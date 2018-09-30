Do Individual Investors Make Money By Trading?

We now have several peer-reviewed studies about the success or failure of individual investors in the market.

Most individuals have little or no training in trading the market. They are, by definition, amateurs.

Individual investors trade for many reasons, but a realistic expectation of beating the market is not one of them.

There are approximately 100 million individual investors operating in the stock market today. By chance alone, one would assume that half of these investors would beat the market in any given year, but that would be incorrect.

There is a "pecking order" of investors based on skill, access to good information, and the amount of money being managed. It should be obvious to all that the bigger the account, the better the information access, and the better the skills of those advising the big money investors.

Here's an example. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is in talks with a tiny software developer which happens to have mastered a particular niche in the market that Apple covets. There are rules in place that prevent this information to leak out to big, influential investors. It's called Reg FD.

Now, let me ask you a dumb question. Do you believe that Reg FD will prevent a well-placed and highly-connected investment banking analyst from getting her hand on this information before it's announced publicly? Of course, not. So what does this analyst do? Surely, she doesn't want to break the law, so she whispers.

What does it mean for an analyst to whisper? It means sharing secrets over drinks at the local high-end bar/restaurant with a close confidant. "Don't tell anyone else" she instructs. "I could get in a lot of trouble if this leaks out."

But leak out it does. The confidant tells his boss because he wants to be thought of as a guy "in the know" with "high-level connections" in the business. Then his boss talks to the manager of the tech fund at the firm, who then talks to the head trader at the firm, who then passes the information to the troops that "Blue Horseshoe loves Anacott Steel."

In due course the price of the target company rises exponentially and the story hits CNBC and other financial media outlets. The company, of course, debunks the story because they could get in trouble if it were true, so the stock drops like a stone. But not all the way down to where it was trading pre-rumor.

The next wave begins when other fund managers get wind of the story and call on their buddies to give up what they know. As more of these big funds get on board, the target stock rises higher and higher, until finally the announcement is made that Apple is in talks to acquire them.

At this point, the game is over. It would make no sense to buy the stock at the inflated price, because the upside is limited and the deal might fall through.

Who made money on this deal? The target company, for sure. The investment bankers, for sure. The analyst, for sure. But the retail investor. Nah. He was the last one to hear the rumor, and he probably paid top price for an old rumor.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why individual stock traders can't beat the market, unless they are just lucky.

Additional disclosure: The story you have just read is true. The names have been changed to protect the innocent. If you think that you are smarter than the big institutional investors, maybe you should talk to a therapist about your ego.