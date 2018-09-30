9 Dividend Increases: September 24-28, 2018

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only increase their dividends regularly and sustainably if earnings grow sufficiently.

The CCC List provides a good starting point, but I limit the number of stocks to monitor by applying the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

This week, 9 companies that declared dividend increases passed these screens, including 2 of the stocks I own.

The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

International Bancshares (IBOC)

IBOC is a financial holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. Founded in 1966 with headquarters in Laredo, Texas, IBOC has four bank subsidiaries with more than 200 main banking and branch facilities and a network of automated teller machines throughout South, Central and Southeast Texas and in the State of Oklahoma.

On Thursday, September 27, the company increased its semi-annual dividend by 27.27% to 42¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 16 to shareholders of record on October 9.

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Minneapolis-based USB is a financial services holding company that provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, businesses, and institutions in the United States. Its services are available through a network of more than 3,000 banking offices and a network of about 5,000 ATMs. USB was founded in 1863.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 23.33%, from 30¢ per share to 37¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on October 15 to shareholders of record on September 28. The ex-dividend date is September 27.

City Holding (CHCO)

CHCO is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia. The company provides banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial services through a network of branches across West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. CHCO was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

On Wednesday, September 26, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 15.22% to 53¢ per share. All shareholders of record on October 15 will receive the new dividend on October 31.

American Express (AXP)

AXP provides charge and credit card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Card Services, International Card Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Network & Merchant Services. AXP was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Tuesday, September 25, AXP increased its quarterly dividend to 39¢ per share, an increase of 11.43%. The dividend is payable on November 9 to shareholders of record on October 5.

Honeywell International (HON)

HON is a diversified technology and manufacturing company with worldwide operations. The company provides aerospace products, software, and services; control, sensing and security technologies; materials, process technologies, and automation solutions; and productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance solutions. HON was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Township, New Jersey.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 10.07% to 82¢ per share. HON will trade ex-dividend on November 15. The dividend is payable on December 7, to shareholders of record on November 16.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, LMT is a global security and aerospace company engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems. LMT operates through four segments, Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Recently, LMT increased its quarterly dividend by 10.00% to $2.20 per share. The dividend is payable on December 28 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3.

Accenture plc (ACN)

Founded in 1989 and based in Dublin, Ireland, ACN provides management and technology consulting services to clients in various industries and geographic regions, including North America, Europe, and Growth Markets. ACN’s operating segments are Communications, Media & Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; and Resources.

The company declared a semi-annual dividend of $1.46 per share, an increase of 9.77% over the prior semi-annual dividend. All shareholders of record on October 18 can expect the dividend to be paid on November 15.

OGE Energy (OGE)

Founded in 1995, OGE, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and energy services primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility, and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. It offers physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. OGE is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The board of directors of OGE has declared a quarterly dividend of 36.5¢ per share. The new dividend is 9.77% above the prior dividend of 33.25¢ per share. The first payment will be on October 30 to shareholders of record on October 10. The ex-dividend date is October 9.

Banner (BANR)

BANR is a bank holding company. The company plans, directs and coordinates the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. These banks provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities. BANR was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

On September 26, the company declared a dividend of 38¢ per share. The new dividend represents an 8.57% increase. The dividend is payable October 19, with an ex-dividend date of October 9.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, USB, AXP, and ACN.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

USB's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a small discount to fair value. An investment in USB in September 2009 would have returned 11.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

AXP's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in AXP in September 2009 would have returned 14.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ACN's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ACN in September 2009 would have returned 20.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: October 2-15, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date AbbVie ABBV 4.06% $94.58 6 N/A $3.84 10/12 11/15 ABM Industries ABM 2.17% $32.25 51 3.20% $0.70 10/03 11/05 Abbott Laboratories ABT 1.53% $73.36 5 1.90% $1.12 10/12 11/15 American Express AXP 1.46% $106.49 6 10.90% $1.56 10/04 11/09 Axis Capital Holdings AXS 2.70% $57.71 16 9.60% $1.56 10/05 10/15 Banner BANR 2.44% $62.17 6 89.60% $1.52 10/09 10/19 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 2.58% $62.08 9 2.80% $1.60 10/04 11/01 Brady BRC 1.94% $43.75 32 2.00% $0.85 10/09 10/31 Brixmor Property Group BRX 6.28% $17.51 5 N/A $1.10 10/04 10/15 City Holding CHCO 2.76% $76.80 7 4.70% $2.12 10/12 10/31 Comcast CMCSA 2.15% $35.41 11 14.90% $0.76 10/02 10/24 Cisco Systems CSCO 2.71% $48.65 8 25.70% $1.32 10/04 10/24 Quest Diagnostics DGX 1.85% $107.91 7 21.50% $2.00 10/04 10/22 Erie Indemnity ERIE 2.63% $127.53 28 7.20% $3.36 10/05 10/23 Glacier Bancorp GBCI 2.41% $43.09 7 9.40% $1.04 10/05 10/18 General Dynamics GD 1.82% $204.72 27 10.40% $3.72 10/04 11/09 General Mills GIS 4.57% $42.92 14 8.80% $1.96 10/09 11/01 Gentex GNTX 2.05% $21.46 8 8.30% $0.44 10/04 10/17 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital HASI 6.15% $21.47 5 N/A $1.32 10/02 10/11 International Bancshares IBOC 1.87% $45.00 8 10.50% $0.84 10/05 10/16 IDEX IEX 1.14% $150.66 9 13.50% $1.72 10/15 10/31 JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM 2.84% $112.84 7 12.10% $3.20 10/04 10/31 Kite Realty Group Trust KRG 7.63% $16.65 5 4.70% $1.27 10/04 10/12 Legg Mason LM 4.35% $31.23 8 19.50% $1.36 10/04 10/23 Lincoln National LNC 1.95% $67.66 8 29.40% $1.32 10/09 11/01 Mid-America Apartment Communities MAA 3.68% $100.18 8 5.70% $3.69 10/12 10/31 McCormick & Co. MKC 1.58% $131.75 32 8.70% $2.08 10/05 10/23 Marsh & McLennan MMC 2.01% $82.72 9 9.70% $1.66 10/10 11/15 Vail Resorts MTN 2.14% $274.42 8 41.00% $5.88 10/05 10/26 NetApp NTAP 1.86% $85.89 6 N/A $1.60 10/04 10/24 Owens Corning OC 1.55% $54.27 5 N/A $0.84 10/15 11/02 OGE Energy OGE 4.02% $36.32 11 9.60% $1.46 10/09 10/30 Oracle ORCL 1.47% $51.56 9 24.60% $0.76 10/15 10/30 Patterson PDCO 4.25% $24.45 8 13.60% $1.04 10/11 10/26 Royal Gold RGLD 1.30% $77.06 17 9.90% $1.00 10/04 10/19 Raytheon RTN 1.68% $206.66 14 10.10% $3.47 10/09 11/08 SYNNEX SNX 1.65% $84.70 5 N/A $1.40 10/11 10/26 Simpson Manufacturing SSD 1.21% $72.46 5 9.30% $0.88 10/03 10/25 Sysco SYY 1.97% $73.25 48 4.10% $1.44 10/04 10/26 AT&T T 5.96% $33.58 34 2.20% $2.00 10/09 11/01 Tootsie Roll Industries TR 1.23% $29.25 52 6.20% $0.36 10/04 10/18 Trinity Industries TRN 1.42% $36.64 7 19.10% $0.52 10/12 10/31 Terreno Realty TRNO 2.55% $37.70 8 13.30% $0.96 10/04 10/19 Toro TTC 1.33% $59.97 9 26.00% $0.80 10/02 10/17 UDR UDR 3.19% $40.43 8 7.00% $1.29 10/09 10/31 Universal UVV 4.62% $65.00 47 2.00% $3.00 10/05 11/05 Verizon Communications VZ 4.51% $53.39 13 2.90% $2.41 10/09 11/01

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, CMCSA, CSCO, DGX, GD, HASI, HON, KRG, LMT, RTN, T, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.