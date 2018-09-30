BlackBerry's Achilles' Heel Remains Exposed

BlackBerry CEO John Chen

In its most-recent quarter, BlackBerry (BB) delivered a revenue and earnings beat. The stock rose over 11% on the news. This was another solid earnings report. Consistent revenue and earnings growth going forward may be too optimistic. I explain below.

BlackBerry's Core Businesses Deliver Again

BlackBerry's total revenue of $210 million was off 12% Y/Y. CEO John Chen is working hard to transition the company to the software and services space. SAF and Handset revenue continue to run off, and both were down by over 65% Y/Y. They represented a combined 8% of BlackBerry's total revenue, down from 22% in the year earlier period. Over the next few quarters, I expect these two segments to be less of a drag on the company's top-line growth.

BlackBerry continues to gain traction in its core businesses - Enterprise Software, BlackBerry Technology Solutions ("BTS"), and Licensing and IP. Total revenue from these segments was $193 million, up 4% Y/Y. I was critical of the company after it exited the handset business. In my opinion, its sole focus on software and services makes the company a one trick pony. That said, Software and Services has performed better than I expected given the low base BlackBerry started from.

Revenue from BTS was $49 million, up 29% Y/Y. It represents over 25% of BlackBerry's core revenue. This product is primarily driven by BlackBerry QNX. This marks the third consecutive quarter BTS grew revenue Y/Y in the 30% range. The growth in connected cars presents a need for a reliable software like QNX to employ in them. In addition to design wins, BlackBerry increased the number of qualified worldwide channel partners by 20% since the start of the fiscal year. I expect BTS to remain BlackBerry's fastest growing segment for the foreseeable future.

The company grew Enterprise Software billings by double digits, and is recognized as the second-largest player in Enterprise Mobility Management ("EMM"). More of its enterprise revenue is recognized on a ratable basis due to a change in accounting rules; this partly explains why revenue declined Y/Y. Licensing and IP revenue was $56 million, flat Y/Y. Management estimates that over half of the Licensing and IP revenue is recurring, and therefore, relatively stable.

How Much Scale Does BlackBerry Really Have?

Despite the run-off, SAF and Handsets provided another $17 in revenue this quarter that BlackBerry could use to cover operating costs. This is important as I believe the company's Achilles' heel is its lack of scale. Core revenue was $193 million, and BlackBerry believes the amount considered recurring is in the mid-80% range. Assuming 85% is recurring, then BlackBerry would have a Software and Services revenue run-rate of about $164 million on a quarterly basis. This would equate to about $656 million annually - paltry for a technology company. This leaves little margin for error.

For the full fiscal year 2019, management projects Software and Services revenue to grow between 8% and 10% annually. Embedded in those projection is BTS growth in the 20% range:

Our annual guidance is based on the following premises. Number one, BTS revenue to continue its double-digit growth throughout the year, although the growth may be closer to 20% rather than 30% due to a tougher comparison in the next two fiscal quarters; licensing revenue to perform better than we originally planned; enterprise billing and revenue to continue its sequential growth for the remaining of 2019. For the full year, we anticipate enterprise billing to be relatively flat year-over-year and enterprise revenue to be down high-single-digit to low-double-digit year-over-year because of the ASC 606 implementation ... Recurring software and services revenue are expected to be in the low to mid-80% range in fiscal 2019 as Steve just has outlined.

These numbers seem doable as long as the economy holds up. However, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst James Faucette believes 2020 could be challenging for BlackBerry. A potential deceleration in the auto sector could stymie BTS and put more pressure on licensing to deliver revenue growth. Such a scenario may not bode well for BlackBerry long-term.

The Balance Sheet Remains A Major Weapon

BlackBerry's biggest competitive advantage in my opinion is its liquidity position. In the past, the company had to constantly cut costs and manage working capital to maintain cash flow and keep the ship afloat. BlackBerry now has cash and securities of about $2.2 billion. Through the first six months of the fiscal year, operating cash flow was $22 million.

BlackBerry will likely survive an economic downturn. However, financial markets remain levitated, making it difficult to seek acquisitions that make financial sense. The company will have to rely on its remaining pieces for earnings growth. Its lack of scale and diversification could make consistent revenue and earnings growth a difficult task for management.

Conclusion

I expect BlackBerry to continue to tread water. I rate BB a hold.

