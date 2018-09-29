Time To Add To MY B&G Foods Position

In a recent article on B&G Foods (BGS), I wrote the following:

As an investor, I am faced with the classic dilemma of fear vs. greed. In this case, it's not a fear that selling will cost me the opportunity of a large capital gain. Instead, it's being greedy about the dividend yield and finding a suitable dividend replacement. I had been considering adding to my position by buying some additional shares and selling covered calls against the position. This would allow me to boost the yield on net cost while providing some downside protection. I have now put those plans on hold.

At the time, the shares of B&G were trading at ~$30 and the $1.90 dividend was yielding 6.3%. Since then, the shares have come under additional pricing pressure and the current share price has declined by more than 8% towards $27.50. That alone brings the yield up to 6.9%.

Note

However, as noted above, I was considering using a covered call strategy to increase the yield while reducing the required cash outlay. It is a strategy I have employed often with B&G, and currently 30% of my long position has covered calls written against it. I had chosen two particular call options: November 2018 expirations with $30 strike prices and January 2020 expirations with $40 strike prices.

I also had call options against additional uncovered positions that expired in May of 2018. I have been deciding which strike prices and expirations to choose, if any, to renew against these positions. While I believe that the option strategy increases yield and reduces risk, it also has a downside because it can limit upside price appreciation. There have been past occasions where the price of BGS has blasted through the strike prices I have selected, and 20-20 hindsight would indicate that I "left money on the table."

On the other hand, I have a tendency to sell positions when I believe a stock has exceeded its fair value. In the case of B&G, I also look at the current dividend yield, and I have reduced my position in the company when the yield has declined below 4%. In these situations, it can become costly to close out a call position. For these reasons, I typically wait for the calls to be assigned or expire.

Background

Those unfamiliar with this packaged food company are probably much more familiar with its brands, many of which are well known. In fact, at a recent presentation the company noted that 78% of US households have at least one B&G product.

Green Giant is the largest brand in terms of revenue, although other well-known names include Ortega, Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Dash, Ac'cent and even non-food brands such as Static Guard. Many of the brands are either number one or two in their category or in their region.

The company recently agreed to sell its fourth largest brand, Pirate's Booty, the first sale of any brand that I can recall since the company went public. That sale, for $420 million, represents a sizable profit on the $195 million purchase made in 2013. At the time the sale was announced, investors also were told that:

B&G Foods intends to use the net proceeds from the sale for the repayment of long-term debt and possible acquisitions.

Whether or not the sale increases or decreases the safety of the dividend is not quite clear. Selling the brand reduces my estimate of EBITDA by ~$22 million, of which approximately half, or $11 million, would have been cash flow positive. Using the sale proceeds to reduce debt would reduce interest expense and increase cash flow. Purchasing other accretive brands should increase cash flow. The interaction of these moving parts and whether or not the net result is a positive or negative for the dividend cannot be known until the use of the $420 million takes place.

The Dividend

B&G has paid dividends continuously since it went public, although it was reduced once and has been increased at erratic intervals. The dividend increases have been funded by the company's growth through an acquisition strategy, and it reiterates this strategy frequently at analyst presentations, including one hosted by Barclays earlier this month. Essentially, B&G looks for accretive acquisitions where approximately half of the EBITDA is turned into free cash flow, and more than half of that cash flow is returned to shareholders in the form of increased dividends.

Is the dividend safe? On the one hand, based on the yield, the market certainly questions the sustainability and/or the growth. Or there are concerns about the debt level and high rate of leverage. On the other hand, the interest rate on the debt is reasonable, and earlier this year, the company announced a $50 million share buyback. Companies that have enough cash to repurchase shares aren't likely to have issues sustaining their dividend.

The Covered Call

Currently B&G can be purchased for ~$27.50. More importantly, the company now has significantly longer call options (or LEAPS, an acronym for Long Term Equity Anticipation Security) available. The ones I am most interested in at this time are the $30 calls expiring in January 2021. The current bid is $2.30 and the ask is $4.10. It is not unusual to be able to execute a transaction at the midpoint, or $3.20.

Following submission of this article, I plan to submit an order to buy BGS and sell this call for a net price of:

$27.50 - $3.20 = $24.30.

At $24.30, the yield on the net cost of the $1.90 dividend is 7.8%. If the shares are trading at $30 or above, there are additional net capital gains of $5.70. The $5.70 is the sum of the $3.20 proceeds from the call and $2.50 gain on the stock. The $5.70 represents a 23.5% gain on the invested capital over a 28-month period. The Annual Percentage Yield ("APY") over that 28-month period - from the dividends and capital gains - would be ~17%.

If the call is assigned prior to expiration, the APY would be higher due to the shorter holding period. If the call expires in 2021 without being exercised, the APY would be lower and a new call would be sold. There are obviously a few risks involved in this transaction.

There is the possibility that the shares will be called early and the investor loses out on any incremental capital appreciation above $30. I would not be at all surprised to see the share price above $30 at expiration.

There are also other negatives. In a rising interest rate environment, the cost to service B&G's debt will rise and the relative yield of the $1.90 dividend becomes less attractive. This could put pressure on the share price, and declines from the current level to the low $20s are a possibility. And, finally, there is the possibility of a dividend cut.

Summary

The current price weakness of B&G and the availability of longer-term options present an opportunity for investors to boost the dividend yield and reduce downside risk by lowering the cash investment required to open a position. I view this as a 28-month investment with the expectation that the shares will be assigned at expiration.

I also view the potential for the 17% APY as exceeding the downside risks, and, if the shares are not assigned, would expect to sell additional calls at expiration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long BGS with covered calls against ~30% of my position. I intend to enter a limit order to buy more shares and simultaneously sell covered calls as described in the article.