GoPro: Everything Is On The Line Heading Into The Holiday Season

Last Wednesday, Oppenheimer raised its price target on GoPro (GPRO) to $9 and upgraded the stock to outperform. Oppenheimer also mentioned that GoPro has done everything to position itself for success. While I agree that GoPro has done just about everything it can to do position itself in terms of lowering its cost structure and optimizing its product line, I don't believe the company is in a good spot. As I review GoPro's financials below, there are a few trends and weaknesses that the company might have a hard time overcoming and are all core reasons why I don't recommend buying the stock:

GoPro has improved its net loss compared to last year, but all other operating trends are still highly concerning. Revenue continues to decline, gross margins have deteriorated, and the company is still burning cash.

The bullet above is concerning for the action camera market considering GoPro remains the market leader. This points to a very difficult market to operate in. In my opinion, GoPro will continue to struggle as long as it continues to almost exclusively rely on hardware sales.

Given the company continues to burn cash, its balance sheet has deteriorated and is at a critical level. The company is truly at the point where a misstep will require another capital raise, which could be easier said than done. For GoPro, a fire sale or bankruptcy is a real possibility in the future.

Operating Snapshot

Compared to 2017, most of GoPro's metrics are down for the first six months of 2018:

Revenue has decreased by 6%

Gross profit has decreased by 26% given a large decline in gross margins

Operating expense has been cut by 19%, which has led to an improvement of net loss by 20%

Even though GoPro has seen a decline in revenue so far this year, that side of the business seems to have stabilized. What's most concerning and what I consider the #1 metric to watch are gross margins, which were only 26% so far this year. GoPro is going to have a hard time making money at that level no matter how many cameras it sells. Keep in mind that gross margins were above 40% when the company was profitable.

Free Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

The net cash position has weakened every year since 2015, and there's a chance the company needs to raise more debt capital at some point in the future. This could be a difficult task if the company cannot demonstrate it can be in a position to produce free cash flow. The good news is GoPro is close. It produced $96 million in free cash flow during the second half of 2017 and that was with a disappointing holiday season. With a decent holiday season in 2018, there's a chance free cash flow could turn positive, which will be a huge milestone.

Valuation Analysis

GoPro is a pretty difficult stock to value. I won't recommend the stock given the operating trends and balance sheet troubles I've already mentioned. With that being said, there is a ton of upside if the company turns it around. It's just purely a gamble at this point. For example, GoPro has an enterprise value of $775 million, which is minuscule given it was north of $10 billion back in 2014. If it produces $100 million in free cash flow, that would yield an EV/FCF ratio of 7.75 based on its current enterprise value. You can also look at the graph below and see how much GoPro's Price/Sales ratio has collapsed since losing profitability, but if that were to be regained, this ratio could easily double or triple and would result in a huge upside in the stock.

GPRO PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

There is no pure-play action camera comparable to GoPro. Fitbit (FIT) is probably the most relevant comparable given it's a consumer hardware company with seemingly all the same issues. Both have similar Price/Sales multiples, which is an indication GoPro is properly valued.

Forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, and Price/Sales provided by Yahoo Finance

EV/FCF provided by YCharts

Wall Street indicates downside potential. According to MarketWatch, the average target price for GoPro is $6.64, which represents a 7% downside potential based on the current share price of $7.15.

GoPro Is The Action Camera Leader

According to GoPro's last earnings release:

For the 18th straight quarter, GoPro is the number one selling camera by unit volume in North America."

This is obviously a positive statement at face value, but I've often pointed out what an ominous sign this also is. Just consider the fact that GoPro is the market leader and hasn't made money since 2015. That's a strong sign that the action camera market just isn't a good one and is probably now too competitive for any one participant to make much of a profit. GoPro now has to compete with the likes of Sony (NYSE:SNE), Ion, Contour, Polaroid, Garmin, Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), Rollei, JVC, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY), Kodak (NYSE:KODK), Casio (OTCPK:CSIOY), and Xiaomi to name a few. You can see what effect this has had on GoPro's financials. The action camera market has grown, but GoPro's sales and profitability have deteriorated. In the beginning, GoPro kept the prices of its cameras high for a considerable amount of time, but over the last couple of years, discounts were needed to be introduced early after a release to stay competitive.

Conclusion

GoPro recently unveiled its GoPro 7 line and the specs are impressive. The company has also done an admirable job of creating a product line at different price points that should allow it to capture different sectors of the market. While this upcoming holiday season could be better than the last couple for GoPro, I'm still staying on the sidelines for now. There have been many inflection points over the last 3 years where things looked better just to then see GoPro fumble the ball (production issues and the Karma Drone are good examples). From a pure financial perspective, its balance sheet and operating trends are just too concerning to ignore. Until GoPro can demonstrate it's a viable business, I won't be buying the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.