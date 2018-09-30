Improving End-Markets And Market Share Not Enough For Cummins

Investors are definitely conflicted about machinery stocks these days, with mining and ag doing well, but a lot less enthusiasm for construction and trucking as investors worry about how the end of the cycle will play out. I didn’t see enough upside in Cummins (CMI) to want to dive in back in late May, and the market-lagging return since then doesn’t exactly have me regretting that call (though Cummins has done comparatively better than most heavy machinery names over that time).

I can’t say that I feel all that differently about Cummins now. The North American truck cycle looks like it has longer legs (into 2019), but that doesn’t really change the fundamental long-term valuation picture. Likewise with the long-awaited recovery in power gen and strength in markets like mining and oil/gas. Although the shares do look a little undervalued on a near-term basis and I like the company’s ongoing moves to invest in electrification products/technology, I just don’t see the upside to warrant taking a new position now.

A Stronger For Longer Truck Cycle

Given high production backlogs, it looks like the strong North American heavy duty truck cycle is going to last a little longer, with Cummins and other players in the industry seeing good results into 2019. Used truck prices remain healthy and it looks like a lot of the order flow has been driven more by replacement needs than fleet expansion. Likewise, the growing delivery backlogs lead me to believe some orders could be delayed and pushed out a bit.

That’s good news for companies like Cummins, Navistar (NAV), and PACCAR (PCAR), but it doesn’t really change all that much about the long-term view. It’s certainly good to get more free cash flow in the books today, but the fundamental nature of the heavy truck industry hasn’t changed and a big decline in orders will hit the business… just a little later than expected.

In the meantime, though, Cummins continues to do well. Heavy duty engine revenue rose 29% in the second quarter and the company seems to be gaining back some share. The August data should be out soon, but July showed 31% shipment growth for Class 8 trucks in North America, with Cummins boosting its share to 38.3% and regaining the top spot. Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) is still a healthy #2 just behind Cummins, but Cummins has gained over a point of share in Class 8 Group 2 and 17 points in Class 8 Group 1 (where it has long dominated). PACCAR has more or less been holding steady, while Navistar lost a bit of share and Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) lost more than a point of share from last year.

It’s not just the North American market that looks like it's topping out, as markets in Europe, Latin America, and Asia look at or near the peak based upon registrations, production volumes, and local sales volumes. Cummins recently lost some share in China, but believes it can win it back with better results at existing partners like Foton and its recent JV with JAC. Cummins could also benefit from new emissions regulations in China (2019), India (2020), and Brazil (2022).

Power Gen (Finally) Picking Up

Diesel power generation has long been an important side-business for both Caterpillar (CAT) and Cummins, with these two companies leading the market. The business has been on a long slide since 2011, but it looks like new orders are finally starting to come through. Power gen revenue was up 17% yoy in the second quarter and Caterpillar has been more bullish on this segment recently.

As a reminder, most of the demand for diesel power generation has come from utility grid support (most often in emerging markets) and back-up power for all manner of businesses, including hospitals. Gensets typically get sold and installed at the time of construction, and I find it a little odd that this segment was so weak during a strong non-residential construction recovery. That may be explained by substitution for gas-powered generators and the nature of the recovery, as there has been only a relatively recent pick up in construction for hospitals, schools, and so on. With ongoing growth in data centers, I believe this could be a decent source of business improvement for Cummins in the coming years, though the materiality of it is limited as it’s about 10% of the business.

Building Out More EV Capabilities

Cummins has shown that it remains committed to evolving with the times and playing a role in future hybrid and electric trucks. Cummins recently acquired EDI, furthering its investment into electric powertrains. As a reminder, Cummins has been investing in a suite of product technologies, including energy storage, materials, connectivity, and powertrain. I would expect further investments and acquisitions, including acquisitions targeting power electronics, and I would like to see the company really work to establish leading technology and capabilities in traction motors. I don’t see Cummins competing in batteries (which is likely to represent a significant percentage of electric truck COGS), but leading positions in areas like traction motors/powertrain and electronics would certainly help offset some of the long-term risks. And to that point, I will again emphasize the “long-term” part – EVs aren’t going to suddenly take away Cummins’ business in 2020, but electrification is already on its way in certain segments where Cummins has traditionally participated with diesel technology and components.

The Opportunity

The stronger-for-longer truck cycle does improve my near-term FCF outlook, but just not enough to really change my view on buying the stock today. I’m still looking for basically the same long-term low-single-digit revenue and FCF as before. I do believe Cummins has some opportunity to further improve margins and FCF generation (I’m expecting long-term average FCF margins to improve by about a point), but I believe significant improvements will be harder to attain given the competitive pressures in the market.

While Cummins isn’t all that exciting on a DCF basis, it does look a little undervalued by other methodologies. I like to use a margin-driven EV/revenue approach as a secondary methodology with vehicle component companies, and Cummins’ stable mid-teens EBITDA margin can support a fair value in the $150s today using a 12-month forward revenue estimate.

The Bottom Line

Cummins pays a respectable dividend and could still generate a long-term DCF-driven return in the high single digits (including the dividend). That’s okay, but not enough compensation for me to accept the risks that go with the story. Cummins is a name well worth monitoring through the cycle, though, as it does have a history of selling off to attractive levels every now and then.

