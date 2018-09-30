Market Volatility Bulletin: Investor Cash Levels Very Low, Making Future Dips Harder To Buy

S&P vol looks ready to sniff out last year's lows, but the same cannot be said of NASDAQ volatility.

US stocks didn't change much over the last week, but this was not the case under the surface; spot VIX keeps between 11.75 and 13.25.

Market Intro

CNBC: Friday Close

The broader US averages (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) closed out yet another range-bound week. S&P futures traded between 2,908 and 2,932 over the five-day period (about 1%), including after-hours trade. The fact that the FOMC announcement occurred during this period makes the market's calm that much more remarkable.

Sector SPDRs

Much more transpired under the surface. The large financial sector (XLF), which makes up 13.3% of the overall S&P, fell about 4% for the week in what amounted to a fairly steady bleed. The tech-heavy communications sector (XLC) performed well, and utilities (XLU) enjoyed a recovery from what started off as a bumpy week.

As we'll see below, this lack of commotion sounded off in VIX and VX futures. The five-day spot VIX kept between 11.75 and 13.25, with the majority of prints contained within a much narrower band.

Thoughts on Volatility

Gee… a crash would be one thing, but how about even a few percent over a 10-day period? Vol beggars cannot be choosers. None of the narratives seem to be working for just when or how realized stock volatility will rear its ugly head. In the meantime, roll yield heavily favors the shorts (SVXY).

Nobody wants cash! And why should they? This is the nexus between volatility and asset allocation. Many people engage in a fairly sloppy form of risk parity: buy when vol is low, sell when it's high. The trouble is that John Q. Public is not typically employing a disciplined approach to this method.

Low cash balances are a direct result of volatility demons' collective inability to gain much traction, and not a sudden new bravery among the greater investment community.

When it comes to markets, you want to keep an open mind. There are lessons to learn from politics when it comes to trading and investment. Perhaps at the fore is the fact that our own sense of moral outrage can be rather malleable depending on where our pre-constructed allegiances lie.

The last statement in the Tweet is just phenomenal. All too often individuals provide us with Bread and Circus. In trading and in life, we need to become better listeners. We can acknowledge our biases and maintain some sense of conviction. Rather than denying that we have them (dangerous) or eliminating them (impossible), we can decide to work with what we have.

Term Structure

I certainly get a lot of calls wrong. I did predict that if the FOMC failed to make waves, the stage would be set for HV20 to dump below 6… maybe even to grab a four-handle.

What is crazy, however, is the lack of response over the last twenty-four hours on the part of the VX futures! That futures curve you see above contains the previous day's close! There is essentially no change at all.

We really do have the market set-up for spot to drop back down into the 10s, or even lower…

A one-year on the NASDAQ VIX does show where a return to 10- readings for S&P VIX has some work yet to do. Clearly the VXN is well off the highs of the year, but we're still surprisingly far above the lowest readings of the preceding fifty-two weeks (11.67).

A major driver for lower volatility of late coincides with last year's vol crushes: declining implied correlations for individual names within the broader S&P. The current reading is almost exactly the same as the similar index from last year (these indexes essentially roll out in triples: ICJ, KCJ, JCJ).

Ultra-low correlations between individual implied volatilities make it easier for the VIX to graze in last year's pastures. Last year's KCJ managed to find its way down to a stunning 13.13 before closing in November with at 16.28: long vol beware (VXX, UVXY, TVIX)!

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Drftr and atom&humber engaged in interesting dialogue as it relates to the all-time low Treasury VIX that we are currently witnessing in the last MVB (Click here for the full commentary).

The fact that the US 10Yr has maintained a fairly contained range basically since mid February has done much to cap Treasury vol… but the absolute level of 10Yr vol is still quite remarkable, with important ramifications for broader markets.

