Dividend Champion Spotlight: The Procter & Gamble Company

The stock is reasonably valued, and would make a great income instrument. For long-term wealth generation seekers, the company might not quite be there right now. However, the foundation is there for a return to glory.

The Procter & Gamble Company is one of the largest household goods conglomerates in the world. It has raised its dividend for a tremendous 62 consecutive years.

There are various household items that consumers spend on regardless of the economic environment. These items get used every day, and by repetition they find their way onto our list of "needs", rather than our list of "wants". These items may include your favorite shampoo, or your preferred brand of toothpaste. Today's dividend champion spotlight focuses on The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), whose portfolio of household brands is arguably the most dominant in the world. The company has used its robust cash flow to power a whopping 62-year dividend growth streak. However, the company has become so large that growth has become difficult to come by. We dive into this consumer staples powerhouse to determine how much upside there is for investors in the years ahead.

The Procter & Gamble Company is a conglomerate that manufactures and distributes household products across the world. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH. The company generates a staggering $66 billion in annual revenues, and operates in five segments: Beauty, Grooming, Healthcare, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine, and Family Care.

Source: The Procter & Gamble Company

Financial Performance

Source: Ycharts

Procter & Gamble's business has been very steady throughout the years. By selling every day products that consumers use and need, its business is able to thrive even during recessionary environments. However, the company has had growth troubles throughout much of the past decade. The company has restructured its portfolio by divesting some non-core assets such as its Duracell battery brand, Pringles Chips, Jif Peanut Butter, Folger Coffee, and its beauty products business (sold for more than $11 billion). Procter & Gamble has tried to "slim down" to become more "focused" in order for growth to occur. Revenues just recently have begun to turn higher again, but revenues have spent the decade declining at a 2% CAGR, and earnings are flat from a decade ago.

Diving into the operational and financial aspects of Procter & Gamble, we start with profitability and cash flow. We want to invest in companies that are consistently profitable, and that convert a healthy portion of revenues into free cash flow. To measure this, we will look at operating margin and the free cash flow conversion rate. For the operating margin, we want to see expanding or consistent performance. For free cash flow, we want to see a conversion rate of 10% or higher.

Source: Ycharts

We see that Procter & Gamble has performed pretty consistently with its operating margin equal with what it was a decade ago. The company did see a dip to around 18%, but it has rebounded. A similar story with the free cash flow conversion rate. Procter & Gamble turns a very healthy 16.68% of its revenue into free cash flow. This also dipped momentarily, but never fell below our 10% benchmark.

The next metric we want to review is Procter & Gamble's cash rate of return on invested capital. This metric gauges a couple of things. First, it measures the company's cash return on the resources that the company deploys. We want to see that the company is adding value with the resources it uses. Secondly, it is a good indicator of a company's competitive "moat". A company with a high CROCI is typically very profitable and asset light.

Source: Ycharts

I typically look for this metric to come in at the low-teens, or higher. We see that Procter & Gamble's CROCI does meet the benchmark, but has been inconsistent throughout the decade. This is likely skewed by the various transactions that have taken place as the company has restructured. The CROCI has recently moved to over 12%, and I will monitor this over the next couple of years to see where it goes. Given the massive brand portfolio that Procter & Gamble has, and the company's sheer scale, I have no doubts about Procter & Gamble's moat.

Source: Ycharts

The last area we visit before moving on, is the balance sheet. Procter & Gamble currently carries $31 billion in total debt against $2.5 billion in cash for a net debt position of about $28.5 billion. This places the balance sheet at a leverage ratio of just over 2X EBITDA. This is below the 2.5X "warning threshold" I use to determine if a company is over levered. With strong profitability and free cash flows, combined with a massive brand portfolio full of desired brands, the company is in fine shape to raise cash should the need arise.

Dividend Outlook

Procter & Gamble is owner of one of the longest running dividend growth streaks at 62 years. The dividend is paid out quarterly, for an annual payout to shareholders of $2.87 per share. The dividend yields 3.43% on the current stock price, making it an attractive investment for income focused investors. The business is stable and offers a higher yield than what 10-year US treasuries are offering (3.05%), plus the additional upside of capital gains/dividend growth.

Source: Ycharts

The stock has grown at a solid CAGR of 7.2% over the past 10 years, but that has decelerated due to the company's growth plateau. In recent years, the dividend has been raised in increments between 1-4%. The cash payout ratio is "full" at 65%, but not so high that it cripples management from diverting cash to needs outside of the dividend. Management has smartly gone conservative in the face of Procter & Gamble's growth struggles. When/if the company returns to a solid rate of growth, the dividend will open back up as cash flows begin to grow again.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Procter & Gamble's scale and depth of brands gives it appeal to investors as a rock solid investment. But for it to really be that wealth engine in the decades to come, the company needs to find growth. The company has taken heat from analysts as the company faces increased pressure to find a way to grow sales, after what has been a multi-year effort to do so, with little results thus far.

Fortunately, there are some avenues available for Procter & Gamble to do this. A company as big as Procter & Gamble won't turn overnight, so investors should be thinking long term when analyzing the prospects of growth.

Source: The Procter & Gamble Company

Despite massive annual revenues that total more than $66 billion, the company still has an opportunity to expand greatly in emerging markets. Regions including India and China which hold approximately 20% of the global population, and the largest emerging middle class demographics, only contribute 16% to Procter & Gamble's total revenues. As the middle classes in these regions develop and mature, Procter & Gamble can benefit so long as they are able to penetrate local competition and get to consumers.

The company tried a large restructuring initiative in 2014 that saw dozens of brands sold off over the following few years, in an effort to slim the business. With the vast amount of assets the company still possesses, Procter & Gamble has the resources to further reshape the business. The company can utilize a combination of cash flow and marketable brands that it could sell to raise cash for strategic acquisitions to expand into growth markets. The company recently announced a $4.21 billion acquisition of Merck's (OTCPK:MKKGY) consumer health unit, which contains vitamins and supplements not already offered by Procter & Gamble. These types of moves carry execution risk, but the company doesn't have much choice. The size of Procter & Gamble requires external actions to "move the needle". It's too big to do it organically.

The company does face some risk in the face of these growth efforts, despite the "recession proof" nature of the business. With the company generating the majority of its sales in foreign markets, the company's financials are vulnerable to currency exchanges. A strong US dollar will diminish earnings for Procter & Gamble. I typically do not hold currency exchange against a company, I focus more on the organic strength of the business. Still, investors should at least keep this in mind.

Also, the company has seen a squeeze on margin in recent quarters. Procter & Gamble, like many consumer staples companies, has experienced increased input costs from inflation of commodities/key ingredients for various products. Because of the highly competitive nature of the industry, and the ongoing price pressure from generic brands, the company has been hesitant to raise prices in fear of deterring customers. The company changed its approach on pricing over the summer, and it will be interesting to monitor its impact on sales.

Third, the trade war between the US and China remains a threat to Procter & Gamble, the longer that it carries on. While management had insisted in the past that the company wouldn't feel the effects of this conflict, the company recently changed its position as tariffs continued to expand and impact more products. Procter & Gamble now worries about the impacts of tariffs on manufacturing equipment it is importing for a new production facility in West Virginia, as well as imported raw materials used for production (more rising input costs).

Valuation

At just over $83 per share, Procter & Gamble is near the mid-point of its 52-week range. Analysts are projecting full-year earnings to come in at around $4.42 per share. Based on this, the stock currently trades at approximately 18.77X earnings. This is just about in line with its 10-year median earnings multiple of 19.17X.

We put this against the free cash flow yield to help build our understanding of Procter & Gamble's valuation. While earnings can be impacted by a number of factors, free cash flow is a more organic instrument for gauging a company's performance/valuation. By maximizing the free cash flow we receive per dollar invested, we are setting ourselves up for optimal returns on our investment.

Source: Ycharts

I typically look for a free cash flow yield in the high single digits to indicate value, and we see that Procter & Gamble isn't quite there with a 5.04% FCF yield. However, it should be noted that the high quality of earnings results in Procter & Gamble receiving a premium from the market. The stock hasn't yielded more than 6% on free cash flow since the recession a decade ago. The current yield is just off of its high points since the great recession, indicating that the stock is actually a reasonable deal from a FCF basis.

Wrapping Up

Procter & Gamble can be a decent buy today, depending on your goals and investing priorities. For those looking for income, the current yield of 3.43% is a solid get. However, despite the quality of earnings, the virtual plateau of organic growth is troubling. This has trickled down to the dividend, resulting in recent dividend raises that at best pace inflation rates.

Long-term investors wouldn't be blamed for wanting more upside, and further changes to the brand portfolio may be needed to achieve that. The good news is that Procter & Gamble's FCF generation, scale, and core portfolio of brands are a wonderful foundation. The company just needs some tweaking to return to the wealth compounding ways it became known for.

