovery was solid, and there have seen been a lot of corroborating data points on the strength of the mining sector and the opportunities over the next couple of years for equipment supplies like FLSmidth. I don't find these shares cheap enough to have a lot of appeal as a long-term holding, but I think circumstances are setting up for a better performance for the shares in the last quarter of the year and more trading-oriented investors may want to take another look. For longer-term investors, visibility on better margin leverage would be/is a key gating factor to a more robust valuation.

Better Days In Mining, But Likely Not Even Mid-Cycle

Over the past six months, the mining sector has moved from "it looks like it's recovering" to "it's definitely recovering", but FLSmidth's mining revenue is still well off its former peak. Looking around the sector, I think there is strong evidence that not only is mining recovering, but that this recovery also has room to run. Komatsu expects 2019 equipment orders to still be 20% below the new mid-cycle average (which assumes the past peak was an aberration and won't be regained in this cycle).

All around the space, lead times for mining equipment are rising. United Tractor (OTCPK:PUTKY) reported 13% yoy sales growth in the month of June, and Caterpillar's recent update on its dealer channel saw 35% yoy overall growth in its Resource Industries business in August, with 30% growth in North America (after 34% growth in July) and 77% growth in Asia/Pacific (after 29% growth in July). For its part, Weir (OTCPK:WEIGY) has seen its mining project pipeline double over the last six months, and the EU mining PPI continues to rise.

Looking at mining companies across the range of commodities, capex budgets are set to rise by double digits in 2018 and continue to rise in 2019 and 2020 (though the outlook for Chinese miners is less certain beyond 2019). Significant amounts of money are now going to catch-up maintenance after the industry slashed spending during the down-cycle, but companies are going to start moving from catching up to reinvesting in productivity-enhancing products and technology. Greenfield expansion is still limited, but FLSmidth is fairly well leveraged to these productivity initiatives, particularly in areas like materials handling and hydrometallurgy.

Cement Going Nowhere Fast

Although FLSmidth recently announced it will be booking two large orders for its cement business in the third quarter (worth a total of EUR 250 million), these orders were expected at some point in the second half of the year, so they're not incremental. FLSmidth reported a 4% decline in cement orders with its second-quarter earnings and a book-to-bill of 0.9x.

Frankly, there's just not much good news today in this sector. Competitors like Sinoma seem to be behaving with more discipline, but there is a lot of under-utilized capacity around the world despite the upswing in global construction activity. There are still some brownfield opportunities, and I think productivity-enhancing and pollution-reducing retrofits could offer a little upside, but I don't see much growth coming from this business in the foreseeable future.

Can Margins Turn Around?

Looking back to last month's earnings report, FLSmidth's margins were surprisingly weak, with a 240bp drop in gross margin, a 140bp drop in EBITA margin, and an 8% miss versus the Street's expectations for EBITA, led by the mining business.

At the risk of stating the obvious, the 1% decline in mining on a 16% improvement in revenue is very disappointing, though it sounds like the outsized project/order finalization costs that shouldn't repeat. Management also seemed to think that higher incremental selling and R&D costs were largely responsible for the miss and not a sign of things to come. I'll take it at its word for now, but clearly the company needs to show better operating leverage to this mining recovery.

I also think the company needs to seriously consider some wider-ranging restructuring efforts in the cement business. I understand the deleverage tied to weak revenue and volumes, but with seemingly nobody expecting much of a turnaround in the cement business anytime soon, I think FLSmidth needs to take some overhead out of this business.

The Opportunity

Like Epiroc, Metso, Komatsu, and Caterpillar, I believe FLSmidth still has leverage and upside to the ongoing recovery in mining. Global trade tensions are a risk, but so far the tariff battles don't seem to be hitting too hard. What's more, there are still ongoing productivity investments needed across the industry to profitably maintain current long-term production forecasts.

I've boosted my near-term revenue expectations a bit, but I've also taken a more cautious stance on future margin leverage. I think (and hope) I'm being a little conservative or hasty after one bad quarter, but I'd rather err a bit more on the side of caution until FLSmidth shows better operating leverage. As is, I still expect double-digit FCF growth from here as FLSmidth benefits from the mining recovery and adoption of higher-margin, tech-driven new products and systems.

Discounted cash flow suggests a high-single-digit return from here, which I'd classify as okay but not compelling. The company's current margins and ROIC profile support a double-digit forward EBTIDA multiple and a fair value about 5% above today's price, but that appreciation potential could move into the double digits if FLSmidth can reassure/re-convince investors that margins can improve by 100bp or more next year (and the year thereafter).

The Bottom Line

The outlook and attractiveness of FLSmidth today have a lot to do with your investment process and risk appetite. I believe FLSmidth can benefit from the ongoing theme of strong/improving mining demand, and that should drive better margin leverage assuming second-quarter results were an aberration. I'd be comfortable with FLSmidth again as a thematic trade (a lagging player leveraged to strengthening mining parts and equipment orders), while more conservative fundamentals-driven investors may want or need to wait for actual evidence of improved/restored margin leverage.

