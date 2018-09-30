Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/27/18

Includes: DISH, FATE, MTEM, PAGP, SSP, UEPS
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/27/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Net 1 UEPS (UEPS);
  • E.W. Scripps (SSP);
  • Molecular Templates (MTEM), and;
  • DISH Network (DISH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Fate Therapeutics (FATE), and;
  • Plains GP (PAGP).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI);
  • Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI);
  • CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR);
  • Viking Therapeutics (VKTX);
  • RealPage (RP);
  • Medpace (MEDP);
  • Hortonworks (HDP);
  • Green Dot (GDOT);
  • CarGurus (CARG), and;
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • TransEnterix (TRXC);
  • Spark Energy (SPKE), and;
  • Eli Lilly (LLY).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Redmile Group

DIR,BO

Fate Therapeutics

FATE

JB*

$50,000,004

2

Kinder Richard D

CB,DIR,BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$8,776,500

3

Morenstein Scott D

DIR

Molecular Templates

MTEM

JB*

$2,999,997

4

Raymond John T

DIR

Plains GP

PAGP

B

$584,998

5

Connelly Jack

O

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

IQI

B

$345,551

6

Maxwell W Keith

DIR,BO

Spark Energy

SPKE

B

$305,321

7

Consol Energy

DIR,BO

CONSOL Coal Resources

CCR

AB

$191,851

8

Peirce Mary

BO

E.W. Scripps

SSP

AB

$181,690

9

Defranco James

VP,DIR

DISH Network

DISH

AB

$174,950

10

Seabrooke Christopher

DIR

Net 1 UEPS

UEPS

B,JB*

$174,343

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Starling William

DIR

TransEnterix

TRXC

S

$22,717,548

2

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$14,332,373

3

Seren Capital

BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$12,925,924

4

Medpace Investors

BO

Medpace

MEDP

AS

$7,750,266

5

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR,BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$6,573,600

6

Daly Richard J

CEO,DIR

Broadridge Financial Solutions

BR

AS

$6,328,990

7

Argonaut 22

BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$5,478,000

8

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

BO

Viking Therapeutics

VKTX

S

$5,034,250

9

Streit Steven W

CEO,DIR

Green Dot

GDOT

AS

$2,579,747

10

Bearden Robert G

CEO,DIR

Hortonworks

HDP

AS

$2,518,152

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

