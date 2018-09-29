SoftBank Vision Fund Runs With Unicorns

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Saturday mornings.

Did we miss a notable deal? Let us know in the comments.

Indian budget lodging: SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund led a $1B funding round in Indian budget lodging company OYO. SoftBank accounted for $800M of the total with the remainder coming from Lightspeed, Sequoia, and Greenoaks Capital. OYO said there’s another $20M that hasn’t been committed from unnamed investors.

OYO aggregates budget hotels and hostels in India and checks to make sure the locations meet a checklist of standards. The company has expanded into other lodgings and verticals including wedding planning. The startup claims to have over 10K franchised or leased hotels in the network, which spans 350 cities and five countries. OYO expanded into China this past summer, where OYO claims it has reached 87K rooms in 171 cities, and moved into the UK this month.

Competition: Fabhotels with $35M in backing from the likes of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT), ZEN Rooms ($23M in funding), and Treebo Hotels ($57M in funding.)

Real estate startup: SoftBank Vision Fund gave $400M to Opendoor, a home buying and selling startup, for a minority equity stake. Opendoor also received $2B in debt financing from unnamed banks. Opendoor’s total funding now stands at over $1B. SoftBank managing director Jeff Housenbold will take a board seat at the startup.

Opendoor bids on houses sight unseen, agrees to buy the property, and then performs an inspection before selling the home. The company charges an average fee of 6.5% for its services. Opendoor has historically worked with those needing to sell a house quickly due to a life event like moving for work, but the startup is increasingly focusing on helping homeowners buy a home and recently acquired Open Listings for that purpose.

Competition: Knock ($34.5M in total funding).

Real estate tech: SoftBank Vision Fund co-led a $400M funding in real estate tech startup Compass at a $4.4B valuation. Qatar Investment Authority shared the lead in the Series F round with other investors including Wellington, IVP, and Fidelity. Compass will use the funds on domestic growth, building out its tech platform, and then on moving outside the United States.

The Compass platform offers easy, transparent ways for owners to list, market, and sell properties including all of the associated transaction paperwork. The company says it has over 7K agents on the ground, triple last year’s number, and is moving towards its goal of controlling 20% of all residential property sales in the top 20 U.S. markets. Compass achieved $34B in sales this year, up from $14.8B in 2017, and is on track to make $1B.

Competition: Zillow (NASDAQ:Z), Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), and startups like Zumper ($77.5M in funding.)

Payment processing: Square (NYSE:SQ) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) competitor Stripe raised $245M from Tiger Global and DST Capital at a $20B valuation. The board gained new members in VMware vet Jonathan Chadwick and Amazon vet Michelle Wilson.

*Stripe will use the new funds to fuel international expansion (the company also announced a new Singapore-based engineering hub) and to handle more large accounts. New clients include Uber, Didi Chuxing, and Spotify. The funding adds more fuel to the IPO rumors.

AI-backed hiring: Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Ventures and Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Ventures participated in a $40M fundraise for AI-backed hiring company Pymetrics. General Atlantic led with assists from existing investors Jazz Venture Partners and Khosla Ventures.

Pymetrics uses a combination of neuroscience and AI to match companies with the best job candidates, who play a series of games with results when compared to the top performers already working in that position. Over 60 companies use the tech in hiring including Unilever, Hyatt, and Accenture. Pymetrics says some companies have experienced a 20% increase in hiring diversity and 65% increase in retention rates. The new funds will let Pymetrics continue product development and to expand its market outside the United States.

Competition: Careerify, which was acquired by Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) LinkedIn in 2015.

Sustainable prefab housing: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa Fund invested in a $6.7M round for Plant Prefab, a startup that uses sustainable construction practices to build prefabricated single family and multiunit homes. Obvious Ventures also participated in the round.

Plant Prefab wants to use automation to build homes faster and for lower costs. Amazon Alexa Fund, which typically focuses on voice tech startups, wants to help move the voice assistant deeper into the smart home space. Plant Prefab has so far only designed a few dozen premium projects for buyers in California and Utah, but the company’s focused on entering urban areas and becoming “the first trusted, reliable national brand” of prefab housing.

Seeking funds: SoftBank was among the companies talking with Chinese startup Bytedance to raise at least $3B at a $75B valuation. KKR and General Atlantic were also involved in the talks. Bytedance’s Douyin (or Tik Tok) short video platform had 500M active users as of July. Last year, the company acquired Musical.ly for almost $1B.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.