Dollar Dominance: Whether You Want It Or Not

The only scenario that pictures a weaker US dollar is one where the United States itself screws up and produces a sovereign debt crisis that would lead to a major change in the role of the currency in the world.

China has not completed the economic and financial reforms needed to allow its currency to become dominant.

Europe is having its own internal problems; the Brexit effort in Great Britain is nothing if not a major error; and Italy and its populist government are pushing the EU.

The US dollar continues to stay strong as the world's number one reserve currency, more through the weakness of others that through the intentional efforts of the government.

Gillian Tett examines, this morning, the dominance of the US dollar in the world. Her basic conclusion is that this has occurred and will continue “despite global efforts.”

Europe is talking about taking on the dollar.

The Chinese, for several years now, have worked to get their currency more widely used.

And, Mr. Trump, president of the United States, would like to see a weaker, less used US dollar.

But, the US dollar continues to exude strength as the world’s predominant world currency.

As Ms. Tett describes, “the dollar still accounts for 62 percent of global debt, 56 percent of international loans, nearly 44 percent of foreign exchange turnover and nearly 63 percent of foreign exchange reserves.”

The second most used currency, the Euro, which “is almost as widely used as the dollar as a payments currency,” falls into “the low 20s” in all the other areas mentioned above.

China is lagging because “China’s financial reforms are (at best) half completed.”

And, as for Mr. Trump… we will write about that below.

As far as the future goes for the Euro, there are several things going on that argue against the Euro gaining strength. First, the US economy is growing more rapidly than the eurozone is growing and this helps to make the dollar stronger.

Secondly, the European community is facing some disruptions that will not allow them to really focus upon challenging the US dollar, and, in fact even raise questions about the strength of the community as a whole.

The issue currently grabbing major headlines these days is the exit of Great Britain from the European Union. As I have written before, there is really no go path for the English to follow to Brexit… and England’s leader, Prime Minister Theresa May, has proven herself to be highly inadequate to pull off the job.

Under the current circumstances, I have written, “Why Should the European Union Be Nice to Great Britain?”

This situation is hurting not only the Euro, relative to the US dollar, but it is also hurting the British Pound.

Furthermore, Italy is proving to be another mess. With a newly elected government, composed of two anti-establishment parties, the populist 5 Star Movement and the anti-immigrant League Party, the Italians seem to be pushing the European Union to the edge. And, with a newly produced budget, that satisfies the coalition’s election promises, the government is challenging the eurozone’s guidelines on the size of government deficits as a share of GDP and the size of accumulated debt relative to Italy’s output.

The immediate result of the budget announcement has been a decline in the value of the Euro and a substantial drop in European stock markets. The yield on Italy’s 10-year government bond, which had recently jumped above 2.90 percent, was trading on Friday above 3.20 percent. Bond prices on other European bonds also fell causing a rise in longer-term interest rates across the continent.

Finally, Germany is not doing too well. Chancellor Angela Merkel had a very bad election and came out much weaker than had previously been the case. Since the election other problems have arisen that speak to her difficulties in controlling her government.

The strongest of Europe’s leaders right now seems to be Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, but his popularity seems to be dropping and he appears to be having problems in getting his programs through.

In addition, the European Central Bank will be gaining a new president in the next year, and as this transition takes place, a lot of uncertainty will arise as to the future of European monetary policy.

Europe does not seem in a real good position to challenge the role of the US dollar.

China, as I mentioned above, still has a ways to go if it really intends to challenge the dollar.

The threat to a strong US dollar perhaps is strongest within the United States government itself. Mr. Trump has stated since the time he got elected in late 2016 that he was not in a favor of a strong US dollar.

Mr. Trump is trying to build a Mercantilist power, and a strong currency is not a part of this plan because a strong currency reduces exports. So, behind a lot of Mr. Trump’s programs is the desire to assist them… the programs… with a weaker currency.

As Mr. Trump wants a weak currency, he also wants a strong economy and, especially facing his re-election bid in another year or so, needs a strong economy to support his winning the 2020 vote.

Here is where some problems exist, and Ms. Gillian mentions these possibilities in her article. Mr. Trump has already attempted to produce faster economic growth through the tax cut bill that was passed by Congress in December 2017. Those tax cuts have spurred on the economy, but do not seem to be having the overall impact that was originally desired. One reason here is that a large portion of the tax cuts went into stock buybacks and not into business physical capital spending.

I have recently written about current projections about future economic growth, and after one or two bumps of acceleration, the consensus seems to be that growth will drop off later this year and into 2019. Furthermore, Martin Feldstein, economics professor at Harvard and former chair of President Reagans Council of Economic Advisors, has written about the “looming recession” and possible financial crisis.

Mr. Trump will not stand still if either of these latter scenarios take place. This would mean more budget deficits and more and more government debt.

Consequently, Ms. Tett writes “some people on Wall Street are so concerned about (a sovereign debt crisis) that they tell me they are developing dollar alternatives as hedges for clients.”

The conclusion that one can draw from this is that the value of the US dollar will remain strong unless the United States does something, internally, that takes the US dollar “off the table” and opens up the door for someone else to walk in and take over the role. Others certainly would like to do that.

