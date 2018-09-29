Legacy Reserves: What Downside Realistically Is

Undeniably, one of the most interesting oil and gas companies on the market today has got to be Legacy Reserves (LGCY). Despite investor sentiment soaring this year compared to last, one company, Baines Creek Capital, believes there's a significant amount of upside, not only near-term but also long-term. Of course, the investment firm's assessment is based on some rather rosy assumptions regarding the energy patch, but even if the picture worsens, it believes upside is material compared to where units are currently priced.

Let's take things easy

Previously, I wrote an article covering a 59-page report issued by Baines wherein the investment firm indicated that shares of the E&P business should be worth around $14 apiece by the end of this year, $43 apiece by the end of 2020, and $59 apiece by the end of 2022. In my analysis, I used Baines' estimates and my own model and I was able to paint a road to those higher prices, but for some investors who see the stock at $5.20 as of the time of this writing, seeing what could be more than a 10-bagger might be difficult to swallow.

It's worth mentioning that in its analysis of Legacy, Baines made numerous assumptions, such as the idea that the company's EV/EBITDA ratio would be around 6 (I can see it higher than that) and that production growth would follow a specific model. In particular, Baines said that this model assumed oil prices of $70 per barrel this year, rising then by $5 increments until, in 2022, it would be $90 per barrel (though to be fair, this was just one scenario out of the 100 thousand it ran for its Monte Carlo analysis, but it was its core view).

On the conservative side, Baines stated that upside could still be had even if oil prices fell to below $45 per barrel for up to two years, but what about in more conservative scenarios where we don't plan on their growth projections being right and where we don't need to worry substantially about energy prices? At the end of the day, a doomsday-type scenario is always possible, but few expect that sort of outcome. Shy of that, though, Baines did give investors two different scenarios to consider. In what follows, I will look at and comment on the validity of each of those.

Comparative market value

Perhaps the easiest way to assess a company's value is to perform a comparative assessment where you look at it and find a business that is similar enough that you can compare the value of the two to each other. This is what Baines did with Legacy and Energen (EGN). You see, earlier this year, Diamondback Energy (FANG) decided to acquire Energen in a multi-billion dollar transaction. As the image below illustrates, Energen is an interesting comparable to Legacy because both have one thing in common: acreage.

*Taken from Baines Creek Capital

Though not perfect comparables by any means (there rarely is such a thing), homogeneous acreage like what we see here makes Energen and Legacy similar enough that we should be able to apply some of the same assumptions regarding value for one firm as we do the other. In the image shown below, Baines decided to do just that. For simplicity's sake, let's break up its analysis into two parts: Production Value and Market Value of Net Acreage.

*Taken from Baines Creek Capital

When it comes to Production Value, I have a high degree of confidence in Baines' assessment because a barrel of oil in one area should be worth close to a barrel of oil from a similar area. Based on the sales price assigned to Energen (which I previously wrote as being undervalued even at the price proposed by Diamondback), it's assumed that every $/boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day for crude should be worth $35,000, while natural gas and natural gas liquids should be worth $18,000. Based on each entity's production figures, this implies a value for Legacy of around $1.16 billion.

In addition to that, though, we also have the Market Value of Net Acreage. Simply put, Baines calculated that the implied price per acre for Energen was $39,862. Applying the same figure to Legacy's acreage, adding to that its Production Value, and subtracting out net debt would yield a net value to investors of $1.31 billion or, given Legacy's current share count, $12.30 per unit. The Market Value for Net Acreage approach I am less comfortable with for a couple of reasons. First, while Energen and Legacy have similar assets just based by region, the maps illustrated for them clearly show that Energen's asset base is more concentrated. That allows for a greater ability by management to create operating synergies. On the other hand, Legacy's annual decline rate, in aggregate, is around 11%. This compares favorably to Energen's decline rate, which Baines has estimated is above 30%. Also excluded from the analysis on Legacy's side is 213 thousand acres in "other" Permian acreage (compared to 83,642 acres for Energen) that Baines thinks is worth $97 million, plus 165 thousand acres in East Texas that's worth $32 million, in addition to around $100 million worth of pipelines and other assets.

Irrespective of whether the lower decline rate and other assets are capable of compensating for a reduced ability to engage in a clustering of resources, there is one critique I would make of Baines' assessment. In its figures, it uses the 106.1 million shares currently outstanding to calculate share price. However, I would argue that the company should assume the worst-case scenario, which would be that the $130 million worth of convertible notes end up converting. If this does happen, instead of shares being valued at $12.30 apiece, that figure would come in closer to $11.20.

Net asset value

The other, even more conservative, estimate provided by Baines called for Legacy's net asset value (really its theoretical liquidation value) to be $11.08 per share. In the image below, you can see how this math breaks out. In its assessment of those properties, Baines dug in deeper to these properties, but because of the extensive notes and how those should be viewed in relation to the data, I recommend you check out its report for further information there.

*Taken from Baines Creek Capital

Just as in the case with the investment firm's comparative market value, I have the same critique here regarding management's share count figure. Adjusting for a conversion of the $130 million in convertible notes, we would arrive at a more conservative price target of $10.20 per unit.

Takeaway

Right now, even though the market doesn't want to believe it, shares of Legacy look incredibly undervalued, even under more conservative forecasts. For several months now, I have called for a price that has largely fallen within the range of $12 to $20 per share, with a core target of $15. While Baines' high-end forecasts blow mine out of the water, the low end is only modestly lower than my low end, even after making my downward revisions to theirs. Even at the lowest between my forecasts and Baines' (the latter subject to my revisions), shares of Legacy look to be worth a solid 96.2% more than where they are trading as of the time of this writing. Absent all of us being wrong and/or absent something truly unexpected either from the company or involving the industry, this suggests truly significant upside potential for shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.