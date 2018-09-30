Oil Services Stocks Are Following Crude Oil Futures Higher

Transocean is in bull market territory and moved above its "reversion to the mean" two weeks ago.

Shares of Noble Corp. have more than doubled since April 4 but remain below their "reversion to the mean".

McDermott International has been above its "reversion to the mean" since November 2016 and has tested it twice since then as buying opportunities.

Diamond Offshore Drilling is in correction territory and is now testing its "reversion to the mean".

The NYMEX crude oil futures contract has been above its "reversion to the mean" since the last day of 2017.

The NYMEX crude oil futures contract has been trending higher since setting a multiyear low of $26.05 during the week of Feb. 12, 2016.

Three of the four oil services stocks charted below lagged the oil bottom by approximately six months. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO), Noble Corporation PLC (NYSE:NE) and Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) did not bottom until July/August 2017, while McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) bottomed before crude oil in January 2015.

The key technical I am following today is the "reversion to the mean," which is one differential shown on the weekly charts for crude oil and the four speculative oil services stocks.

As a highly-experienced chartist since 1972, I wanted to have a technical analysis definition for "reversion to the mean". I decided that my definition would be easy to understand, which is why I use the 200-week simple moving average on the weekly chart for any ticker.

A Scorecard For Crude Oil And Four Oil Services Stocks

The Weekly Chart For Crude Oil Futures

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for crude oil is positive with WTI above its five-week modified moving average of $69.87 and well above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $51.81. Oil had been below its 200-week between the week of Aug. 22, 2014, when it was $96.17 and the week of Dec. 2017 when the average was $57.34. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 49.53, up from 43.21 on Sept. 21.

My trading strategy has been to buy weakness to my annual pivot of $63.81, which was last tested during the week of June 22. Crude oil begins the fourth quarter with monthly and quarterly pivots of $73.33 and $73.87, which is a price zone where traders should reduce holdings.

The Weekly Chart For Diamond Offshore Drilling

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Diamond Offshore is positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $18.39. The stock tested its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $20.22 last week. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week rising to 36.94, up from 26.79 on Sept. 21.

My trading strategy is to buy weakness to my annual pivot of $18.49 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $23.00.

Weekly Chart For McDermott International

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for McDermott is neutral with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $18.72, but the stock is above its 200-week simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has been above this "reversion to the mean" since the week of Nov. 25, 2016, when the average was $18.28. Investors could have bought at the 200-week SMA during the week of Aug. 25, 2017, and during the week of April 6, 2018. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading up-ticked to 32.99 last week, up from 32.26 on Sept. 21.

My trading strategy is to buy weakness to my annual value level of $15.61 and to reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $21.23 and $24.75, respectively.

Weekly Chart For Noble Corporation

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Noble Corp. is positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $6.28, but well below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" of $8.44. The stock has been below its "reversion to the mean" since January 2014 when the average was $31.70. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 63.12 last week, up from 55.50 on Sept. 21.

My trading strategy is to buy weakness to the five-week modified moving average at $6.28 and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-week simple moving average of $8.44.

Weekly Chart For Transocean

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Transocean is positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $12.58 and has been above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $12.35 for the last two weeks. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 46.38 last week, up from 35.56 on Sept. 21.

My trading strategy is to buy weakness to the 200-week simple moving average of $12.35 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual risky level of $18.33.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.