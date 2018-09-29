IPO Analysis

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 12 IPOs Wrap Up Active Third Quarter As SurveyMonkey Pops 34%

Includes: ARCE, ARVN, CBNK, CTK, ETTX, GRTS, LAIX, LOGC, NIU, RMED, STRO, SVMK, UROV, VIOT, VTEC, YETI
by: Renaissance Capital IPO Research

The third quarter finished with 12 IPOs raising $1.2 billion, tied for the most active week of the year. Returns varied, but the group averaged a gain of just 1.0%.

Not surprising, SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK) was the week's top performer, finishing with a 34% gain. Brazilian education company Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) came in a close second, up 30%. Both companies combined growth and profitability.

Aside from those two, performance this week was unimpressive. None of the six early-stage health care IPOs did well, with returns ranging from -28% to 7%. The three China-based offerings also slumped: returns ranged from -21% to 0%.

Of the quarter's 52 IPOs, four had a first-day return below -5%, three of which were this past week. Antibiotic biotech Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) plummeted -29%, the year's worst first-day return, and the biggest drop for a biotech IPO in 16 years. China-based app developer CooTek (NYSE:CTK) fell -21%, the year's worst for a non-biotech. Urological biotech Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) fell -17%.

12 IPOs During the Week of September 24th, 2018

Issuer
Business

Deal
Size

Market Cap
at IPO

Price vs.
Midpoint

First Day
Return

Return
at 09/28

SurveyMonkey

$180M

$1,565M

20%

+44%

+34%

Operates a freemium online survey service.

Arco Platform

$194M

$850M

6%

+34%

+30%

Provides turnkey curriculum solutions to private schools in Brazil.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

$66M

$229M

13%

+18%

+7%

Commercializing excimer lasers used to treat dermatological and vascular diseases.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

$120M

$512M

7%

+0%

+5%

Preclinical biotech developing protein degradation therapies for advanced cancers.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

$28M

$170M

-7%

+2%

+2%

Community bank serving the Baltimore and Washington, DC MSAs.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

$72M

$661M

0%

+1%

+0%

Operates Liulishuo, an AI-powered English language learning platform in China.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

$85M

$347M

0%

+1%

+0%

Phase 1 biotech developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

$103M

$658M

-10%

+1%

+0%

Xiaomi-backed seller of internet-connected home appliances.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

$100M

$459M

7%

-5%

-5%

Biotech developing personalized and off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapies.

Urovant Sciences

$140M

$444M

-7%

-17%

-14%

Phase 3 biotech developing an acquired oral therapy for overactive bladder.

CooTek

$52M

$798M

-8%

-21%

-21%

Provides mobile keyboard software and other mobile apps.

Entasis Therapeutics

$75M

$208M

-12%

-29%

-27%

Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for multi-drug resistant bacteria.

9 Filings During the Week of September 24th, 2018

Issuer
Business

Deal
Size

Sector

Lead
Underwriter

Arog Pharmaceuticals (AROG)

$75M

Health Care

Citi

Late-stage biotech developing oral small molecule kinase inhibitors for cancer.

Gamida Cell (GMDA)

$69M

Health Care

BMO

Phase 3 biotech developing therapies for hematologic malignancies.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

$75M

Health Care

Goldman

Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for NASH and Type 2 Diabetes.

Revolve (RVLV)

$100M

Technology

Morgan Stanley

Online fashion retailer with over 500 women's and men's brands.

Samoyed (SMY)

$80M

Technology

Morgan Stanley

Operates an online lending platform in China for credit card balance transfers.

Yeti Holdings (YETI)

$300M

Consumer Discretionary

BofA ML

Sells high-end YETI brand coolers, drinkware and outdoor gear.

LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC)

$86M

Health Care

Jefferies

Preclinical gene editing biotech developing therapies to treat rare diseases.

Valtech (VTEC)

$100M

Technology

JP Morgan

Provides outsourced enterprise IT development services.

Niu Technologies (NIU)

$150M

Consumer Discretionary

Credit Suisse

China's largest producer of lithium-ion electric scooters.

