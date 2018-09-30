Allison Transmission Running Over The Bears

The "what about electric trucks?" argument isn't going to go away, but stronger share growth overseas, more wins with electric demonstration models, and a clearer post-EV strategy could all help.

Whatever the future may look like for Allison Transmission (ALSN) and its role in a post-electric truck world, the company is executing remarkably well today. With solid growth in its core North American truck business augmented by improving demand from energy and mining applications, as well as share gains in trucks outside North America, Allison is posting exceptional incremental margins and forcing bearish sell-siders to trot out “we’re not wrong… we’re just early” calls.

I’m not in the “the sky is going to fall” camp with Allison, but it’s a tough story to model out given the likelihood that electric trucks eventually will grab share in strong core Allison markets like dump trucks, refuse trucks, and other vocational applications like drayage. I believe a key question is whether Allison can continue to gain share in overseas markets (where penetration is low) and whether they can fight off competition from other transmission alternatives like the Cummins (CMI)/Eaton (ETN) JV.

Stronger For Longer In Trucks, With Improving Overseas Demand

Many suppliers into the Class 5 – 8 truck market have been benefiting from what’s shaping up as an extended peak cycle for truck demand. Orders for Class 8 trucks were up another 150% in August, and the production queue is at a point where builders are going to be seeing strong deliveries well into 2019. Likewise, with deliveries getting pushed out, orders too may stay stronger for longer into 2019 before the inevitable cyclical decline.

Although Alison has almost no meaningful market share in Class 8 line haul (the trucks you see on the highway operated by companies like Old Dominion (ODFL) and Knight (KNX)), a meaningful amount of Class 8 trucks end up in Alison-relevant applications like vocational trucks. What’s more, while Class 5 – 7 trucks don’t show the same dramatic peaks and valleys, demand in this category (where Allison has traditionally enjoyed strong share in the Class 6 and 7 markets) is still strong, with orders up 26% in August.

More interesting to me than the North American market is the 19% growth Allison saw in the on-highway (trucks) business outside of North America in the second quarter. This has always been a challenging market for Allison, as manual transmissions are still plentiful (and many people still know how to drive them) and the cost of an automatic transmission is a much more significant factor. While Cummins’ strong position in markets like China and India is a concern given its joint venture with Eaton for transmissions, I believe increased market share outside North America is a possible driver for Allison’s growth that doesn’t get enough attention. “Possible” is a tricky word in investing, though. While I do believe there is room to grow share in markets like China vocational trucks, penetration of electric vehicles over the long term could be just as much of an issue there.

The EV Question Won’t Go Away

At the risk of rehashing a topic that’s covered a lot when it comes to Allison, the central question with the stock is the extent to which electrification of trucks will take away the company’s market opportunities. The worst-case bear scenario is that once battery costs get down to around $125/kWh, they will quickly take over the start/stop and urban/metro vocational truck markets that make up so much of Allison’s current business. Perhaps underscoring that point, Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) introduced two electric trucks back in June, including an eM2 model in the Class 6/7 category that is so important to Allison, with volume production intended for 2021.

I don’t know about that scenario, though. First, I believe battery cost parity is not too likely until 2025, and even then it’s worth remembering that that is parity, and the typical conservatism of fleet operators may keep them on the sidelines until the cost/benefit is more compelling. Second, the idea that electrification will completely do away with transmissions may be overstated. It’s very, very early, but so far several electric truck demonstration programs have elected to go with multi-speed gearboxes that would still suggest a long-term role for Allison (though Volvo’s (OTCPK:VOLVY) recently-introduced FL electric truck uses a two-speed gearbox).

While the EV risk may not be as serious over the next 10 years, I would nevertheless like to see Allison offer a more pro-active vision for the company’s future. Cummins has invested meaningful resources in various areas of electrification (including storage and electric powertrains), and I think it would serve Allison to consider reinvesting some of the exceptional cash flow it is generating today into long-term growth opportunities.

The Opportunity

Allison is also seeing recovery-led pick-ups in its energy and mining-exposed businesses, but those cyclical recoveries don’t really change the long-term question(s) about whether Allison can gain more share more rapidly outside North America and what the real timeline for EV adoption will be in the markets that make up the majority of Allison’s revenue base today. Keep in mind, too, that there are competitive challenges in the market, not just from Cummins/Eaton, but also ZF (which just intro’ed a new eight-speed automatic transmission), and there is a risk of more vertical integration taking opportunities away from Allison.

Modeling Allison hasn’t gotten any simpler. It’s tough to make the long-term discounted cash flow numbers work without a meaningful period of share gains in the overseas market, but the EV/EBITDA multiple doesn’t look unreasonable next to the exceptional margins the company produces (margins tend to drive multiples). I’d also note that if I sum up the FCF I expect Allison to earn over the next 10 years and subtract the debt, it gives me about $5.5 billion in potential cash flow to use for share repurchases next to a current market cap of $6.8 billion. That’s a very crude and simplistic analysis, but I think it does underline the fact that Allison can still generate substantial free cash flows before electric vehicles become a serious commercial threat.

The Bottom Line

Momentum is definitely with Allison today, and I don’t think that North American truck orders, oil/gas orders, or mining orders are likely to come to a screeching halt in 2018. If Allison can pair that with ongoing outperformance in overseas markets, maybe that can quiet some of the negative drumbeat on EV competition. Nevertheless, without a clear post-EV strategy in place, I do still see elevated long-term operating risks here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.