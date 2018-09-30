Lions Gate: It Doesn't Have To Be Amazon, But Someone Will Buy It

Amazon is a likely candidate due to a slow rollout of Amazon Prime Video, and it's likely the retail giant wants to mint successful original content series like Netflix.

With a market cap of just $5 billion, Lions Gate is the only mid-cap studio in the market, an attractive target for any company wanting to bolster its content credentials.

The source of the rumors is a TV interview by John Kornitzer, whose fund owns about 4% of the company and is the fourth-largest holder.

Lions Gate (LGF.A) (LGF.B) experienced its first burst of optimism this past week, rising on speculation of a possible takeover by Amazon.com (AMZN). It's a welcome respite after months of dipping, with investors concerned about negative y/y revenue growth in the past quarter and a seemingly dry film slate ahead of it.

I've been steadily buying Lions Gate shares as they've fallen over the past year, building up losses as Lions Gate has shed more than 25% of its value since January, but firmly confident in the company's future. To me, the negativity on Lions Gate makes no sense. Its poor y/y comps are due to the fact that Lions Gate achieved major theatrical successes last year (La La Land) and suffered through the expiration of one of its anchor franchise, Hunger Games. The studio business is cyclical - we can't expect Lions Gate to generate dozens of box-office hits and multiple Oscar winners each year. But the fact that the company has an established track record of doing so gives me confidence that Lions Gate can still score some creative wins in the near future.

In the meantime, investors have left Lions Gate for dead, ignoring this company's tremendous potential. There has been plenty of buzz on the Street this year about media giants' search for fresh new content. Almost every other media stock has risen this year, buoyed by takeover speculation after the AT&T (T) and Time Warner tie-up (which put Game of Thrones owner HBO in the telecom giant's hands), but Lions Gate has largely been left out of the fun.

That is, until now. John Kornitzer, of Kornitzer Capital Management (~$7 billion AUM) and the fourth-largest holder of Lions Gate shares, noted in a Bloomberg TV interview (link here) that he hoped the company's partnership with Amazon would eventually lead to a takeover.

Of course, Amazon takeover speculation has pervaded in almost every industry. Late last year, Carl's Jr. even humorously deplored Amazon to acquire it via a Twitter (TWTR) post. But a Lionsgate-Amazon marriage makes plenty of sense, which is why shares of Lions Gate are up ~10% in the last week alone (the blue line below represents Class A shares; the orange line Class B):

LGF.A Price data by YCharts

But even if Amazon doesn't respond to this invitation, there are plenty of other potential suitors. Verizon (VZ) has been named as one, left without a media partner as its arch rival AT&T closes its acquisition of Time Warner. The list of possibilities is endless - Lions Gate, as a content-rich leader with a full library of award-winning titles and positive operating profits, is incredibly appealing as a mid-cap takeover idea for any company lagging in content. In my view, Lions Gate has been chronically undervalued all year, and whether or not an M&A deal materializes, the renewed hope for one will help Lions Gate return to its fair value.

Unpacking Lions Gate's cap structure and takeover valuation

Lions Gate maintains a dual-class stock structure, and as of its most recent 10-Q filing dated earlier in August, the company has 82.0 million Class A and 132.0 million Class B shares outstanding.

Class A shares have voting rights and are trading at $24.39 apiece; Class B shares are non-voting and are trading at $23.30. Both stocks have fallen about -27% in the year-to-date since January.

Figure 1. Lions Gate share count

LGF.A data by YCharts

At current share prices, Lions Gate has a market cap of $5.08 billion, of which ~$2 billion is in the voting Class A stock and ~$3 billion in the non-voting stock. Again, at this market cap, Lions Gate is one of the only mid-cap entertainment studios/content generators in the market. Adding back the company's $316 million of cash and $2.50 billion of debt results in an enterprise value (takeover price) of $7.26 billion.

Note that this kind of takeover price would be pebbles for Amazon. Three months ago it bought online pharmacy startup PillPack for "just under $1 billion", and last year it spent $13.7 billion for Whole Foods. Needless to say, Jeff Bezos has his eyes on just about every industry under the sun, and Lions Gate would further his push into Hollywood.

Unlike many of Amazon's M&A targets, Lions Gate is also highly profitable. The company trades at a 12.4x forward EBITDA multiple, which is substantially below market averages:

LGF.B EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

It's not difficult to see the appeal in a film studio that has a library of blockbusters, a recent spate of creative deals in both TV and film production, and healthy operating profits.

Here's a look as well at the company's biggest shareholders:

Figure 2. Class A major holders

Source: Yahoo Finance

Figure 3. Class B major holders

Source: Yahoo Finance

John Kornitzer, the source of the takeover speculation, owns 8.32 million shares (split roughly evenly between Class A and Class B), worth approximately $200 million and representing a ~4% stake in the company. Clearly, Kornitzer has plenty to gain if an acquisition succeeds, but his reasons for its viability are still sound.

A leg up for Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video is a relatively new offering. Amazon began offering Prime Video as a bonus to Prime subscribers (now priced at $13 per month or $119 per year), but for the most part, Amazon has largely failed to unseat the major incumbent, Netflix (NFLX).

The reason for this, of course, is content. As a "free" offering (or at least, one that doesn't generate direct revenues from subscribers) from a company that is already heavily criticized for failing to generate sufficient profits, Amazon doesn't have the bandwidth to spend as liberally on content licenses as Netflix might. While Prime Video has a few big third-party titles in its library (Jack Reacher, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Baywatch are several of the currently available blockbusters), the Amazon Video library isn't nearly as expansive as Netflix's.

In addition, its original content engine lags even further behind Netflix. Most investors attribute the beginnings of Netflix's success and widespread appeal to the launches of its first few hit original series: House of Cards, Orange Is the New Black, Narcos, and the like. (With House of Cards set to air its final season in November, and with lead actor Kevin Spacey's fall from grace, there is quite a sizable gap to be filled in the original content space).

Amazon, on the other hand, has seen mixed success. Its first major original content hit was Man In the High Castle, a WWII drama that will air its third season in early October. Apart from this release, however, Prime Video's original content efforts have failed to truly catch fire. Here's a look at the upcoming releases:

Figure 4. Prime Video original content releases

Source: Amazon Prime Video

This is where Lions Gate could come in handy. Lions Gate is already engaged in a licensing partnership with Amazon, but a full buyout of the studio could become even more accretive to Amazon's content strategy. Not only does Lions Gate have a full film slate in the coming year (Robin Hood, John Wick, Divergent), but it has also announced a flurry of content deals with award-winning producers and directors for new films and TV shows:

Figure 5. Lionsgate content deals announced in press releases

Source: Lionsgate press room

In the <2 years that Amazon has entered the streaming space, its offering remains a "nice-to-have" for Prime subscribers, but not really a crown jewel in its own right. Amazon's traditional playbook when entering new industries has been to buy an existing leader, as it did with Whole Foods and PillPack - apart from Amazon Web Services, Amazon isn't really known for building businesses up from scratch. Buying Lions Gate would be a logical extension of Amazon's imperial Hollywood ambitions.

Key takeaways

Even if Amazon doesn't end up as Lions Gate's suitor, there are sure to be other content-hungry companies sniffing around. Lions Gate offers both a rich existing content library plus a full pipeline of content under development, plus strong operating profits and years of Hollywood experience. Even in the absence of an M&A scenario, Lions Gate is sufficiently undervalued at 12.4x forward EBITDA to merit an investment on its own merits. Stay long on this fantastic name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGF.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.