Dividend Champion Spotlight: PPG Industries, Inc.

I am fond of the paint and coatings businesses. They are highly fragmented industries that are dominated by a few large players. They are also high margin and cash flow rich. Today's dividend champion spotlight touches on one of those large players, PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG). PPG Industries has raised its dividend for an impressive 47 consecutive years. While PPG isn't the strongest company in the paint and coatings space, it is a very solid company that is poised to continue dishing out cash to investors for years to come.

PPG Industries is a coating products conglomerate headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. The company manufactures and distributes paints, industrial coatings, and specialty coatings. The company generates more than $17 billion in annual revenues, and operates as two business segments: Performance Coatings, and Industrial Coatings. The company had a fiber glass business, which it divested in September of 2017. The company conducts business globally, with sales in most major markets across the world.

Financial Performance

Revenues took a pretty large hit during the recession, but have gyrated higher over time. PPG has grown revenues at a CAGR of 2.79% over the past 10 years, while earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of 9.39%. The company has a broad portfolio of products to reach various end markets such as building and construction, heavy equipment, electronic materials, automotive, and more. Many of these markets are sensitive to economic factors, so the company's business can fluctuate with the economy.

Diving into PPG's financial and operational metrics, the first place we want to look is at the company's profitability and free cash flow generation. We measure this by looking at operating margin, and the conversion rate of revenue into free cash flow. We want operating margin to either be expanding, or to remain consistent. We also look for a company to be converting at least 10% of its revenue into free cash flow.

Margin wise, PPG Industries has done well. Margins have expanded considerably over the past 10 years (I am disregarding the special item that saw margins temporarily fall in 2017). However, I am a bit disappointed in the free cash flow conversion rate. The company has consistently failed to reach our established benchmark. This isn't the end of the world, but companies that generate healthy cash flows have the financial flexibility to raise the dividend, buy back shares, or accumulate cash for acquisitions - without having to lean too heavily on debt.

The next metric we look at is the cash rate of return on invested capital. This measures a couple of things. First, it measures how effective management is at generating cash flow with the resources the company deploys. Secondly, it's a solid indicator of a company's competitive moat. A company with a high CROCI is typically highly profitable and asset light.

In my investments, I am looking for the CROCI to consistently be in the low-teens or higher. Regarding PPG's CROCI, the company has operated at this level for most of the past decade. The metric has fallen off a bit since 2016, but I feel good about the company's track record and will monitor this over the next couple of years, rather than write the company off over this.

The last area of the financials that we review is the balance sheet. PPG Industries is on very sound financial footing. The company currently carries net debt of just over $4 billion and is levered to 1.98X EBITDA. This is below the 2.5X threshold that I typically use as my "warning sign" that a company is over levered.

Dividend Outlook

PPG Industries is a seasoned veteran on the dividend champions list, with 47 consecutive dividend raises. The dividend is paid quarterly and totals an annual payout to shareholders of $1.92 per share. The dividend yields 1.71% on the current stock price, which falls short of what 10-year US treasuries are offering at 3.06%. The low yield may be a deterrent for investors prioritizing on investment income.

While the dividend yield is lacking, the dividend's growth has been solid. The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 5.2% over the past 10 years. This isn't a red hot growth rate, but it has accelerated over that time frame, and the most recent raise was 6.7%. The dividend is also well funded, consuming just about half of cash flow. Given the company's solid balance sheet, low debt load, and cash balance of approximately $1 billion, management has the tools to continue growing the dividend at a mid-single-digit pace for the foreseeable future.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

PPG Industries is in a good position, with strong market share in a growing industry. Due to this and management that seems inclined to take action, the company has a few different growth prospects ahead of it.

Despite being one of the top players in the industrial coatings industry, PPG Industries has been aggressively trying to buy more market share. The company tried to acquire Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOY), the industry's largest supplier of automotive refinish paints, but failed. As we can see in the chart below, the acquisition would have made PPG a huge player in the industrial coatings industry.

It remains to be seen what will happen next, but management has made it clear that it's open to blockbuster deals to take the company to its next growth frontier.

The company has seen solid growth rates in China, and that is slated to continue. The Chinese market has been expanding at a 5% growth rate, and PPG has been able to outgrow the industry with an 8% annual growth over the past five years. Other manufacturing hotbeds with underdeveloped industrial infrastructure such as India and Vietnam are also growth targets of PPG.

There are some risks to the business to keep in mind. The business operates in many industries, a lot of them dependent on economic conditions. The company saw a large dip during the great recession, and another recessionary event would likely have a similarly negative impact on PPG's performance.

Additionally, the company has a global presence, with more than half of revenues generated from outside of the United States. A strong US dollar will suppress the reported financials of PPG. While I don't personally hold FX rates against a company (I am focused on the organic performance of a company), it is certainly something for investors to keep in mind when doing their own due diligence.

Valuation

At just over $109 per share, PPG's stock is currently trading in the lower end of its 52-week range. Analysts are currently projecting PPG to earn approximately $6.22 per share for the full fiscal year. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 17.5X earnings. This is just about in line with the median earnings multiple that PPG has traded at over the past decade.

We compare this observation to the free cash flow yield. Free cash flow is the "life blood" of a company, and makes for a great organic valuation instrument. If we can maximize the amount of free cash flow we receive per dollar invested, we will set ourselves up for strong returns on our investment.

We can see that the free cash flow yield has trended lower over the course of the decade. The yield now sits at 3.30%, which is drastically lower than the high single-digit range I look for as an indicator of value.

While PPG is currently trading at a discount to the market on an earnings multiple basis (S&P trading near 25X earnings), the free cash flow yield is disappointing. Analysts are forecasting PPG to grow earnings at 7% per annum over the next five years, so looking at the valuation metrics collectively, I would say the stock is fairly valued at the current price level given growth expectations.

Wrapping Up

PPG Industries is a solid company that is poised to benefit from overall growth in the industrial coatings industry. The company falls a little short in some aspects such as its free cash flow conversion rate and CROCI, but is solid overall. The balance sheet is clean, and it looks like management may be looking to utilize it for acquisitions.

The company is poised for solid (but unspectacular) growth moving forward. The stock is fairly valued, but I don't see PPG Industries as a "best of breed". Because I try to acquire the absolute best overall company in a sector, I find myself taking a pass on PPG Industries in favor of a company such as Sherwin-Williams (SHW).

