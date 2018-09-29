U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 12 IPOs Wrap Up Active Third Quarter As SurveyMonkey Pops 34%

The third quarter finished with 12 IPOs raising $1.2 billion, tied for the most active week of the year. Returns varied, but the group averaged a gain of just 1.0%.
Not surprising, SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK) was the week's top performer, finishing with a 34% gain. Brazilian education company Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) came in a close second, up 30%. Both companies combined growth and profitability.
Aside from those two, performance this week was unimpressive. None of the six early-stage health care IPOs did well, with returns ranging from -28% to 7%. The three China-based offerings also slumped: returns ranged from -21% to 0%.
Of the quarter's 52 IPOs, four had a first-day return below -5%, three of which were this past week. Antibiotic biotech Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) plummeted -29%, the year's worst first-day return, and the biggest drop for a biotech IPO in 16 years. China-based app developer CooTek (NYSE:CTK) fell -21%, the year's worst for a non-biotech. Urological biotech Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) fell -17%.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Market Cap
|
Price vs.
|
First Day
|
Return
|
SurveyMonkey
|
$180M
|
$1,565M
|
20%
|
+44%
|
+34%
Operates a freemium online survey service.
|
Arco Platform
|
$194M
|
$850M
|
6%
|
+34%
|
+30%
Provides turnkey curriculum solutions to private schools in Brazil.
|
Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)
|
$66M
|
$229M
|
13%
|
+18%
|
+7%
Commercializing excimer lasers used to treat dermatological and vascular diseases.
|
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)
|
$120M
|
$512M
|
7%
|
+0%
|
+5%
Preclinical biotech developing protein degradation therapies for advanced cancers.
|
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)
|
$28M
|
$170M
|
-7%
|
+2%
|
+2%
Community bank serving the Baltimore and Washington, DC MSAs.
|
LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)
|
$72M
|
$661M
|
0%
|
+1%
|
+0%
Operates Liulishuo, an AI-powered English language learning platform in China.
|
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)
|
$85M
|
$347M
|
0%
|
+1%
|
+0%
Phase 1 biotech developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies.
|
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)
|
$103M
|
$658M
|
-10%
|
+1%
|
+0%
Xiaomi-backed seller of internet-connected home appliances.
|
Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)
|
$100M
|
$459M
|
7%
|
-5%
|
-5%
Biotech developing personalized and off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapies.
|
Urovant Sciences
|
$140M
|
$444M
|
-7%
|
-17%
|
-14%
Phase 3 biotech developing an acquired oral therapy for overactive bladder.
|
CooTek
|
$52M
|
$798M
|
-8%
|
-21%
|
-21%
Provides mobile keyboard software and other mobile apps.
|
Entasis Therapeutics
|
$75M
|
$208M
|
-12%
|
-29%
|
-27%
Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for multi-drug resistant bacteria.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Sector
|
Lead
|
Arog Pharmaceuticals (AROG)
|
$75M
|
Health Care
|
Citi
Late-stage biotech developing oral small molecule kinase inhibitors for cancer.
|
Gamida Cell (GMDA)
|
$69M
|
Health Care
|
BMO
Phase 3 biotech developing therapies for hematologic malignancies.
|
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)
|
$75M
|
Health Care
|
Goldman
Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for NASH and Type 2 Diabetes.
|
Revolve (RVLV)
|
$100M
|
Technology
|
Morgan Stanley
Online fashion retailer with over 500 women's and men's brands.
|
Samoyed (SMY)
|
$80M
|
Technology
|
Morgan Stanley
Operates an online lending platform in China for credit card balance transfers.
|
Yeti Holdings (YETI)
|
$300M
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
BofA ML
Sells high-end YETI brand coolers, drinkware and outdoor gear.
|
LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC)
|
$86M
|
Health Care
|
Jefferies
Preclinical gene editing biotech developing therapies to treat rare diseases.
|
Valtech (VTEC)
|
$100M
|
Technology
|
JP Morgan
Provides outsourced enterprise IT development services.
|
Niu Technologies (NIU)
|
$150M
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Credit Suisse
China's largest producer of lithium-ion electric scooters.
