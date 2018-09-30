Schlumberger Preview: All About The Permian Bottleneck

I continue to believe that SLB could reach an upcycle peak of $90/share, understanding that my target might take a few quarters to materialize.

Schlumberger's earnings report is important because it tends to provide a valuable glimpse into the health of the industry as a whole.

Energy services' third quarter earnings season is upon us. As usual, Texas-based giant Schlumberger (SLB) is likely to set the tone in the space, as its results and outlook tend to provide a valuable glimpse into the health of the industry as a whole.

Likely to dominate the conversations this quarter is the North America business, particularly in what pertains to the infrastructure and export pipeline capacity (i.e., the bottleneck) issues faced this year at the Permian basin that are expected to linger until the second half of 2019, according to Schlumberger's management team. It is worth mentioning that drilling and production activity in the home continent has been the key driver in the sector's incipient and slow recovery.

So far, service providers and investors appear to have taken different stances on the matter. The former seem optimistic, planning on taking out loans and putting capital to work in order to take advantage of favorable barrel economics. The latter look cautious, having punished oil service stocks in fears not only of pipeline constraints but also lack of proper transportation infrastructure (e.g. roads) and even of water supplies needed for hydraulic fracturing.

The graph below illustrates total rig count in the U.S. and in the Permian basin, suggesting that the plateauing that started to take shape in May 2018 has persisted. Whether the trend will translate into reduced drilling and production in the region remains to be seen - it didn't, last quarter, when North America produced all of Schlumberger's healthy 11% top-line growth (although in great part aided by a long-overdue pick up in offshore activity).

As a secondary area of focus, I will also be attentive to the evolution of international activity. So far, management has been encouraged about "the global balance of crude oil supply and demand tightening further", which bodes well for business abroad. Global economic activity still looks strong, but the trade war between China and the United States is a potential headwind worth keeping an eye on.

On the stock

SLB is back to trading at a 12-month low of less than $61/share, despite crude oil prices hovering around 50-month highs (see below). In my view, this is an unexpected departure in strong positive correlation between the stock's and the key commodity's valuations. At play here are most likely the production challenges in the North American market; a level of skepticism about the oil and gas service space in general; as well as international and offshore activity that has only recently started to ramp back up.

Although I believe all the challenges listed above to be meaningful and justifiably bearish, I also think that Schlumberger is one of the energy services companies best able to weather the headwinds. The company has not only managed to remain profitable even through the tick of the downcyle (see graph below), it is also one of the most geographically diversified - therefore least likely to bear the brunt of the Permian basin pressures on its financial statements.

For this reason, and considering a stock that is trading at a fast-declining, next-year P/E of 23.5x, I remain optimistic about SLB in the context of the energy services space. I continue to believe that the stock could reach an upcycle peak of $90/share, understanding that my price target might take a few quarters to materialize.

