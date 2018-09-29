S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Fed Speaks, The Market Yawns. More Gains Ahead

Perhaps we see more volatility in the coming weeks, along with possible market pullbacks. Don't fall prey to the short-term swings.

The political scene dominates the headlines; investors who demonstrate patience in this foggy environment will be rewarded.

"OCTOBER: This is one of the peculiarly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August, and February." - Mark Twain

After breaking out to new highs at the end of August, the S&P 500 pulled back in early September and found support right at the old highs posted in January. After holding that level, the S&P 500 rallied back to make higher highs. A textbook example of a bull market trend.

While that was going on, the DJIA was the only major US index that had yet to take out its January high, and that had some technicians concerned. However, that concern was quickly nullified when the index closed out the week of September 22nd with four straight days of gains. While most other indices ran into resistance on their first attempts to take out their highs from January, the DJIA just buzzed right through it.

The Nasdaq and the Russell 200 indices which had been the leaders up until recently have stalled but remain at support levels in their respective uptrends. All during a bull market trend, the market is asked to pass various tests along the way to determine if the end of an ongoing trend is near, or will it continue. The equity market has passed this latest test with flying colors.

The latest results, across the board strength and another Dow Theory BUY signal. Strength is being displayed in the S&P 500's cumulative A/D line. That index has made new highs on three of the four trading days when the S&P rallied to new highs. In the 182 trading days this year, the S&P 500's cumulative A/D line has hit new highs on 49 of them. That was strength being displayed under the surface while all eyes were on the negative tariff talk.

Another sign of a strong bull market is money rotation. Despite what many want to believe, the market is NOT dependent on just a few stocks or a sector. Indices, sectors, and asset classes that had been outperforming on an YTD basis heading into September have lagged this month.

While the opposite is the case for those ETFs that were lagging heading into September. Among U.S. indices, during the week when the DJIA was rallying to new highs, the Small Caps, Mid Caps, and Nasdaq 100 all finished the week lower.

However, there were other developments worth noting. Both Biotechnology and Semiconductors came to life. These two areas are typically good gauges for the market's desire to bear risk, and admittedly they have not exactly been in favor in recent months. During the run to new highs in the major indices, the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index was up 1.4% and the Semiconductor Index (SOX) was up 1.2%, which further added confirmation to the overall move.

Better performance in laggard groups like these helps the volume and breadth readings. During the recent move higher, volume on advancing issues trounced declining stocks, and more than double the number of stocks rose than fell.

The reason for this recap of events is simple. It is yet another market MESSAGE that investors need to take note of. It is the reason the equity market can still push higher in the weeks to come. Ignoring it and/or surfacing issues that may or may not develop to from a strategy is a mistake.

Market participants have been here before; new highs and Dow Theory BUY signals have been the norm during this secular bull market. By now they should also understand that it is far better to have a controlled stair step pattern rather than a parabolic push to new highs. That is exactly what is in place today.

In the very near term, the S&P 500 is now more than two standard deviations above its 50-day moving average. This is a measure of "extendedness" that has recently produced at least a pause whenever it has occurred. So unless the fall season really is a time for change, it would not be surprising to see a stall or slight dip in the coming days. It matters little; the preponderance of evidence says stocks look poised to move higher into year end.

Economy

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate was revised this week forecasting third-quarter GDP at 3.8%. That is down from the 4.4% forecast from September 19th.

Chicago Fed National Activity index was unchanged at 18 in August after falling 0.18 points to that level in July.

Dallas Fed Manufacturing index dropped 2.8 points to 28.1 in September after falling 1.4 points to 30.9 in August, reflecting continued expansion but at a slower pace.

Richmond Fed Manufacturing index climbed 5 points to 29 in September following August's 4 point increase to 24. This is a new record high for the index with data going back to 1993. The index was at 19 a year ago.

Consumer confidence climbed to a new 18-year high of 138.4 from an upwardly-revised prior high of 134.7 (was 133.4) in August and 127.9 in July. All the major confidence surveys are oscillating around remarkably high levels.

Second-quarter GDP remains at 4.2% after the second revision.

Personal income and spending each rose 0.3% in August. There were no revisions to July where income was up 0.3%, with spending 0.4% higher. Compensation was up 0.4% last month after a prior 0.3% gain. Wages and salaries jumped 0.5% versus 0.3% previously (revised from 0.4%). Disposable income was up another 0.3%, as it was in July. The savings rate was unchanged at 6.6% (July revised from 6.7%).

New home sales bounced 3.5% to 629k in August after tumbling 1.6% to 608k in July (revised from 627k) and falling 5.4% in June to 618k (revised from 638k).

Pending home sales index dropped 1.8% to 104.2 in August, the weakest in seven months, following July's 0.8% decline to 106.1 (revised from 106.2).

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist:

"Low inventory continues to contribute to the housing market slowdown. Pending home sales continued a slow drip downward, with the fourth month over month decline in the past five months." "Contract signings also fell backward again last month, as declines in the West negatively impacted overall activity. The greatest decline occurred in the West region where prices have shot up significantly, which clearly indicates that affordability is hindering buyers and those affordability issues come from lack of inventory, particularly in moderate price points." "According to the third quarter Housing Opportunities and Market Experience (HOME) survey, a record high number of Americans believe now is a good time to sell. Just a couple of years ago about 55 percent of consumers indicated it was a good time to sell; that figure has climbed close to 77 percent today."

Housing continues to be a concern. Lately, we have seen weaker levels in the Housing Market Index (HMI), which is a survey of homebuilders. Although the latest reading of 67 for August was better than expected, it remains well below this cycle's peak of 74 last December and tied for the worst reading in a year. Builders remain concerned about rising overall material costs, as well as limited construction labor supply and lack of buildable lots.

Given that situation, it is easy to see that the underlying weakness may not be a lack of demand. While the situation needs to monitored, it does seem premature to make the blanket statement that housing is rolling over and will take the economy with it.

Given that both housing starts and building permits remain well below their historical averages prior to the housing bust, it's contributed to the inventory problem. Historically, housing starts have peaked a median 22 months before a recession. Many economists have concluded that we have seen the peak of this cycle, and they suggest it is time to begin the countdown to recession.

In my view, the situation is not so black and white. Mortgage applications for house purchases remain at multi-year highs for this time of year. In addition, wage growth is finally kicking into higher gear courtesy of the extremely tight labor market, which should support ongoing housing demand. Household formation has also stabilized.

Housing activity has led inflection points in the economy. It is imperative that investors remain vigilant and watch housing starts and building permit data. This might be a cyclical speed bump or a secular shift ushering in a slowing down of the economy.

Global Economy

German IFO Business Climate Index declined to 103.7 points in September from 103.9 points in August.

The Political Scene

The economic impact of the trade tariffs. There is currently little doubt that the U.S. and China are at odds where retaliation begets retaliation. Conflicts with Mexico, Canada, and the European Union are effectively in a temporary ceasefire, but remain unresolved. It's unclear how long these conflicts will last and how far they will go. Yet, following President Trump's decision last week to impose further tariffs on China, and China's promise to retaliate, the stock market rose.

This could simply reflect trade policy news fatigue, but more likely, the overall economic impact of trade policy disruptions has been minor and is projected to be limited even if trade tensions escalate. The longer-term effects are still unknown despite all of the rhetoric suggesting otherwise.

I believe ALL countries that are involved in the tariff issue will do what they need to do to mitigate the effect of any tariff, thereby softening the impact. The global economy that we live in today is NOT like it was back in the days of Smoot Hawley. There are more options open to all trading partners around the globe. Anyone making comparisons to that era and predicting major negative developments may want to rethink that approach.

Since the naysayers always want to play the "what if" game citing issue after issue that they feel will cause market turmoil and a massive sell-off in equities, it's time to reverse the tables. The rhetoric heard today is "What if the trade war brings us to a point where consumers are so strapped across the globe it will lead to global recession than a depression?"

Perhaps it's better to view the situation through the eyes of Ed Yardeni. He makes a case that will surprise most. A case that no one mentions at all, a positive outcome. Of course many will say it can NEVER happen the way he describes the alternative to gloom and doom.

One does not have to believe in the dire scenario, just like they don't have to embrace the possibility of a positive outcome. I decided I won't take sides here, but I will proclaim that IF we get something in the "middle", all of this turmoil turns out to be a huge nonevent. For now the stock market is in agreement.

The Fed and Interest Rates

Nominal GDP, real GDP growth plus inflation, is up 5.4% in the past year and up at a 4.6% annual rate in the past two years. An economy growing at that pace calls for higher short-term rates.

As expected, the FOMC raised the Fed Funds range from 1.75-2.00% to 2.00-2.25%. And the dot plot shows another this year, for four moves, and three in 2019. The Fed bumped up the "neutral" rate to 3.0% from 2.875%. The committee removed the "accommodative" language, and added:

"Gradual increases in the target range will be consistent with sustained expansion in activity. The labor market has continued to strengthen and economic activity has been rising at a strong rate. Household spending and business fixed investment have grown strongly." "Meanwhile, inflation remains near 2% and indicators of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed, on balance."

Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says removing the "accommodative" language "doesn't signal a change" in the path of monetary policy. Rather it's recognizing that the economy is proceeding in line with expectations. The stock market agrees as there was little to no reaction to the rate increase.

The policy vote was a unanimous 9-0.

There Is No Alternative (T.I.N.A.) has been one of the reasons mentioned for the rise in stock prices. Commentary is being ramped up suggesting that once interest rates reach a point where an investor can get a safe yield, they will leave the market in droves. Up until just a couple of months ago, this entire bull market has occurred during a period where short-term interest rates have been lower than the dividend yield on the S&P 500.

After over two years of rate hikes from the FOMC, though, short-term interest rates rose above the S&P 500's dividend yield this summer and have continued higher ever since. With yields crossing this key inflection point, there's been a decent amount of chatter that the higher yield on cash makes it more attractive than equities given their lower yield.

Investors that have been around for a while know that it is much more common for equities to yield less than short-term Treasuries. The chart below goes all the way back to 1970 and confirms that fact.

Prior to 2009, instances where short-term Treasuries yielded less than the S&P 500 were few and far between. After all, unless you have some short-term needs for the capital, there is little reason to own an asset with zero upside potential (short-term treasury) if held through maturity that pays a lower coupon than equities, which outside of a couple of 10-year periods have always increased in value.

Source: Bespoke

At some point, this may become an issue for stocks. As for now, I wouldn't view this as a threat to be overly concerned about.

In a rising interest rate environment, investors are bombarded with commentary that rising rates are to be feared. The relationship between stocks and rising rates is often misunderstood. The perception is that stocks will falter as interest rates are rising. In fact the opposite is true. Higher rates usually equals stronger stocks.

As the chart below indicates, since 1996, there have been 12 periods of higher 10-yr yields and the S&P 500 rose every single time.



Sentiment

According to the weekly survey from AAII, bullish sentiment rose from 32.0% up to 36.2%. That's still below the very low average reading of 36.7% for the current bull market. I believe that statistic is unprecedented in any prior bull market scenario.

Crude Oil

The Energy sector may start to come to life now.

Source: Bespoke

After a successful test of the 200-day moving average, WTI may now be ready to challenge the June highs of $74.15. That should bode well for Energy-related stocks.

After five weeks of declines, the EIA weekly inventory report posted a build in inventories of 1.9 million barrels for the week. At 396 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Total motor gasoline inventories also showed an increase. Rising by 1.5 million barrels last week and remaining about 8% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Four weeks of gains now as WTI closed the week at $73.56, up $2.70.

The Technical Picture

Strength begets strength, and the recent Dow Jones BUY signal should not be dismissed. The table below shows the performance of the DJIA 1, 3, 6 and 12 months after a new Dow 30 high has been posted.

That doesn't mean we go all in when the signal is flashed. The typical pattern after a new high is some consolidation and a give-back period. That is the point where investors can take advantage of the price action.

The daily chart reveals that the S&P has performed in textbook fashion. A breakout of the trading range in July. A retest of the top end of that range in August, and now up and away to new highs. The momentum is strong.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

At some point we could experience a 3-4% pullback to test the high that was made in January (2,872) as support. Remember former resistance now becomes support. That coincides nicely with the 50-day moving average (blue line), which stands at 2,868 and rising.

These short-term views can be very tricky; there is nothing that says the S&P can't remain at elevated levels, but after a nice rally, we should always be aware that a period of weakness can take over the scene. Either way the primary trend is up, so use the periods of weakness as a chance to pick up a bargain or two.

The month of September was supposed to be a time period to be feared. While it does pay to be aware of the seasonality patterns that exist in the stock market, it also pays to put everything in perspective. Remember the backdrop that was in place as investors entered into September. The technical pattern that was highlighted earlier was alerting investors that there was plenty of strength being exhibited.

The S&P entered the month at 2,902 and exited at 2,914. So while there wasn't much of a gain for the month, the third quarter did see a 7.7% increase in the index. That is the best quarter on a total return basis for the S&P 500 since Q4 2013. The idea of trimming exposure during the summer didn't work out too well. Once again we see that it does not pay to overthink the situation.

Given the evidence that supports this ongoing bull market, it is not whether there will be corrections, but what investors should do with them. It is hard to have a credit crisis without any significant and sustainable credit stress. Recessions and subsequent bear markets don't just magically show up. This is what I start to look for as clues to the beginning of trouble ahead.

An inversion of the yield curve.

Banks will start to tighten lending standards.

Small business and consumer confidence weakens.

Manufacturing sentiment accelerates to the downside.

None of those are present today. I'll add an inverted yield curve by itself is NOT a signal to lighten up on equities. In fact it takes a myriad of signs before any conclusion can be drawn. We have already seen how devastating it is to hang your hat on ONE piece of evidence and start running with it.

Fundamental data should be married to the technical picture being presented to form an opinion on the probability of bad things happening. Looking at ANY fundamental issue in a vacuum is a HUGE mistake, and it traps investors time and time again.

When we stare at the technical picture, it confirms the fundamental view. Remember, no single indicator is infallible when it comes to timing. What we will get from the technical picture is the best possible time to start making changes to our long-term strategies. At the onset of a bear market, the trend lines flatten and then roll over. Look at the longer-term MONTHLY charts for clues. These trend lines NEVER drop off a cliff.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The move is gradual. Remember each line on that chart represents one MONTH of trading activity. During the onset of the last two bear markets, it took 4- 5 MONTHS before the support lines rolled over. Investors need to lose the common misconception that they will get trapped and won't have time to make changes and reduce equity exposure. As long as one is paying attention to all of this, they have little to be concerned about.

What happens to many is they don't pay attention to what matters. Instead they continue to listen to the noise around them or conjure up a fundamental issue that they believe will end the bull market.

The headline news story of the day tells me NOTHING.

The picture posted above is telling investors to stay the course.

It comes down to a simple choice; decide which one you want to listen to.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Best of Luck to All!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS THAT ARE IN THE SAVVY PORTFOLIOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article contains my views of the equity market and what strategy and positioning is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that - opinions - and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.