Gold Bulls And Fed Camels: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 09.28.18

By SchiffGold

The SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap podcast combines a succinct summary of the week's precious metals news coupled with thoughtful analysis.

The Fed nudged up interest rates again this week and the price of gold dipped. The precious metals market hasn't offered a lot to get excited about in the last few months, but believe it or not, there are some gold bulls out there - even in the mainstream. A lot of people are realizing this might be a buying opportunity. SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap host Mike Maharrey talks about it. He also discusses the latest Fed move and ponders a pretty poignant question: which rate hike will be the one that breaks the camel's back?