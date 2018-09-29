U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 12 IPOs Wrap Up Active Third Quarter As SurveyMonkey Pops 34%

The third quarter finished with 12 IPOs raising $1.2 billion, tied for the most active week of the year. Returns varied, but the group averaged a gain of just 1.0%.

Not surprising, SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK) was the week's top performer, finishing with a 34% gain. Brazilian education company Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) came in a close second, up 30%. Both companies combined growth and profitability.

Aside from those two, performance this week was unimpressive. None of the six early-stage health care IPOs did well, with returns ranging from -28% to 7%. The three China-based offerings also slumped: returns ranged from -21% to 0%.

Of the quarter's 52 IPOs, four had a first-day return below -5%, three of which were this past week. Antibiotic biotech Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) plummeted -29%, the year's worst first-day return, and the biggest drop for a biotech IPO in 16 years. China-based app developer CooTek (NYSE:CTK) fell -21%, the year's worst for a non-biotech. Urological biotech Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) fell -17%.

12 IPOs During the Week of September 24th, 2018 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 09/28 SurveyMonkey $180M $1,565M 20% +44% +34% Operates a freemium online survey service. Arco Platform $194M $850M 6% +34% +30% Provides turnkey curriculum solutions to private schools in Brazil. Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) $66M $229M 13% +18% +7% Commercializing excimer lasers used to treat dermatological and vascular diseases. Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) $120M $512M 7% +0% +5% Preclinical biotech developing protein degradation therapies for advanced cancers. Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) $28M $170M -7% +2% +2% Community bank serving the Baltimore and Washington, DC MSAs. LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) $72M $661M 0% +1% +0% Operates Liulishuo, an AI-powered English language learning platform in China. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) $85M $347M 0% +1% +0% Phase 1 biotech developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) $103M $658M -10% +1% +0% Xiaomi-backed seller of internet-connected home appliances. Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) $100M $459M 7% -5% -5% Biotech developing personalized and off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapies. Urovant Sciences $140M $444M -7% -17% -14% Phase 3 biotech developing an acquired oral therapy for overactive bladder. CooTek $52M $798M -8% -21% -21% Provides mobile keyboard software and other mobile apps. Entasis Therapeutics $75M $208M -12% -29% -27% Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for multi-drug resistant bacteria.

9 Filings During the Week of September 24th, 2018 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter Arog Pharmaceuticals (AROG) $75M Health Care Citi Late-stage biotech developing oral small molecule kinase inhibitors for cancer. Gamida Cell (GMDA) $69M Health Care BMO Phase 3 biotech developing therapies for hematologic malignancies. NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) $75M Health Care Goldman Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for NASH and Type 2 Diabetes. Revolve (RVLV) $100M Technology Morgan Stanley Online fashion retailer with over 500 women's and men's brands. Samoyed (SMY) $80M Technology Morgan Stanley Operates an online lending platform in China for credit card balance transfers. Yeti Holdings (YETI) $300M Consumer Discretionary BofA ML Sells high-end YETI brand coolers, drinkware and outdoor gear. LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) $86M Health Care Jefferies Preclinical gene editing biotech developing therapies to treat rare diseases. Valtech (VTEC) $100M Technology JP Morgan Provides outsourced enterprise IT development services. Niu Technologies (NIU) $150M Consumer Discretionary Credit Suisse China's largest producer of lithium-ion electric scooters.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.