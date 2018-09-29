Hercules Capital: This 6.25% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have a maturity of between 10 and 25 years.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new baby bond issued by Hercules Capital (HTGC).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by Hercules Capital - the prospectus (Source: SEC.gov).

For a total of 1.6M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $40M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Hercules Capital 6.25% Notes due 2023 (NYSE: HCXY) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.25%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, is callable as of 10/30/2023 and is maturing on 10/30/2033. HCXY is currently trading below its par value at a price of $24.22 and has a 7.20% Yield-to-Call and 6.72% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 6.00% and 5.60%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Hercules Capital, Inc., incorporated on December 18, 2003, is a specialty finance company. The Company is an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company focuses on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. The Company's investment objective is to maximize its portfolio total return by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its warrant and equity-related investments. Its primary business objectives are to increase its net income, net operating income and net asset value (NAV) by investing in structured debt with warrants and equity of venture capital-backed companies in technology-related industries with attractive current yields and the potential for equity appreciation and realized gains. The Company focuses its investments in companies active in the technology industry sub-sectors characterized by products or services that require technologies, including computer software and hardware, networking systems, semiconductors, semiconductor capital equipment, information technology infrastructure or services, Internet consumer and business services, telecommunications, telecommunications equipment, renewable or alternative energy, media and life sciences. Within the life sciences sub-sector, it focuses on medical devices, bio-pharmaceutical, drug discovery, drug delivery, healthcare services and information systems companies. Within the sustainable and renewable technology sub-sector, it focuses on sustainable and renewable energy technologies and energy efficiency, and monitoring technologies. It invests primarily in structured debt with warrants and in senior debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in private companies but also have investments in public companies. It also makes investments in qualifying small businesses through its small business investment companies (SBICs). Its SBIC subsidiaries include Hercules Technology II, L.P. (HT II) and Hercules Technology III, L.P. (HT III).

Source: Reuters.com | Hercules Capital

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, HTGC:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

The Hercules Capital Family

HTGC has two more outstanding baby bonds:

Hercules Capital, 5.25% Notes due 4/30/2025 (NYSE: HCXZ), and

Hercules Capital, 6.25% Notes due 7/30/2024 (NYSE: HTGX).

Since HTGX is trading post call date and even had a partial redemption in April this year, I'll compare the newly issued baby bond with its other "brother":

Source: Author's spreadsheet

HCXZ is callable as of 04/30/2021 and is maturing on 04/30/2025, which is quite different from the call and maturity dates of HCXY. Sill, with the current market price of $24.30, HCXZ has a 6.83% Yield-to-Call and a 5.97% Yield-to-Maturity. With a Yield-to-Worst of 6.72% (equal to its Yield-to-Maturity), HCXY seems to be the better choice of the two. However, it should be noted that this 0.8% spread in favor of the new issue is a result of an eight years difference in the maturities.

Furthermore, there are 3 corporate bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

All three of them have a maturity date in 2022, which is 11 years earlier than the maturity date of the newly issued baby bond. Although, I'll choose the closest to HCXZ one, HTGC4555108, which is yielding at a rate of 5.635%. This should be compared to the 6.72%, which result in a yield spread of 1% between the two securities, which seems insufficient for such a large amount of time between the maturity date of the corporate bond and the baby bond. That's why I give an advantage to the corporate bond.

Some more information about the bond can be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA | HTGC4555108

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a positive Yield-to-Call, in the 'Mortgage Investment' sector (according to Finviz.com) by their Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed interest, and have a maturity date of between 10 and 25 years, with a positive YTC.

By Years to Maturity and Yield to Maturity:

Source: Author's database

By Yield to Call and Yield to Maturity:

Source: Author's database

Business Development Companies

The chart below contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued by BDCs by their YTC and YTM:

Source: Author's database

Take a look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Ratio

As required by the 1940 Act, our asset coverage must be at least 200% through September 4, 2019 and 150% thereafter (or earlier if our stockholders approve the proposal to accelerate the application of the reduced asset coverage requirements to us) after each issuance of senior securities. As of June 30, 2018 our asset coverage ratio under our regulatory requirements as a business development company was 252.7% excluding our SBA debentures as a result of our exemptive order from the SEC that allows us to exclude all SBA leverage from our asset coverage ratio. As a result of the SEC exemptive order, our ratio of total assets on a consolidated basis to outstanding indebtedness may be less than 200% through September 4, 2019 and 150% thereafter (or earlier if our stockholders approve the proposal to accelerate the application of the reduced asset coverage requirements to us), which while providing increased investment flexibility, also may increase our exposure to risks associated with leverage. Total asset coverage ratio when including our SBA debentures was 217.2% at June 30, 2018.

Source: 497 Filing by Hercules Capital

Use of Proceeds

We expect to use the net proceeds from this offering (I) to fund investments in debt and equity securities in accordance with our investment objective, (II) to make acquisitions, (III) to retire certain debt obligations (which may include the 2024 Notes), and (IV) for other general corporate purposes.

Source: 497 Filing by Hercules Capital

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond HCXZ. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.