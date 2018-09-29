Real Estate Weekly: Rough Week For REITs And Homebuilders

Potential first-time buyers appear content with staying in the rental markets. Despite record levels of supply growth, apartment rents have reaccelerated through the summer and occupancy remains firm.

Continuing recent trends, home sales data has shown signs of moderation as rising mortgage rates and changes to the tax code are dulling demand despite the economic reacceleration of 2018.

Real Estate Weekly Review

On a contentious week of domestic politics, the S&P 500 (SPY) retreated from last week's record highs, weighed down by weak performance in real estate categories. The Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates for the third time in 2018 and showed few signs of easing off their path of monetary tightening. Rate-sensitive sectors, including REITs, delivered their worst week since March.

The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) declined nearly 3% on the week, the third worst week of 2018. Homebuilders (XHB and ITB), meanwhile, continue to struggle after soft guidance from KB Home (KBH) and another month of mixed new home sales data. Rental markets appear to be picking up the slack, however, as rent growth has accelerated throughout the summer according to data provider REIS. Residential REITs (REZ), however, still finished the week lower by 2%.

The Housing 100 finished the week off 2.5%, dragged down by the homebuilders and building products sectors. In other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (REM) finished the week down by 1.0% while international real estate (VNQI) finished lower by 3.2%.

Real Estate Economic Data

Home Prices Keep Rising, But Growth Slowing

National home price indexes continue to show a strong, but slowing, 5-7% YoY rate of appreciation despite the headwinds from rising mortgage rates and indications of slowing home sales in recent data. The Case-Shiller National Index showed 6.0% YoY growth in May, down from 6.2% in the prior month and a recent high of 6.5% in April. The FHFA and indexes showed a similar magnitude of slowing over the last month of data. National home prices are now 13% above peak levels on a nominal basis, but remain 7% below peak levels after adjusting for inflation.

Tight supply, a result of years of underbuilding and robust demand, should continue to support national home prices, though supply of both new and existing homes sales has begun to loosen in 2018 across most metrics. Pockets of home price weakness in coastal cities, particularly in high-end markets in the relatively high-taxed Northeast region, have been noted in recent quarters as the effects of tax reform gradually filter through the housing markets.

The negative effect of rising mortgage rates, higher prices, and lack of supply on homeownership demand has clashed with the positive tailwinds of reaccelerating economic growth. Mortgage applications for purchases has dipped in recent quarters as mortgage rates have climbed near post-recession highs. Mortgage demand has been sluggish throughout the post-recession period and mortgage standards have remained far tighter than in the bubble period. As a whole, households are significantly less levered to the housing markets as in the mid-2000s.

Despite peaking supply growth in multifamily markets, most national rent indexes have shown surprisingly strong rental market fundamentals, a trend that was confirmed by the recent round of earnings reports from apartment REITs and data from REIS. The Zillow ZRI index for rental markets, however, has inflected lower in the summer months as supply pressure in high-end rental markets has negatively impacted rent growth. Supply pressure in multifamily markets will be a continuing theme throughout 2018 and into 2019. With supply growth a certainty, the wild card for apartment rent growth will be demand. We continue to believe that rental demand will surprise to the upside due to continued homeownership unaffordability, strong labor markets, and changes to the tax code which further incentivize renting and support rent growth.

Soft Home Sales Data Continues

Last week, we noted that existing home sales missed expectations for the fourth straight month in August, fueling concern that US housing markets may be slowing after more than a half-decade of solid growth. This week, new home sales missed expectations for the third straight month. The trailing twelve-month rate of growth, however, still ticked higher to 9.4%. While robust economic growth and rising consumer confidence normally translate into rising home sales, single family sellers face headwinds, including rising mortgage rates, affordability challenges, changes to the tax code that weaken homeownership incentives, and strong competition from the rental markets.

Pending home sales data also missed expectation this week and are now lower by 1.2% on a trailing-twelve month basis. Pending home sales, a measure of signed contracts for home sales, tends to lead existing home sales by one to two months. The dynamics of the housing markets are substantially different than the pre-recession period, which was characterized by pockets of oversupply compounded by an unprecedented tightening of credit and a sharp contraction in household formation. Following a building boom of single family homes in the early 2000s, new construction activity grinded to a halt after the financial crisis. Housing starts as a percent of the adult population dipped to historic lows in 2010 and remains at less than 50% of the historic average.

A decade of substantial underbuilding has resulted in historically “tight” housing markets. The vacancy rate for owned and rental housing are each near or below three-decade lows. Since 2012, household formations have outpaced new housing supply by nearly 1.5 million. The quarterly US Census HVS survey released last month showed that apartment vacancy dipped to 6.8%, the second lowest rate in the last 35 years while homeowner vacancy dipped to the lowest rate in nearly 20 years. This decline in vacancy has been impressive considering the headwinds of declining labor force participation and household rates as a percent of adult population, which appear to have finally bottomed after more than a decade of sustained declines.

The relative lack of new supply has led to a period of sustained housing inflation, an issue that is likely to persist given the favorable demographic trends and continued impediments to supply growth, including poor public policy and rising construction costs. Tightness in housing markets will continue to support home prices and rental rates, and we believe that both will grow at above-inflation rates over the next five to ten years.

Earnings Season Recap

This week, we published our quarterly report on the hotel sector: Hotel REITs: Another Record Year for Hotel Demand. Powered by resurgent corporate travel, hotel demand set yet another record in the first half of 2018. The hospitality sector has seen more than 100 consecutive months of RevPar growth. Hotel REITs finally have their time in the sun. The sector has outperformed in 2018 and delivered solid results in 2Q18. Supply growth continues to hang over the sector and is most acute in the business travel segments and urban markets. REITs hold a disproportionate amount of hotels in this segment. Business tax reform and the accompanying economic resurgence of 2018 has led to a jump in corporate and luxury hotel demand, more than offsetting the negative impact of supply growth.

Last week, we discussed the healthcare REIT sector in Healthcare REITs: Demographic Boom Within Sight. For healthcare REITs, the demographic boom fueled by aging Baby Boomers has been visible on the horizon for decades but is just now beginning to come to fruition. After years of stagnant demand growth, this demographic boom could not come soon enough. The healthcare real estate industry has been ailing from oversupply and underwhelming demand. Amid fears of rising rates and deteriorating fundamentals, healthcare REITs were left for dead earlier this year. Since early March, however, the sector has sprung back to life, jumping 20%.

We also recently published our second-quarter REIT Earnings Recap. Bull markets don’t die of old age, and neither does the real estate cycle. Following a mild downturn in 2017, robust economic growth has reignited the real estate cycle. After a disappointing 2017 beset by earnings misses and downward revision, REITs have delivered strong results through first two quarters of 2018, beating expectations and raising guidance across most sectors.

2018 Performance

REITs are now lower by 2.4% YTD on a price basis. Despite the recent strong performance, REITs are still underperforming the S&P 500 on the year, which is higher by roughly 9%. Homebuilders are off by more than 23% after rising more than 50% last year. The 10-Year yield has climbed 65 basis points since the start of the year, aided by the 28% climb in the price of crude oil and 16% rise in gasoline prices.

REITs and housing-related equities have outperformed the broader US stock market over the last 25 years. The NAREIT All-Equity REIT Index has delivered a 12.1% average annual return while the Fidelity Select Construction & Housing Portfolio (FSHOX) has delivered a 10.8% annual return since 1994. The S&P 500, meanwhile, delivered a 9.9% annualized rate of return during this period.

Bottom Line: Tough Week for Real Estate

On a contentious week of domestic politics, US equities retreated from recent record highs, dragged down by mixed economic data and signs of softening in single family housing markets. The Federal Reserve hiked rates for the third time in 2018, continuing their path of monetary tightening. Rate-sensitive sectors, including REITs, delivered their worst week since March.

Homebuilders, which surged in 2017, have continued to struggle immensely in 2018. Earnings from KB Home highlighted concerns over weak order growth and moderating home prices.

We will continue our REIT and Homebuilder Rankings updates next week with reports on the mall and homebuilder sectors. Be sure to check out all of our quarterly updates: Healthcare, Net Lease, Malls, Industrial, Single Family Rentals, Data Center, Apartments, Cell Towers, Manufactured Housing, Industrial, Shopping Center, Hotel, Office, Industrial, Storage, Homebuilders, and Student Housing.

