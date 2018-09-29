Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning.

While the calendar rolls to October and investors can expect the invariable talk of the crashes of 1929, 1987 and 1997 during the month, the real talking point could be the post-FOMC meeting assessment of interest rates and the implications for market participants. In a quiet manner, U.S. Treasury yields end just posted their largest monthly rise since January with the action in September. Fedheads will be out in full force next week - with Raphael Bostic, Neel Kashkari, Eric Rosengren, Jerome Powell, Charles Evans, Patrick Harker and Loretta Mester all scheduled to give talks. There's also just the right mix of economic reports (PMI reports, factory orders, September employment report) to take the focus off tariffs and trade for just a bit. On the corporate front, automakers are having a hard time getting off the headlines. Ford (NYSE:F) sunk to a six-year low on Friday, General Motors (NYSE:GM) is sitting on its 52-week low and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is still a riddle wrapped up inside an enigma. All three will be out with sales/production numbers this week. Strap in.

Notable earnings reports: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) on October 1; PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) and Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on October 2; Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) on October 3; Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on October 4. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list of earnings reporters.

IPOs expected to price: Upwork (UPWK) on October 2; Kodiak Sciences (KOD) and Guardant Health (GH) on October 3; Elastic (ESTC) on October 4.

Spotlight on Costco: Have we been talking enough about Costco (COST)? The retailer continues to string together strong monthly reports on comparable sales and will be releasing FQ4 numbers near the end of the week. Analysts expect Costco to report revenue of $44.4B (+5% Y/Y) and EPS of $2.34 (+13%), although by reporting monthly sales the retailer has taken out of the some drama from the report. The bigger question might be are investors willing to push valuation on Costco past historic norms as domestic, international and e-commerce sales continue to shine. Shares of Costco are up 26% YTD.

Counting Model 3s: Tesla (TSLA) is due to update on Q3 deliveries within the first few days of October. Based on the consensus estimate of Wall Street analysts, the EV automaker will report deliveries of 80K for the month, including 52K Model 3 units. Electrek may have softened the blow a few days ago by tipping Model 3 production numbers below the Wall Street consensus, but inside of Tesla's target range.

Analyst/investor meetings: Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on October 2; California Resources (NYSEMKT:CRC) on October 3.

Projected dividend increases: Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) to $1.00 from $0.95, Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) to $0.475 from $0.4725, Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to $0.205 from $0.20, RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to $0.34 from $0.32.

Notable annual meetings: Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) on October 3 and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) on October 4.

FDA watch: Karyopharm Therapeutic (NASDAQ:KPTI) is expected to hear from the FDA on its selinexor NDA for accelerated approval has been accepted for FDA review. The Pdufa date on Paratek Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:PRTK) broad spectrum omadacycline antibiotic also arrives.

Deutsche Bank Leveraged Financial Conference: Presenting companies at the event in Scottsdale, Arizona scheduled for October 2 include Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC), Crane (NYSE:CRY), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), Global Parnters (NASDAQ:GLPI), Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR), MoenyGram International (NYSE:MGI), Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF), Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY), American Air Lines, Asbury Automotive (NYSE:ABG), Adient (NASDAQ:ADNT), Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN), Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), Dana (NYSE:DAN), Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT), International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), MGM Resorts, Meritage Homes (MTH), Norrwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH), Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA), Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS), United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL), Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW), Meritor (NYSE:MTOR), Navistar (NYSE:NAV) and YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW).

Macau: Gaming revenue numbers for August are due in from Macau government officials during the first few days of the month. Consensus estimates are at around 6% for GGR growth after accounting for closures around Typhoon Mangkhut. Nomura analyst Harry Curtis is on the high end with a forecast of 10% GGR, while other analysts are in with estimates as low as +3% GGR growth. Looking ahead, Macau Golden Week runs from October 1 to October 7. It could be an active trading week for Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

U.S. auto sales: Manufacturers are due to report on September U.S. sales on October 1. Edmunds expects sales to fall 8.3% Y/Y during the month to 1.392M units. The outsized decline is largely tied to the comparison to a year ago when Hurricane Harvey created a huge rush of replacement vehicle orders. "Now that we're heading into the fourth quarter and more 2019 model year vehicles are making their way to showrooms, automakers and dealers are likely making more of a concerted effort to address lagging inventories," notes the Edmunds research team. September forecast by automaker - General Motors (GM) -15.4% to 236K, Toyota (NYSE:TM) -7.9% to 209K, Ford (F) -10.0% to 199K, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) +6.7% to 186K, Honda (NYSE:HMC) -3.9% to 137K, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -19.7% to 112K, Hyundai/Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) -7.6% at 101K, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) -3.3% to 50K.

M&A tidbits: The Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV)-Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) merger is expected to close on October 1. Regulatory filing deadlines hit for the MAzor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR)-Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) deal on October 4. The Connecticut Insurance Department is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the Aetna (NYSE:AET)-CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) deal on October 4. M&A speculation could continue to swirl around athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN), Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Arconic (NYSE:ARNC).

PA sports betting: Penn National's (NASDAQ:PENN) Hollywood Casino and the Parx Casino could be the first two operators in Pennsylvania to land approval for sports betting when the state's gaming control board meets on October 3.

Airline traffic updates Keep an eye on U.S. airline stocks as traffic reports for September and Q3 pour in. It's possible that some guidance updates on unit revenue and capacity growth could also arrive from Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), United Continental (UAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA).

Sales reports: Havertys (NYSE:HVT) on October 4.

Box office: The highest grossing films in the U.S. are expected to be Universal's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Night School ($31M), Warner Bros.' (NYSE:T) Smallfoot ($22.8M) and The House With A Clock In Its Wall ($14.2M) also from Universal.

Barron's mentions: Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is seen as attractive as it gradually transforms into a diversified toy, movie, and videogame company, but the publication sees little to like with toy peer Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT). Trupanion's (NYSE:TRUP) business model and industry outlook don't support the nosebleed stock valuation, warns Vito Racanelli. A contrariann bet on shopping malls is tossed around. Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), Welltower (NYSE:WELL), Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) are mentioned as owning the right type of "experiential" retail properties. Looking at the midterms, Lauren Rublin writes that Centene (NYSE:CNC), WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), and Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) and Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) could all gain if the Democrats score some key victories at the state level.

