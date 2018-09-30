Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/27/18

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/27/18, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Net 1 UEPS (UEPS);

E.W. Scripps (SSP);

Molecular Templates (MTEM), and;

DISH Network (DISH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Fate Therapeutics (FATE), and;

Plains GP (PAGP).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Kinder Morgan (KMI);

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI);

CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR);

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX);

RealPage (RP);

Medpace (MEDP);

Hortonworks (HDP);

Green Dot (GDOT);

CarGurus (CARG), and;

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

TransEnterix (TRXC);

Spark Energy (SPKE), and;

Eli Lilly (LLY).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Starling William DIR TransEnterix TRXC S $22,717,548 2 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $14,332,373 3 Seren Capital BO RealPage RP AS $12,925,924 4 Medpace Investors BO Medpace MEDP AS $7,750,266 5 Parafestas Anastasios DIR,BO CarGurus CARG AS $6,573,600 6 Daly Richard J CEO,DIR Broadridge Financial Solutions BR AS $6,328,990 7 Argonaut 22 BO CarGurus CARG AS $5,478,000 8 Ligand Pharmaceuticals BO Viking Therapeutics VKTX S $5,034,250 9 Streit Steven W CEO,DIR Green Dot GDOT AS $2,579,747 10 Bearden Robert G CEO,DIR Hortonworks HDP AS $2,518,152

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

