Here's The Price I'll Start Buying Thor Industries

Introduction

In March of this year, I wrote an article titled, "Understanding Thor's Dangers Over the Medium Term", warning investors of Thor Industries' (THO) potential downside. My analysis in that article explained how historically Thor tended to fall quite far during cyclical downturns (around 70%) and that we were likely getting close to a cyclical top in the business. The article also pointed out that historically sometimes traders pushed the price of Thor's stock lower too soon before the cyclical peak, which sometimes led to a bounce in the stock price before eventually falling to cyclical lows. But other times, like in 1998, the stock price didn't bounce and simply continued in a deep dive down to its cyclical bottom. Ultimately, I didn't think playing the potential bounce in Thor's stock was worth the risk in March, and I concluded the article:

For me, though, in Thor's case, cash seems like a perfectly fine alternative until the price is right.

Here is what the stock price has done since that article was published:

It's down about 20% since then, and down about 45% from its recent highs. Up until last week with Shock Exchange's 'sell' article on Thor titled, "Is Thor Cracking?", around two dozen articles had been written about Thor over the past year-and-a-half, and all of them have been 'buys' or 'holds', with the exception of one contributor last November who was considering a short position. They had a fair value estimate for Thor between $100 and $125, though, so that could almost be considered a bull article now that the price is below $84.

In my March Thor article, I noted that I thought there was a 50/50 chance Thor's stock could bounce before it turned lower, but the risk/reward wasn't worth it for me because the downside risk was much deeper than the upside reward. There was one industrial stock with a similar cyclical profile as Thor's that I did "buy for a bounce" this summer: Cummins (CMI). Cummins had a somewhat similar historical pattern as Thor, but the upside bounce had historically been bigger and more consistent than Thor's, and that purchase has turned out well so far:

I'm looking for a 20-25% gain before I take profits from the Cummins investment. It might get there, or it might not. I'm sharing it because when I wrote my last Thor article, I genuinely thought, even though the risk/reward wasn't good, that Thor's stock had a reasonable shot at this sort of bounce, too. However, I think there is a very low percentage chance (perhaps around 10%) that Thor will see this sort of bounce over the near term now. I think the odds are much better that a deep dive will happen before a significant recovery in price happens, and I'm setting my sights on what prices I'll start buying the stock near the bottom of the cycle.

Historical Cyclicality

The table below contains historical data on all of the downturns deeper than 35% Thor's stock has experienced since it was a publicly traded company in the early 1980s. The table shows the approximate year the downturn started, how long the stock took to bottom, how long the entire downturn lasted before the stock fully recovered, and how deep the drawdown was from peak to trough. While it's important to keep in mind that companies change over time, I've found that past price cyclicality, when placed in the proper context, can be a good guide for what to expect in the future. At the very least, it lets investors know what sort of downside is possible for a stock.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1986 6 months 1 year 44% 1987 6 months* 5 years 72% 1992 6 months 1 year 56% 1993 6 months 1 year 44% 1994 18 months 3.5 years 47% 1998 6 months 5 years 76% 2006 30 months 7.5 years 82%

*The bulk of the drop happened within six months, but it took a few more years to fully bottom.

There is sort of a tale of two stocks going on here. In the 1980s and 1990s, Thor was a high frequency cyclical that usually experienced moderate drops in price and relatively quick recoveries (the one exception being 1987 when it dropped deeper). But since the mid-1990s, Thor has had a tendency to have less frequent, yet deeper cycles, losing 75% to 85% of its value from its peak prices.

A lot of times with stocks that display a history of two distinct cycles, I'll plan on making half of my investment based on one cycle and the other half of my investment based on the other, that way I have less of a chance of missing the sell-off entirely if the cycle turns out to be a shallow one. With Thor, however, I'm inclined to place my full bet on the deep dive scenario this time around. There are three reasons why: 1) the latest historic trends are deep, and interest rates are rising; 2) the recent acquisition will likely cause overlapping cycles; and 3) the dynamics of measuring from the top down mean deep cycles are more dangerous.

The Latest Trends

Even though in the past Thor has shown a shallower cyclical pattern, the deeper cyclical pattern is more recent, and so I place more weight on it. More recent trends are going to reflect changes that Thor has made to its business since the 1980s and 1990s, and also reflect recent interest rate trends, which for me seem very important to RV and camper sales.

In many respects, I expect RV trends to be similar to a blend of housing and automobile trends. Essentially, RVs are homes on wheels so it shouldn't be a surprise to see the 2006 downcycle to be the worse on record for Thor. It very closely echoed the real estate trend and the automobile trend at the time. Low interest rates and loose lending practices were the driving force behind all three, but I think retiring baby boomers probably added an additional tailwind to RV sales the past decade or two.

Coming out of the Great Recession, efforts that were undertaken to keep interest rates very low so that underwater homeowners could have some chance to get back to even on their mid-2000 home purchases, have likely also had the same inflationary effect on autos and on RVs. People who maybe couldn't afford an RV before, by 2015 or 2016, now could, if the financing terms were good enough.

But, as I write this, the Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates again, and there doesn't appear to be any signs that they will stop the steady rise. This will slowly remove buyers from the market for expensive purchases like RVs and campers. I noted upon my return from our family trip this summer to the Pacific Northwest that in terms of shiny new RVs, I saw a lot more in dealership lots than I did on the road. Most of the RVs on the road appeared to be a couple years old, and nearly every campground we stayed in during our trip was full. It felt like a cyclical peak. Additionally, when I walk around my neighborhood, which is a mixed-price neighborhood near a major university campus, I've seen more and more 'price-reduced' signs on the homes for sale, when earlier this summer there was barely a sign up without a 'sale-pending' sticker on it. Part of that could be seasonal, but amidst a backdrop of rising interest rates, I wouldn't be willing to bet on it. Interest rates are probably already tamping down home sales, and I don't think motorhomes will escape unaffected.

These are anecdotal observations, of course. But they are the same sort of observations that kept me from buying a home in 2006, and instead had me waiting until late 2008 to do so. The macro-environment feels very toppy to me. That doesn't mean the market is going to crash tomorrow or anything, but stocks like Thor are going to lead the market down, not follow it. The last two recessions Thor's stock price peaked a full two years before the wider market did so. This time around feels a lot like 1998 to me, and that was the downturn Thor's stock failed to rally before falling straight to the bottom.

The Recent Acquisition

Thor recently announced a deal to acquire German family-owned Erwin Hymer Group. The deal itself probably makes some sense over the long term, but over the medium term, it could cause overlapping downcycles for Thor's stock price. I have written in the past about what I call "acquisition cycles". Admittedly, the theory is a work-in-progress for me, but what I have noticed is that quite often when companies make acquisitions, the acquisition makes sense, but the purchasing company overpromises benefits to shareholders with an unrealistic timeline and/or overpays for the company they are acquiring.

What usually happens in these cases is that there is some initial enthusiasm while the new numbers roll in and investors wait for the said benefits to occur, but a year or two after the deal closes the results aren't as rosy as investors expected and the stock price starts to suffer. Usually, after about a 30% drop or so, I look to start buying stocks going through this sort of cycle as long as the acquisition they made is similar to the business they've been running. Molson Coors (TAP) is one I've written about, as well as British American Tobacco (BTI) and Hawkins (HWKN). In all of those situations, I was a buyer after (or during) the post-acquisition downturn.

Thor's case is different because I'm warning investors before the post-acquisition downturn has happened. And, unfortunately, I think it could happen at the same time as a bigger cyclical downturn occurs for Thor, which increases the odds for a deep cyclical downturn in excess of 65% from the top of the cycle. Long term, I think the deal will work out, but the odds for a deep dive in price before then are very high.

Exponential Dangers (and opportunities) of Deep Dives

The third reason I think it's wise to wait for a deep dive in Thor's stock price before buying is that stock price declines in excess of 60% are exponentially dangerous. For example, if a stock peaks at $100 per share and you buy it at $55, after a 45% decline (like Thor's price is now) if the stock takes a deep dive and falls 75% down to $25 (like Thor has done during the past two recessions), you would suffer a decline of 55% (not 35% like it might initially appear from looking at the difference between 75% and 45%). That's a big decline to have to deal with psychologically if one thinks they are getting a bargain price at the price it trades at today. And it's an even bigger opportunity cost one would suffer if and when the stock recovers its old highs. If one bought a stock at $55 and the price recovered to $100, it would be about an 80% gain. If the same recovery happened and they bought at $25, it would be a 300% gain.

My point here is that both the risk and the reward is amplified when we are dealing with stocks that have a history of declining 70% or more off their highs. If possible, it pays to try and buy as low in the cycle as we can. With some stocks, there isn't really enough evidence or information to help guide our decision if historically there are two distinct patterns. In those cases, I usually split the difference and make one purchase based on the shallow dip and reserve one for the deep dip. But in Thor's case, I think there is enough reason to reserve both of my entry points for the deeper dip.

Purchasing Strategy & Conclusion

When I'm buying cyclical stocks, I predetermine two potential entry points. Having a second entry point helps me psychologically by keeping my mind thinking about buying more stock and lowering my cost basis if the stock price continues to fall after my first purchase. At the same time, limiting my purchases to only two, makes me focus and helps prevent me from making lazy, undisciplined purchases.

The biggest consideration in establishing the buying prices is historical price cyclicality, and the rest is simply art and judgment. My sense is that Thor is going to experience one of its deeper price declines, so I'm going to set my first 'buy price' at $56.52, or, about 65% off its high price. My second entry point will be $40.37, which is about 75% off its high price.

My goal with these prices is to try to have 'buy prices' that actually have a reasonable chance of happening, but also are very low so that I can maximize the potential profits when the cycle turns upward. The prices might seem low looking at them now, but both of them would have hit during the past two recessions, so I don't think they are unreasonable, especially since Thor will probably be digesting a large acquisition over this time period.

You'll notice that I didn't write much about the business aspects of Thor at all in this article. While I have done a preliminary examination of the company, if the 'buy price' hits, I'll write a follow-up article after I actually purchase the stock that examines the company more closely. My experience has been that there are lots of average-to-above-average business in the marketplace. They aren't particularly rare. What is rare is finding them trading at good prices. So, unless there is something really obvious that turns me off about the company, I mostly filter by price first, then examine the business itself more closely before buying.

One of the attractive things about Thor's stock is that if it is following a pattern similar to 1998, then it is likely Thor's stock may bottom while the rest of the market is still near its cyclical peak.

This chart is from 1998 to 2005. We can see that the stock fell about 2 years before the S&P 500 peaked. This provided a great opportunity to rotate out of stocks that were still doing well and into Thor in 1999 and 2000. The great thing about this is that Thor's stock was actually already on the road to recovery and rising beginning in 2001, while the rest of the market still had a couple of years before it would bottom. There's no guarantee that this will happen the same way again, but with the stock down nearly 50% off its highs already, it looks like there is a good chance we'll see a similar cycle play out. I will almost certainly be a buyer when the price is right.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAP, HWKN, BTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.