Progress Software: Bungled Performance

It's unclear if Progress Software has a future, given the presence of much larger and much better-known PaaS products.

Optically, it appears that Progress Software was able to grow operating income in the quarter, but that was largely due to one-time restructuring expenses incurred last year.

Throughout much of its fiscal third quarter, Progress Software's (PRGS) stock had been quietly riding higher, with investors hoping that the company's marginally improving cash flows would balance out its rather disappointing growth and lack of an exciting product story. However, after releasing third-quarter results, all enthusiasm for Progress Software quickly evaporated as the stock gave up all of its gains in the past quarter. Responding to a revenue miss in both this quarter's results as well as next quarter's guidance, investors sold off Progress Software's stock in its worst one-day performance all year, down nearly 20%:

I've been skeptical on Progress Software for a long time, as I noted in a prior article. The company's name is a misnomer - it is, in fact, the opposite of progress. Progress Software is nearly a 40 year-old company now, and its technology has lagged markedly behind peers.

For those who are unfamiliar with this stock, Progress Software's products are typically considered in the PaaS space, or Platform-as-a-Service. In essence, this means Progress Software provides developers (typically enterprise developers and IT professionals) with the tools necessary to build and deploy applications. Yet, technology like this has proliferated over the past several years, and has taken on many forms. Application development technologies are central to Red Hat's (RHT) latest growth strategy; and several other notable PaaS names have sprung up too, like Appian (APPN), which specializes in low-code development, or Pivotal Software (PVTL), which was recently spun out of Dell. Clearly, competition has weighed on Progress Software's results - it posted negative y/y revenue growth for the first time all fiscal year.

Beware any software company that is showing negative y/y growth. The sector lives and breathes by revenue growth, and even the minimal profits that Progress Software is showing now cannot hold if the company's top line doesn't improve.

This quarter's results aren't the only problem: chiefly at issue is the fact that Progress Software is flagging a revenue decline for Q4 as well. See the company's guidance below:

Figure 1. Progress Software outlook

Source: Progress Software investor relations

Progress Software's revenue guidance of $107-$110 million for the quarter represents a revenue decline in the range of -5% to -8%, which is a huge miss relative to Wall Street's expectations of $116.7 million (approximately flat to last year's $116.1 million). This also implies a lower FY18 revenue range than before - previously, Progress Software had guided to $399-$404 million in revenues; now, the Q4 guidance range implies $393-$396 million. Needless to say, investors tend to do a lot of extrapolation, and when both Q3 showed declining revenues and Q4 is expected to decline even more, there is tremendous fear that FY19 will be bloody as well.

Don't invest in companies shouldering this much uncertainty. Progress Software's value is rapidly withering as it struggles to maintain its place in the IT landscape, and investors are encouraged to stay away.

Q3 results: how can you defend negative revenue growth?

Here's a look at Progress Software's Q3 results:

Figure 2. Progress Software 3Q18 results

Source: Progress Software investor relations

Revenues declined -2% y/y to $95.7 million, missing Wall Street's expectations of $97.0 million (flat y/y) by two points. As you can see in the chart above, the problem lay mainly in the company's software licenses - its bread and butter, and the source Progress Software's previously strong gross margin. Software license revenues fell -5% y/y.

Progress's management team has acknowledged its growth deficit, and it's looking at both organic and inorganic opportunities to drive growth. Here's a comment from CEO Yogesh Gupta on the company's sales initiatives on this quarter's earnings call, who also said he was "disappointed with our decreased revenue expectations":

"To take advantage of our strong position in the market and the increasing demand we’re seeing, we began to gradually scale up our go-to-market efforts and headcount for our new initiatives during Q3 and this will continue during Q4. We’ve already seen results from these investments. We're finding quality sales resources in the market and we more than triple the number of leads we generated in Q3 versus Q2, including a significant uptick in August. Our pipelines are building and we’ve now added nearly 30 new customers for our Kinvey and DataRPM offerings, this year through Q3. Some of these are existing Progress customers, consistent with our strategy of providing the future technology path for our existing network of ISVs and customers."

On the M&A front, Progress has indicated its criteria for an acquisition are "margins of at least 35% after cost synergies" and be accretive to recurring revenues. My worry here is that Progress Software's growth initiatives seem very costly - after all, expanded sales teams have to be hired, onboarded, and trained through a multi-month "lame duck" period before they become useful. And that is a big if - even great salespeople are limited by the products they sell, and if Progress Software is losing traction in the market, it will still suffer declining revenue growth even with a larger sales team.

In the meantime, the company's financials are lagging badly. Optically, it appears that operating income in the quarter rose slightly to $22.2 million (a 23.2% GAAP operating margin) versus $20.3 million (20.9% margin) in the year-ago quarter, but one of the major drivers of that was a ~$1 million higher restructuring expense in the year-ago quarter.

Of course, Progress Software still did better on the profit side than it did with revenues - net income grew 50% y/y, chiefly thanks to a lower tax rate (as with most companies), but pro forma EPS in the quarter of $0.60 still beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.58, despite the revenue miss.

Adjusted free cash flow, which normalizes the effect of Progress Software's restructuring costs, also grew 16% y/y in the quarter to $21.3 million, and are up 9% YTD:

Figure 3. Progress Software adjusted FCF

Source: Progress Software investor relations

I wouldn't count on these profit gains to last very long, however, as Progress prepares to beef up its sales teams going into Q4.

Key takeaways

It's not worth waiting to see if Progress Software can stage a turnaround. A possible recovery is still many quarters in the making, and will require Progress Software to completely revamp its sales efforts and refresh its product lineup to distinguish itself against the many PaaS competitors in the market. This is a company whose best days are behind it - steer clear of this name.

